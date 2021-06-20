Farmacologia dos opiaceos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
2021/1-INTRODUÇÃO AO ESTUDO DA DOR (ELETIVA III) Opióides.Farmacologia,tolerância, dependência física, vício, pseudo vício...
Extrato de ópio Preparação da tintura de ópio Tintura de ópio MORFINA CODEÍNA Papaver somniferum - papoula Tintura de ÓPIO...
Terminologia Refere-se a todos os compostos relacionados com o ópio Opióide Deriva de opos (grego) = Suco (da papoula) Opi...
Papaver sommiferum Contém mais de 20 alcalóides -Morfina (10%) -Codeína ( < 0.5%) Tebaína (convulsão) Papaverina (relaxant...
DERIVADOS SINTÉTICOS AGONISTAS • MEPERIDINA • METADONA • ETORFINA • LEVOFARNOL • FENTANIL ANTAGONISTAS • NALOXONA • NALTRE...
O QUE SE ESPERA DE UM DERIVADO SINTÉTICO ( VANTAGENS ) ?  FARMACOCINÉTICA 1.TEMPO DE AÇÃO MAIS PROLONGADA 2. MELHOR ABSOR...
HEROÍNA : UMA DAS 1ª TENTATIVAS DE SE OBTER ALGO MELHOR. VICIA MAIS RÁPIDO. SÍNDROME DE ABSTINÊNCIA PIOR QUE A MORFINA. ME...
O HO HO N-CH 3 3 6 17 Morfina Fármacos Posição 3 Posição 6 Posição 17 Morfina -OH -OH -CH3 Heroína -OCOCH3 -OCOCH3 -CH3 Co...
Classificação dos Analgésicos Opióides Agonistas puros: Alta eficácia: Baixa eficácia: Morfina, Heroína Metadona Fentanil;...
Fármacos utilizados no alívio da dor: ∙ AINES ∙ Anestésicos Locais (ALs) ∙ Anestésicos Gerais ∙OPIÓIDES ∙ Fármacos não opi...
Analgésicos – Receptores opióides μ (mu) δ (delta) κ (kappa) N/OFQ
Mecanismo de Ação Córtex PAG NMR Corno Dorsal Hipotálamo Tálamo NRPG Periferia LC (+) (+) ( + ) ( + ) (+) (+) NA 5-HT Enk ...
Seletividade dos analgésicos opióides para com os diversos tipos de receptores Fármacos μ κ δ Agonistas puros: Morfina, He...
Analgesia Supra espinhal μ, κ, δ analgesia Espinhal μ, κ, δ analgesia Função respiratória μ depressão Trato gastrintestina...
Sedação μ, κ aumento Diurese κ aumento Regulação Hormonal Prolactina μ secreção H. Crescimento μ e/ou κ secreção Liber. de...
– CENTRO RESPIRATÓRIO ↓ SENSIBILIDADE QUIMIORECEPTORES PCO2 ↓ VENTILAÇ ÃO Brônquios •BRONCOCONSTRIÇÃO • ↑ PERMEABILIDADE V...
•VASODILATAÇÃO VENOSA ↓ RV ↓ PRÉ-CARGA • VASODILATAÇÃO ARTERIAL ↓ RVP ↓ PÓS-CARGA • BRADICARDIA • VASODILATAÇÃO CRANIANA ↑...
• BEXIGA RELAXAMENTO ↑ CAPACIDADE ↓ MICÇÃO • URETER ↑ ESPASMO URETERAL CÓLICA RENAL • ÚTERO RELAXAMENTO UTERINO APARELHO G...
Vias de Administração PARENTERAL IV, IM, SC ORAL (Morfina Codeína Propoxifeno) Intranasal: (butorfanol) Patch transdérnico...
Farmacocinética Vaso sanguíneo Efeito de 1a passagem 20 % Conjugação Ác. glucurônico Morfina: 30 mg Morfina: 10 mg Elimina...
DERIVADOS SINTÉTICOS 1. ) PIPERIDÍNICOS : MEPERIDINA •MENOR POTÊNCIA •EFEITO ATROPÍNICO • MENOR EFEITO ESPASMÓDICO • MENOR...
3. ) FENTANIL E CONGÊNERES DOSE DURAÇÃO FENTANIL..................................0,1 mg...................30 MIN ALFENTAN...
USOS TERAPÊUTICOS : 1. DOR 2. PRÉ-OPERATÓRIO 3. PER-OPERATÓRIO • COADJUVANTE • ANESTESIA ANALGÉSICA PURA • ANESTESEIA ESPI...
Analgesia: Comentários Efeitos dos analgésicos opióides no SNC A dor contínua e difusa é aliviada com mais eficácia que a ...
EFEITOS COLATERAIS : 1. DISFORIA 2. CONFUSÃO MENTAL 3. NÁUSEAS E VÔMITOS 4. DEPRESSÃO RESPIRATÓRIA 5. HIPOTENSÃO 6. PRURID...
TOLERÂNCIA NENHUMA TOLERÂNCIA • MIOSE • CONSTIPAÇÃO • CONVULSÃO BAIXO GRAU • BRADICARDIA ALTO GRAU • ANALGESIA • EUFORIA •...
INTOXICAÇÃO AGUDA • ALTERAÇÃO DOS NÍVEIS DE CONSCIÊNCIA • DEPRESSÃO RESPIRATÓRIA • CIANOSE • HIPOTENSÃO • PUPILAS PUNCTIFO...
SÍNDROME DE ABSTINÊNCIA ( SINAIS E SINTOMAS ) 1. SINTOMAS: • INQUIETAÇÃO E IRRITABILIDADE • ↑ DA SENSIBILIDADE A DOR • NÁU...
Opióides.farmacologia,tolerância, dependência física, vício, pseudo vício. e racional

  1. 1. 2021/1-INTRODUÇÃO AO ESTUDO DA DOR (ELETIVA III) Opióides.Farmacologia,tolerância, dependência física, vício, pseudo vício. e racional Carlos Darcy Alves Bersot Título Superior em Anestesiologia-SBA Responsável pelo Centro de Ensino e Treinamento HFLagoa Médico Anestesiologista do Hospital Federal da Lagoa-SUS Professor Ciências da Dor UNFAA
  2. 2. Extrato de ópio Preparação da tintura de ópio Tintura de ópio MORFINA CODEÍNA Papaver somniferum - papoula Tintura de ÓPIO Sertuner (1803) MORFINA MORFINA
  3. 3. Terminologia Refere-se a todos os compostos relacionados com o ópio Opióide Deriva de opos (grego) = Suco (da papoula) Opium fármacos derivados do ópio (semi-sintéticos e sintéticos) Opiáceos
  4. 4. Papaver sommiferum Contém mais de 20 alcalóides -Morfina (10%) -Codeína ( < 0.5%) Tebaína (convulsão) Papaverina (relaxante do músculo liso)
  5. 5. DERIVADOS SINTÉTICOS AGONISTAS • MEPERIDINA • METADONA • ETORFINA • LEVOFARNOL • FENTANIL ANTAGONISTAS • NALOXONA • NALTREXONA • NALTRINDOLE MISTOS ( AGONISTAS PARICAIS ) • BUTORFANOL • NALORFINA • PENTAZOCINA • BUPRENORFINA • NALBUFINA
  6. 6. O QUE SE ESPERA DE UM DERIVADO SINTÉTICO ( VANTAGENS ) ?  FARMACOCINÉTICA 1.TEMPO DE AÇÃO MAIS PROLONGADA 2. MELHOR ABSORÇÃO POR VIA ORAL  FARMACODINÂMICA 1. MENOS EFEITOS COLATERAIS 2. MENOR TOXICIDADE 3. MENOR RISCO DE TOLERÂNCIA E DEPENDÊNCIA
  7. 7. HEROÍNA : UMA DAS 1ª TENTATIVAS DE SE OBTER ALGO MELHOR. VICIA MAIS RÁPIDO. SÍNDROME DE ABSTINÊNCIA PIOR QUE A MORFINA. MEPERIDINA : MUITO USADA EM PRONTO SOCORRO . EFEITO ATROPÍNICO( CÓLICA RENAL : EFEITO ANALGÉSICO + EFEITO ANTI-ESPASMÓDICO ) FENTANIL : USADO EM CIRURGIA. ↑↑POTENTE . T 1/2 MUITO CURTO. ANALGESIA RÁPIDA ( 20 / 40 MIN )
  8. 8. O HO HO N-CH 3 3 6 17 Morfina Fármacos Posição 3 Posição 6 Posição 17 Morfina -OH -OH -CH3 Heroína -OCOCH3 -OCOCH3 -CH3 Codeína -OCH3 -OH -CH3 Naloxona -OH =O -CH CH=CH Conjugação Efeito 1a passagem Fenantreno ESTRUTURA QUÍMICA DA MORFINA E SEUS DERIVADOS
  9. 9. Classificação dos Analgésicos Opióides Agonistas puros: Alta eficácia: Baixa eficácia: Morfina, Heroína Metadona Fentanil; Sulfentanil Meperidina (petidina) Codeína, Propoxifeno Agonistas parcial: Pentazozina Buprenorfina Antagonistas: Naloxona Naltrexona
  10. 10. Fármacos utilizados no alívio da dor: ∙ AINES ∙ Anestésicos Locais (ALs) ∙ Anestésicos Gerais ∙OPIÓIDES ∙ Fármacos não opiódes de ação central (Clonidina, Amitriptilina) PAG N. rafe SAC Morfina Morfina ALs AINES Anestesia Tálamo Acupuntura Percepçã o Sofrimento
  11. 11. Analgésicos – Receptores opióides μ (mu) δ (delta) κ (kappa) N/OFQ
  12. 12. Mecanismo de Ação Córtex PAG NMR Corno Dorsal Hipotálamo Tálamo NRPG Periferia LC (+) (+) ( + ) ( + ) (+) (+) NA 5-HT Enk ( - ) Opióides Opióides Opióides PAG = Substância cinzenta periaquedutal NMR = Núcleo magno da rafe NRPG = Núcleo reticular
  13. 13. Seletividade dos analgésicos opióides para com os diversos tipos de receptores Fármacos μ κ δ Agonistas puros: Morfina, Heroína Metadona Meperidina (petidina) Fentanil; Sulfentanil Codeína e d-propoxifeno +++ +++ ++ +++ ++ ++ - + - ++ + - _ + + Agonistas parciais / mistos: Pentazocina Nalorfina Buprenorfina ANT + ANT ++ AP +++ ++ AP ++ ANT ++ + - - Antagonistas: Naloxona; Naltrexona ANT +++ ANT +++ ANT +
  14. 14. Analgesia Supra espinhal μ, κ, δ analgesia Espinhal μ, κ, δ analgesia Função respiratória μ depressão Trato gastrintestinal μ, κ trânsito Psicotomimese κ aumento Alimentação μ, κ, δ aumento Subtipo Ações Receptores opióides
  15. 15. Sedação μ, κ aumento Diurese κ aumento Regulação Hormonal Prolactina μ secreção H. Crescimento μ e/ou κ secreção Liber. de neur. Acetilcolina μ inibição Dopamina μ, δ inibição Dependência medicamentosa μ, δ Subtipo Ações
  16. 16. – CENTRO RESPIRATÓRIO ↓ SENSIBILIDADE QUIMIORECEPTORES PCO2 ↓ VENTILAÇ ÃO Brônquios •BRONCOCONSTRIÇÃO • ↑ PERMEABILIDADE VASCULAR HISTAMI NA P APARELHO RESPIRATÓRIO Broncodilatador • ASMA • DPOC • BRONQUITE
  17. 17. •VASODILATAÇÃO VENOSA ↓ RV ↓ PRÉ-CARGA • VASODILATAÇÃO ARTERIAL ↓ RVP ↓ PÓS-CARGA • BRADICARDIA • VASODILATAÇÃO CRANIANA ↑ PRESSÃO INTRACRANIANA HISTAMINA BRADICARDIA HIPOTENSO 1ª ESCOLHA IAM MORFINA SOLUÇÃO ANALGÉSICA MEPERIDINA APARELHO CARDIOVASCULAR
  18. 18. • BEXIGA RELAXAMENTO ↑ CAPACIDADE ↓ MICÇÃO • URETER ↑ ESPASMO URETERAL CÓLICA RENAL • ÚTERO RELAXAMENTO UTERINO APARELHO GENITO-URINÁRIO • ESTÔMAGO ( μ ) ↓ ACh ⇒ ↓ HCl ↓ MOTILIDADE; RETARDA ESVAZIAMENTO GÁSTRICO • INTESTINO ( μ - δ )↓ ACh ⇒ ↓ PERISTALSE ( CONSTIPAÇÃO - EFEITO anti-diarreico ) ↓ SECREÇÕES • VIAS BILIARES CONTRAÇÃO DO ESFÍNCTER DE ODDI ↑ PRESSÃO BILIAR ( CÓLICA BILIAR ) APARELHO DIGESTIVO • MORFINA ↑ HISTAMINA : CALOR; HIPEREMIA; VASODILATAÇÃO PELE
  19. 19. Vias de Administração PARENTERAL IV, IM, SC ORAL (Morfina Codeína Propoxifeno) Intranasal: (butorfanol) Patch transdérnico: (Fentanil) Epidural/Sub aracnóide: Morfina Meperidina Fentanil Retal (supositórios) (morfina e hidromorfina) Trasmucosa oral: (citrato de fentanil)
  20. 20. Farmacocinética Vaso sanguíneo Efeito de 1a passagem 20 % Conjugação Ác. glucurônico Morfina: 30 mg Morfina: 10 mg Eliminação: Renal e Biliar Barreira Placentária Depressão respiratória SNC Lipossolúveis: heroína e fentanil
  21. 21. DERIVADOS SINTÉTICOS 1. ) PIPERIDÍNICOS : MEPERIDINA •MENOR POTÊNCIA •EFEITO ATROPÍNICO • MENOR EFEITO ESPASMÓDICO • MENOR LIBERAÇÃO DE HISTAMINA • EM ALTAS DOSES PODE DAR EFEITO EXCITANTE NO SNC ( METABÓLITO NORMEPERIDINA ) 2. ) DIFENOXILATO / LOPERAMIDA •AÇÃO SELETIVA TGI • CONSTIPAÇÃO • MENOR PENETRAÇÃO NO SNC • MENOR TOLERÂNCIA
  22. 22. 3. ) FENTANIL E CONGÊNERES DOSE DURAÇÃO FENTANIL..................................0,1 mg...................30 MIN ALFENTANIL.............................0,2 mg....................20MIN SUFENTANIL.............................0,01mg...................15 MIN RAMIFENTANIL...........................AÇÃO ULTRACURTA FENTANIL • < DOSES ( 2 mg / Kg ) / INTERMEDIÁRIAS ( 20 mg / Kg ) • > DOSES ( ACIMA DE 50 mg / Kg • COMPLEMENTAÇÃO DE ANESTESIA BALANCEADA • ANESTESIA ANALGÉSICA PURA OU COMBINADA
  23. 23. USOS TERAPÊUTICOS : 1. DOR 2. PRÉ-OPERATÓRIO 3. PER-OPERATÓRIO • COADJUVANTE • ANESTESIA ANALGÉSICA PURA • ANESTESEIA ESPINHAL 4. PÓS-OPERATÓRIO 5. TOSSE 6. EDEMA AGUDO DE PULMÃO 7. IAM 8. DIARRÉIA
  24. 24. Analgesia: Comentários Efeitos dos analgésicos opióides no SNC A dor contínua e difusa é aliviada com mais eficácia que a dor intermitente e aguda, mas com doses suficientes é possível aliviar até mesmo o dor grave. Embora a dor nociceptiva em geral responda aos analgésicos opióides, a dor neuropática não costuma responder bem a esses fármacos e pode exigir doses maiores desses analgésicos. Os analgésicos opióides não alteram apenas a sensação dolorosa como também a resposta afetiva
  25. 25. EFEITOS COLATERAIS : 1. DISFORIA 2. CONFUSÃO MENTAL 3. NÁUSEAS E VÔMITOS 4. DEPRESSÃO RESPIRATÓRIA 5. HIPOTENSÃO 6. PRURIDO 7. CONSTIPAÇÃO 8. ELEVAÇÃO DA PRESSÃO NAS VIAS BILIARES 9. RETENÇÃO URINÁRIA 10. DEPENDÊNCIA MEDICAMENTOSA E TOLERÂNCIA
  26. 26. TOLERÂNCIA NENHUMA TOLERÂNCIA • MIOSE • CONSTIPAÇÃO • CONVULSÃO BAIXO GRAU • BRADICARDIA ALTO GRAU • ANALGESIA • EUFORIA •SEDAÇÃO • NÁUSEAS / VÔMITOS • DEPRESSÃO RESPIRATÓRIA
  27. 27. INTOXICAÇÃO AGUDA • ALTERAÇÃO DOS NÍVEIS DE CONSCIÊNCIA • DEPRESSÃO RESPIRATÓRIA • CIANOSE • HIPOTENSÃO • PUPILAS PUNCTIFORMES • HIPOTERMIA • CONVULSÃO • REAÇÕES CUTÂNES ( ALÉRGICAS ) • OLIGÚRIA TRATAMENTO 1. OXIGENAÇÃO E VENTILAÇÃO 2. MANTER A CIRCULAÇÃO 3. NALOXONA ( 0,4 mg IV - ATÉ 10 mg ) T1/2 MORFINA → 4 / 6 H T1/2 NALOXONA → 1/ 4 H CAUSAS : OVERDOSE EM VICIADOS SUICÍDIO PRECAUÇÕES : 1. NÍVEL DE CONSCIÊNCIA PRÉVIO 2. PRESENÇA OU AUSÊNCIA DE DOR E/OUEXCITAÇÃO DO SNC 3. INTEGRIDADE DA BHE 4. FUNÇÃO RENAL E HEPÁTICA 5. ALERGIA 6. VOLEMIA E PRESSÃO ARTERIAL 7. PATOLOGIAS RESPIRATÓRIAS 8. IDADE
  28. 28. SÍNDROME DE ABSTINÊNCIA ( SINAIS E SINTOMAS ) 1. SINTOMAS: • INQUIETAÇÃO E IRRITABILIDADE • ↑ DA SENSIBILIDADE A DOR • NÁUSEAS , CÓLICAS ABDOMINAIS • COMPORTAMENTO DISFÓRICO • INÔNIA , ANSIEDADE 2. SINAIS : • MIDRÍASE • SUDORESE • PILOEREÇÃO • TAQUICARDIA • VÔMITOS , DIARRÉIA • ELEVAÇÃO DA PA • FEBRE • BOCEJOS TRATAMENTO CRÔNICO • SUBSTITUIÇÃO POR METADONA • ESTIMULAÇÃO ELÉTRICA TRANSCUTÂNEA E ACUPUNTURA TRATAMENTO AGUDO MORFINA OU QUALQUER OPIÓIDE

