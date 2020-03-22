Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Universidad Industrial de Santander Facultad de Ingenierías Fisicomecánicas Escuela de Ingeniería Civil Ingeniería Civil M...
4. Considere una modificación del problema anterior. En este caso se instala un tubo Pitot en la garganta del tubo Venturi...
6. Considere un tanque presurizado que tiene una salida hacia la atmósfera, en la cual existe una boquilla. Se deja escapa...
8. El tubo Venturi mostrado en la figura adjunta tiene un diámetro de entrada de 5cm (DA) y un diámetro de la garganta de ...
10. Se descarga agua desde un tanque por medio de un sifón, tal como se muestra en la figura. Determine la velocidad del a...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Problemas bernoulli

30 views

Published on

fluidos

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Problemas bernoulli

  1. 1. Universidad Industrial de Santander Facultad de Ingenierías Fisicomecánicas Escuela de Ingeniería Civil Ingeniería Civil Mecánica de Fluidos – Prof. Daniela Rey Problemas de Ecuación de Bernoulli 1. En la figura, el fluido es agua y descarga libremente a la atmósfera. Para un flujo másico de 15 kg/s, determine la presión en el manómetro. [R: 142 kPa] 2. Un piezómetro y un tubo Pitot están fijos a tomas en un tubo horizontal de agua, como se muestra en la figura, con el fin de medir las presiones estática y de estancamiento. Para las alturas indicadas de columnas de agua, determine la velocidad en el centro del tubo. [R: 1,53 m/s] 3. El tubo Venturi consiste en una reducción de diámetro de la tubería hasta un diámetro mínimo (garganta). Cuando el fluido pasa por la garganta del Venturi aumenta su velocidad pero disminuye su presión. Como la medición de presión es sencilla debido a la instalación de dos manómetros o un manómetro diferencial, el tubo Venturi puede ser utilizado para la medición del caudal. En la figura se presenta un tubo Venturi. El diámetro de la tubería es de 2 pulg, mientras que la garganta del Venturi tiene un diámetro de 1½ pulg. La diferencia de altura del mercurio (S = 13,6) en el manómetro diferencial, es de 5 cm. Determine el caudal de agua que circula por la tubería. [R: 4,84 L/s]
  2. 2. 4. Considere una modificación del problema anterior. En este caso se instala un tubo Pitot en la garganta del tubo Venturi. El tubo Pitot es un tubo que se instala en la dirección contraria al flujo, lo cual provoca en el mismo una desaceleración completa, por lo tanto toda su energía cinética se convierte en energía de presión. En la punta del tubo Pitot se localiza un punto de estancamiento, el cual puede ser relacionado con la velocidad del flujo. En función de los datos presentados en la figura, determine una ecuación para calcular el caudal. El área de la tubería es A1 y el de la garganta A2. El fluido manométrico tiene una densidad relativa S. [R: Q = A1[2gh(S-1)]1/2 ] 5. Un sifón consiste en un tubo invertido en forma de U, el cual se llena completamente con un fluido y se inserta en un tanque, tal como se muestra en la figura. El efecto de la gravedad hace que el fluido del tanque se descargue, si el punto más bajo del tubo está por debajo del fondo del tanque. Considere el problema mostrado, el diámetro de la tubería es de 2 pulg, al final de la tubería existe una boquilla de 1 pulg de diámetro. Determine el caudal que fluye por la tubería y la presión en el punto A. El fluido es agua con ρ = 1000 kg/m3 . [R: 3,48 L/s; -13,3 kPa]
  3. 3. 6. Considere un tanque presurizado que tiene una salida hacia la atmósfera, en la cual existe una boquilla. Se deja escapar el agua del tanque y esta alcanza una altura H = 20 m. Determine, para ese instante, cuál es la presión manométrica que tiene el aire del tanque, y la velocidad del agua que escapa por la boquilla. [R: 186 kPa; 19,8 m/s] 7. Se tiene un tubo Venturi dispuesto como se observa en la figura (en el instante mostrado el agua está en reposo). El diámetro de la tubería es Da = 3 cm y el diámetro de la garganta es Db = 2 cm. Si comienza a fluir el agua por el tubo Venturi (el movimiento del agua es de a hacia b), determine qué caudal debe circular por el dispositivo para que el manómetro diferencial presente una desviación de 6 cm en el nivel de la columna de mercurio (el nivel de mercurio en la rama izquierda desciende 3 cm). [R: 1,35 L/s]
  4. 4. 8. El tubo Venturi mostrado en la figura adjunta tiene un diámetro de entrada de 5cm (DA) y un diámetro de la garganta de 2cm (DB). Comienza a fluir agua por el tubo Venturi (el movimiento del agua es de A hacia B). Si se sabe que el fluido que se encuentra en el manómetro diferencial es mercurio (S=13,6), determine para las condiciones mostradas en la figura: a) La diferencia de presión entre los puntos B y A (PB-PA). [R: -31,6 kPa] b) El caudal que circula por el dispositivo (Q). [ 2,24 L/s] 9. Agua fluye desde un tanque muy grande a través de un tubo de diámetro 5 cm. El líquido en el manómetro es mercurio (S= 13,6). Estime la velocidad en el tubo y el caudal de descarga desde el tanque. [R: 6,60 m/s; 13,0 L/s]
  5. 5. 10. Se descarga agua desde un tanque por medio de un sifón, tal como se muestra en la figura. Determine la velocidad del agua a la salida de la manguera y la presión manométrica en el punto A. [R: 2,43 m/s; -4,12 kPa] 11. De la tubería que se muestra en la figura, fluye agua de manera estacionaria y con efectos viscosos insignificantes. Determinar el caudal que circula por ésta si por el tubo abierto en A no se desborda el agua y el extremo derecho descarga a la atmósfera. [R: 3,25 L/s]

×