Guerra Libano Israel

  El conflicto entre Israel y el Líbano ha consistido históricamente en una serie de enfrentamientos militares entre Isr...
  Fue formado en Palestina por judíos que emigraron de Alemania debido al exterminio que se estaba teniendo en contra de...
  La ONU interviene y el 14 de mayo de 1948 se declaro la creación del Estado de Israel, con capital en la ciudad del Te...
  Es un país de Oriente Próximo que limita al sur con Israel, al norte y al este con Siria, y está bañado por el mar Med...
 Primera fase (1975-1977)
  Debido a la intervención judía en Palestina (Israel), comenzaron a llegar miles de refugiados palestinos a Líbano.  E...
  Frente a los enfrentamientos de las distintas facciones, el gobierno libanés, muy debilitado, no pudo mantener el orde...
 Segunda fase (1977-1982)
  El 14 de marzo de 1978, más de 25 000 soldados israelíes invadieron la zona sur del Río Litani.  Sus objetivos declar...
  Antes de retirarse, Israel creó una zona de seguridad al sur del río Litani, con población maronita y entregando el co...
 Tercer fase (1982-2000)
  Dio inicio el 6 de junio de 1982 cuando las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel invadieron el sur del Líbano con el objetivo ...
  Israel puso en marcha nuevamente una gran ofensiva contra el país vecino. En esta ocasión se hizo con el control de Be...
  Fue una matanza de palestinos residentes en los campos de refugiados situados en dichas localidades, en Beirut Oeste. ...
  Después de los sucesos anteriores el Gobierno libanés decretó el desarme de todos los grupos armados del país, con exc...
  El 25 de julio de 1983, tras el asesinato de siete soldados israelíes, Tel Aviv puso en marcha la operación Rendición ...
  Es el nombre en clave utilizado por las fuerzas armadas israelíes para hacer referencia a la campaña que llevaron a ca...
  Las fuerzas armadas israelíes llevaron a cabo más de 1,100 incursiones aéreas, y bombardearon intensamente el Líbano c...
 Cuarta fase (2000-2006)
  El objetivo de la guerra era por una parte conseguir detener el lanzamiento de cohetes de la organización terrorista H...
  Se desencadenó el 12 de julio de 2006 por el ataque a una patrulla militar israelí, la muerte de tres soldados y el se...
  Israel no estaba preparada para esta guerra, por lo cual se considera que este perdió la guerra, sin embargo la ONU in...
  El Gobierno Libanés estimaba que los daños causados por la guerra en su país se elevaban a 1,187 nacionales muertos, 4...
  En un informe publicado por la ONU, se concluye que el daño ambiental provocado por los intensos bombardeos israelíes ...

Guerra Libano Israel

  2. 2.   El conflicto entre Israel y el Líbano ha consistido históricamente en una serie de enfrentamientos militares entre Israel, El Líbano, y las diversas milicias paramilitares que actúan dentro de este continente , y que son influenciadas por los intereses de países vecinos como Siria. ¿Qué es? VS
  3. 3.   Fue formado en Palestina por judíos que emigraron de Alemania debido al exterminio que se estaba teniendo en contra de ellos por su colaboración con Francia e Inglaterra en la primera guerra mundial.  Sin embargo, el pueblo árabe estaba en desacuerdo de que judíos invadieran su territorio por lo que empezaron distintos ataques hacia las comunidades judías. Israel
  4. 4.   La ONU interviene y el 14 de mayo de 1948 se declaro la creación del Estado de Israel, con capital en la ciudad del Tel Aviv, causando que la Liga Árabe le declare la guerra. Guerra que se extendería hasta la actualidad. Israel
  5. 5.   Es un país de Oriente Próximo que limita al sur con Israel, al norte y al este con Siria, y está bañado por el mar Mediterráneo al oeste.  Fue parte del Imperio otomano desde 1516 hasta 1918, cuando éste se derrumbó al fin de la Primera Guerra Mundial. Después las cinco provincias que constituyen el Líbano moderno estaban bajo el Mandato francés.  Líbano ganó la independencia en 1943. Líbano
  6. 6.  Primera fase (1975-1977)
  7. 7.   Debido a la intervención judía en Palestina (Israel), comenzaron a llegar miles de refugiados palestinos a Líbano.  En Líbano ya existían conflictos entre los grupos musulmanes, cristianos y drusos.  La OLP comenzó a formar milicias armadas entre los refugiados en Líbano para lanzar ataques contra Israel, llegando a controlar gran parte del sur del país, lo que condujo a enfrentamientos con las fuerzas del ejército libanés. Guerra civil en Líbano
  8. 8.   Frente a los enfrentamientos de las distintas facciones, el gobierno libanés, muy debilitado, no pudo mantener el orden generando una guerra civil en Líbano. Por lo cual llamo a la Liga Árabe para que interviniera (mayormente Siria).  El país queda divido entre el norte mayormente cristiano y el sur mayormente musulmán. Guerra civil en Líbano
  9. 9.  Segunda fase (1977-1982)
  10. 10.   El 14 de marzo de 1978, más de 25 000 soldados israelíes invadieron la zona sur del Río Litani.  Sus objetivos declarados eran alejar los grupos militantes palestinos, en particular la OLP, de la frontera con Israel, y reforzar al aliado de Israel en el momento, el Ejército del Sur del Líbano. Se llevo a cabo un proceso de bombardeo en este territorio contra la OLP. Operación Litani
  11. 11.   Antes de retirarse, Israel creó una zona de seguridad al sur del río Litani, con población maronita y entregando el control militar al Ejército del Sur del Líbano, la milicia cristiana aliada de Israel.  Después de seis días, el 21 de marzo, el Ministro de Defensa, Ezer Weizman, ordenó a las fuerzas del ejército iniciar la retirada. Lo cual sucedió hasta junio de 1978.  Ante esto el Consejo de Seguridad de la ONU creó la Fuerza Provisional de las Naciones Unidas para el Líbano. La UNIFIL arribó al Líbano el 23 de marzo, desplegando 6.000 soldados con el fin de mantener desmilitarizada la zona de seguridad al sur del río Litani. Sin obtener éxito. Operación Litani
  12. 12.  Tercer fase (1982-2000)
  13. 13.   Dio inicio el 6 de junio de 1982 cuando las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel invadieron el sur del Líbano con el objetivo de expulsar a la OLP de dicho país. El Gobierno de Israel ordenó la invasión como respuesta al intento de asesinato del embajador israelí en el Reino Unido, Shlomo Argov, por parte del grupo de Abu Nidal. Operación Paz para Galilea
  14. 14.   Israel puso en marcha nuevamente una gran ofensiva contra el país vecino. En esta ocasión se hizo con el control de Beirut, que fue sitiada y bombardeada durante dos meses, hasta que la OLP aceptó salir de la ciudad. Operación Paz para Galilea
  15. 15.   Fue una matanza de palestinos residentes en los campos de refugiados situados en dichas localidades, en Beirut Oeste. Fue cometida por la Falange Libanesa, de origen cristiano y en su mayoría pertenecientes a la Iglesia maronita.  La cifra precisa de muertos ha sido siempre objeto de disputas, sin embargo la Cruz Roja maneja la cifra de por lo menos 2400 víctimas. Matanza de Sabra y Chatila
  16. 16.   Después de los sucesos anteriores el Gobierno libanés decretó el desarme de todos los grupos armados del país, con excepción de Hezbolá, que desmanteló su estructura en Beirut, pero la mantuvo en el sur del Líbano para continuar su conflicto con Israel. Hezbolá
  17. 17.   El 25 de julio de 1983, tras el asesinato de siete soldados israelíes, Tel Aviv puso en marcha la operación Rendición de Cuentas ,en la que el sur del país sufrió la mayor ofensiva militar. Los combates acabaron con la mediación de Estados Unidos, a un acuerdo por el que se estipulaba que los combatientes de Hezbolá no atacarían el norte de Israel y que los israelíes no atacarían a personas o blancos civiles en el Líbano. Operación Rendición de cuentas
  18. 18.   Es el nombre en clave utilizado por las fuerzas armadas israelíes para hacer referencia a la campaña que llevaron a cabo contra Líbano durante dieciséis días, del 11 al 27 de abril de 1996, con el objeto de acabar con los ataques de Hezbolá contra el norte de Israel. Operación Uvas de la ira
  19. 19.   Las fuerzas armadas israelíes llevaron a cabo más de 1,100 incursiones aéreas, y bombardearon intensamente el Líbano con unos 25,132 proyectiles. Una instalación de la ONU fue también atacada por un proyectil israelí, causando la muerte de 118 civiles libaneses. Hezbolá, desde sus bases en el sur del Líbano, arrojó 639 cohetes en el norte de Israel, especialmente en la ciudad de Kiryat Shemona. Un acuerdo de alto el fuego puso fin al conflicto el 27 de abril de 1996. Operación Uvas de la ira
  20. 20.  Cuarta fase (2000-2006)
  21. 21.   El objetivo de la guerra era por una parte conseguir detener el lanzamiento de cohetes de la organización terrorista Hezbolá hacia poblaciones israelíes del norte de Israel donde residían más de un millón de civiles, y por otro lado afectar profundamente dicha organización terrorista que opera desde territorio libanés. Guerra Hezbolá- Israel
  22. 22.   Se desencadenó el 12 de julio de 2006 por el ataque a una patrulla militar israelí, la muerte de tres soldados y el secuestro de otros dos en la zona fronteriza entre Israel y Líbano.  Duró 34 días y causó la muerte de más de 1,100 libaneses y 165 israelíes.  Además provoco la masiva destrucción de barrios shiítas en Beirut y la paralización del tercio norte de Israel a raíz de los miles de cohetes y morteros disparados por Hezbolá. Guerra Hezbolá-Israel
  23. 23.   Israel no estaba preparada para esta guerra, por lo cual se considera que este perdió la guerra, sin embargo la ONU intervino, por lo tanto nadie gano o perdió.  La guerra concluyó con la resolución 1701 de las Naciones Unidas del 14/08/2006 que impuso el cese de fuego y prohibió el ingreso de armamento al Líbano. Guerra Hezbolá-Israel
  24. 24.   El Gobierno Libanés estimaba que los daños causados por la guerra en su país se elevaban a 1,187 nacionales muertos, 4,060 heridos, 256,000 desplazados y 15,000 viviendas destruidas, muchos de los muertos y heridos eran miembros de Hezbolá. Por parte de Israel, las cifras ofrecidas por los medios de comunicación, citando como fuente las Fuerzas Armadas Israelíes, cifraban en 116 los soldados muertos y 450 los heridos. Entre los civiles, 41 muertos y 604 heridos. Consecuencias
  25. 25.   En un informe publicado por la ONU, se concluye que el daño ambiental provocado por los intensos bombardeos israelíes sobre el Líbano, contra blancos civiles ajenos al conflicto, han provocado un impacto ambiental negativo para la región.  Muchos de los sitios bombardeados, las fábricas quemadas y los complejos industriales están contaminados con una variedad de tóxicos y sustancias dañinas para la salud. A ello se suma el derrame de petróleo provocado por el bombardeo contra los depósitos de la planta energética de la ciudad de Djubayl o Biblos, en el Líbano. Consecuencias
