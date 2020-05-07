Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
INTRODUCTION TO HISTORY HISTORY: It is the science that examines and analyses sequences of past events, to determine their...
PRIMARY SOURCES SECUNDARY SOURCES This axe is contemporaneous with the facts or the period we are studying. It is from Pre...
A piece of the original Magna Carta signed by King John in 1215 The Mona Lisa – Painted by Leonardo da Vinci in 1506 A boo...
A cartoon of Napoleon made in 1975 Roman Coins made by the Romans in AD45 A Poster of a Van Gogh Painting made in 1975 A m...
ORAL SOURCES WRITTEN ICONOGRAPHICS MATERIAL These are interviews with witnesses who lived the period that we want to study...
PONER FECHAS Y ORDENAR EL TIEMPO 10 YEARS: A DECADE 100 YEARS: A CENTURY 1.000 YEARS: A MILLENNIUM CHRISTIAN ERA It is the...
GLOSSARY SOURCES OF HISTORY: Sources are the elements that convey information from the past; we study the sources to write...
GLOSSARY Ancient Age: It is the historical period that goes from the invention of writing, around the year 3500 B.C. until...
Exercise 2 Make a diagram in your notebook classifying the sources of History. Sources of history Depending on…… Type of s...
HUMAN TIME PERIODS TIMELINE PREHISTORY ANCIENT AGE MIDDLE AGES EARLY MODERN AGE CONTEMPORARY HISTORY 5 MILLION YEARS 3500 ...
Exercise 3: In which century are we living? In which millennium? We are in the 21st century because 21st century is from 2...
Exercise 5: Complete and translate the following sentences El siglo __II__ va del año 101 al 200. The Second century is fr...
Exercise 6: To what century belongs these years? 235 BC 621 37 AD 1243 921 1000 3rd C. BC 7th C. 1st C. 13th C. 10th C. 10...
MAKING A TIMELINE. 1- Make in your notebook a rectangle 20 cm long and 2cm wide (although that is less important). 2- Let'...
1000 BC 1000 d.C. 1 500 BC. 500 d.C. 800 BC900 BC 400 BC700 BC 600 BC 200 BC300 BC 100 BC Your timeline should be like thi...
MAKING A TIMELINE. 3- Locate the following events in your timeline 753 BC: Founding of Rome 509 BC. End of the Roman Monar...
LET’S LOCATE SOME PERIODS ON THE TIME LINE. 753 BC – 509 BC.: Roman monarchy 509 BC- 29 BC: Roman republic 29 BC- 476 AD: ...
1000 a.C. 1000 d.C. 1 500 a.C. 500 d.C. 753 BC 509 BC. 29 BC. 323 BC. 180 AD 380 AD. 476 AD. 622 AD. 800 AD. Monarchy Repu...
Marking criteria 1- No subject (-0,025) 2- incorrect use of verbs (-0,025) 3- mistakes in translation (0,025) 4- Incorrect...
Introduction to history
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Introduction to history

30 views

Published on

Materiales de trabajo de la materia GEography and History en 2º ESO

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Introduction to history

  1. 1. INTRODUCTION TO HISTORY HISTORY: It is the science that examines and analyses sequences of past events, to determine their causes and consequences. PRIMARY SOURCES SECUNDARY SOURCES They are contemporaneous with the facts They are not contemporaneous with the facts and they are the product of the study of primary sources SOURCES OF HISTORY: Sources are the elements that convey information from the past; we study the sources to write history. Depending on the proximity to the events we are studying.. Let´s classify the sources…
  2. 2. PRIMARY SOURCES SECUNDARY SOURCES This axe is contemporaneous with the facts or the period we are studying. It is from Prehistory. This book is not contemporaneous with the facts and it is the product of the study of primary sources. They are contemporaneous with the facts They are not contemporaneous with the facts and they come of the study of primary sources
  3. 3. A piece of the original Magna Carta signed by King John in 1215 The Mona Lisa – Painted by Leonardo da Vinci in 1506 A book about the Tudors written in 1999 PRIMARY SOURCE SECUNDARY SOURCE PRIMARY SOURCE
  4. 4. A cartoon of Napoleon made in 1975 Roman Coins made by the Romans in AD45 A Poster of a Van Gogh Painting made in 1975 A mug made in 2018 SECUNDARY SOURCE SECUNDARY SOURCE PRIMARY SOURCE PRIMARY SOURCE
  5. 5. ORAL SOURCES WRITTEN ICONOGRAPHICS MATERIAL These are interviews with witnesses who lived the period that we want to study. It can be a literary work set in that moment, a treaty between two states, an inscription, a newspaper .... Refers to images: it can be a photograph, or a painting, or a sculpture. clothing, toys, weapons ... Depending on the format…
  6. 6. PONER FECHAS Y ORDENAR EL TIEMPO 10 YEARS: A DECADE 100 YEARS: A CENTURY 1.000 YEARS: A MILLENNIUM CHRISTIAN ERA It is the period of time that begins with the birth of Christ (year 1). For all that has happened before we refer to events before Christ (BC); and for what has happened after we say Anno Domini (AD). TO WHAT CENTURY BELONGS ONE YEAR? YEAR 405 5TH CENTURY We take the number of “Hundreds” we have and then we add 1. 296 1124 100 CAUTION!! 3RD CENTURY 12TH CENTURY FIRST CENTURY
  7. 7. GLOSSARY SOURCES OF HISTORY: Sources are the elements that convey information from the past; we study the sources to write history. COMMON ERA: It is the period of time that begins with the birth of Christ (year 1) DECADE: A decade is a period of ten years. CENTURY: A century is a period of one hundred years. MILLENNIUM: A millennium is a period of one thousand years. HISTORY: It is the science that examines and analyses sequences of past events, to determine their causes and consequences.
  8. 8. GLOSSARY Ancient Age: It is the historical period that goes from the invention of writing, around the year 3500 B.C. until the fall of the Western Roman Empire in the year 476 A.D. Middle Ages : It is the historical period that goes from the fall of the Western Roman Empire, in the year 476 A.D., until the discovery of America by Christopher Columbus in 1492 or the conquest of Constantinople by the Turks in the year 1453. Early Modern Age: It is the historical period that goes from the discovery of America by Christopher Columbus in 1492 A.D. to the French Revolution in 1789 A.D. Contemporary History : It is the historical period that goes from the French Revolution in 1789 until nowadays. Prehistory: It refers to the period since human beings appeared (three million years ago); It finished when written texts appeared.
  9. 9. Exercise 2 Make a diagram in your notebook classifying the sources of History. Sources of history Depending on…… Type of sources ___________________ ___________________ (Depending on the format) ___________________ ___________________ ___________________ ___________________ ___________________
  10. 10. HUMAN TIME PERIODS TIMELINE PREHISTORY ANCIENT AGE MIDDLE AGES EARLY MODERN AGE CONTEMPORARY HISTORY 5 MILLION YEARS 3500 BC 476 AD. 1492 17891 First Human beings appear First written texts The Fall of the Roman Empire Christopher Colombus discovers America French Revolution
  11. 11. Exercise 3: In which century are we living? In which millennium? We are in the 21st century because 21st century is from 2001 to 2100; and in the 3rd Millennium because it is from 2001 to 3000. Exercise 4: Write the roman numbers from 1 to 25.
  12. 12. Exercise 5: Complete and translate the following sentences El siglo __II__ va del año 101 al 200. The Second century is from the year 101 to 200 El siglo IV va del año __301__ al __400__. El siglo V va del año __401__ al __500__. El siglo VIII va del año __701___ al _800__. El siglo IX va del año __801__ al _900_. El siglo XI va del año _1001__ al _1100__. El siglo XIV va del año __1301__ al _1400___. El siglo XVII va del año _1601___ al _1700___. El siglo XIX va del año _1801___ al __1900__. The fourth century is from the year 301 to 400
  13. 13. Exercise 6: To what century belongs these years? 235 BC 621 37 AD 1243 921 1000 3rd C. BC 7th C. 1st C. 13th C. 10th C. 10th C. Exercise 7- Write a year of the following centuries: 3rd century AD. 9th century BC 18th century 21st century 235 845 BC 1789 2017
  14. 14. MAKING A TIMELINE. 1- Make in your notebook a rectangle 20 cm long and 2cm wide (although that is less important). 2- Let's temporarily delimit our timeline This rectangle is going to be a timeline. we can place dates of important events as well as periods in it . We write 1000 BC on the left end and 1000 AD on the right end. A period is a space of time in which a concrete phenomenon occurs. It has a start date and an end date. For example: the Paleolithic is the first period in the history of Humanity; It started 5 million years ago and ended about 10,000 years ago. The oldest events will be located on the left; the most recent events will be located on the right. Locate in the timeline three or four more dates (500 BC; 1AD; 500AD). They will be our frame of reference.
  15. 15. 1000 BC 1000 d.C. 1 500 BC. 500 d.C. 800 BC900 BC 400 BC700 BC 600 BC 200 BC300 BC 100 BC Your timeline should be like this…
  16. 16. MAKING A TIMELINE. 3- Locate the following events in your timeline 753 BC: Founding of Rome 509 BC. End of the Roman Monarchy; republican period begins 323 BC: Alexander the Great died 29 BC.: Beginning of the Roman Empire 180 AD.:Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius died 380 AD: Christianismus: official religion of the Roman Empire 476 AD: The fall of the Roman Empire 622 AD Mohammed runaway from Mecca; starts of the Muslim calendar 800 AD.: Charlemagne crowned Emperor of the West
  17. 17. LET’S LOCATE SOME PERIODS ON THE TIME LINE. 753 BC – 509 BC.: Roman monarchy 509 BC- 29 BC: Roman republic 29 BC- 476 AD: Roman empire The way to represent a period in the timeline is to delimit it with the start and the end dates and to colour it to highlight or difference from the rest of periods.
  18. 18. 1000 a.C. 1000 d.C. 1 500 a.C. 500 d.C. 753 BC 509 BC. 29 BC. 323 BC. 180 AD 380 AD. 476 AD. 622 AD. 800 AD. Monarchy Republic Empire 800 a.C.900 a.C. 400 a.C.700 a.C.600 a.C. 200 a.C.300 a.C. 100 a.C. Your timeline should be like this… EndoftheRomanmonarchy AlexandertheGreat died BeginningoftheRoman Empire FoundingofRome RomanemperorMarcus Aureliusdied Christianismus:official religionoftheRomanEmpire ThefalloftheRoman Empire Charlemagnecrowned EmperoroftheWest
  19. 19. Marking criteria 1- No subject (-0,025) 2- incorrect use of verbs (-0,025) 3- mistakes in translation (0,025) 4- Incorrect definition) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 No ordinal number (0,1) No sentence (0,1) Each gap without filling (0,1) Each mistake (0,2) No ordinal (0,05) No BC (0,05) No BC (0,05) Each date wrong located (0,3) Each gap without filling (0,15)

×