Improcedencia de accion

  1. 1. ÁREA: DERECHO PROCESAL PENAL LÍNEA: MEDIOS DE DEFENSA Le ofrecemos al lector un modelo de excepción de improcedencia de acción, las excepciones son medos de defensa de forma, esto es, que no atacan el fondo del proceso sino la forma, en este caso, se ataque que el Fiscal ha tipificado como delitos hechos que no lo son por lo que se produce un afectación procesal, al sujetar a una persona a un proceso se afecta su derecho de contradicción y su libertad. (AUTOR: JOSÉ MARÍA PACORI CARI) Modelo de excepción de improcedencia de acción EXPEDIENTE : 03164-2011 ESPECIALISTA : (colocar nombre) ESCRITO : 01-2013 SUMILLA : Excepción de improcedencia de acción SEÑOR JUEZ DEL TERCER JUZGADO DE INVESTIGACIÓN PREPARATORIA – SEDE CENTRAL JOSÉ MARÍA PACORI CARI abogado patrocinador de JORGE RAMOS LINARES en el proceso de investigación preparatoria que se sigue en contra de mi cliente; a Ud., respetuosamente, digo: Conforme al artículo 6 del Nuevo Código Procesal Civil se establece que “Las excepciones que pueden deducirse son las siguientes: (…) b) Improcedencia de la acción, cuando el hecho no constituye delito o no es justiciable penalmente.” Dentro de este contexto, I.- Petitorio. Deduzco la excepción de improcedencia de acción para que la misma sea declarada fundada y se declare el sobreseimiento definitivo del proceso respecto de mi persona, en atención a los siguientes fundamentos: II.- Fundamentos 1.- La excepción de improcedencia de acción se produce cuando el hecho no constituye delito o no es justiciable penalmente, por lo que se hace necesario establece de manera sucinta los hechos que motivaron la denuncia en el presente caso.
  2. 2. A.- Hechos que no constituyen delito. 2.- El Sr. RAMOS LINARES laboró como profesor del Colegio San Juan Bautista de Cayarani desde agosto de 2004 al 31 de agosto de 2009, siendo Director de la Institución Educativa el Sr. JUAN COLLADO (también denunciado en el presente caso). Actualmente, debido a una reasignación el Sr. RAMOS LINARES viene laborando sin demérito alguno en el Colegio Almirante Miguel Grau. 3.- Es del caso que durante la prestación de servicios en el Colegio San Juan Bautista de Cayarani, con fecha 06 de octubre de 2008, si más no recuerdo debido a una llamada del Director JUAN COLLADO le hice un servicio de taxi, ello en el entendido que si bien no estoy en labores de profesor, existe un grado de subordinación respecto de esta persona. 4.- Efectivamente, colaboré con el servicio de taxi, siendo que se debías de ir a la Av. Kennedy Sede del Gobierno Regional de Arequipa, puesto que en atención a un convenio se habría obtenido para el Colegio San Juan Bautista de Cayarani unas computadoras. 5.- Llevado a cabo el encuentro con el Director para el servicio de taxi fuimos a la Av. Kennedy donde se encontraban además de nosotros dos el Alcalde de Cayarani y un Chofer de Camioneta. Recogidas las Computadoras en la camioneta del Alcalde, el Alcalde y el Chofer se adelantan y se detienen en el Grifo de Kennedy, por su parte, el Director al haber contratado mis servicios de taxi me indicó que lo llevara a su casa, habiendo salido primeo la camioneta y luego que se detuvo en el Grifo, logramos pasar a la camioneta, llego a la casa del Director culminando mi servicio de taxi y regreso a mi vida normal. 6.- De esta manera, se puede verificar que se me ha imputado la comisión de delitos por prestar un servicio de taxi a su casa a un conocido. B.- Tipicidad 7.- Para indicar que un hecho no constituye delito, el hecho no debe ser típico, esto es que los hechos no se subsumen en el tipo penal. 8.- En el presente caso, se ha denunciado por el delito de peculado, previsto en el art. 387, primer párrafo, del Código Penal que indica: “El funcionario o servidor público que se apropia o utiliza, en cualquier forma, para sí o para otro, caudales o efectos cuya percepción, administración o custodia le estén confiados por razón de su cargo será reprimido (…)” 9.- En el presente caso, no se me denuncia por autor del delito (no tengo la calidad de funcionario) sino como cómplice primario, esto es, “El que, dolosamente, presta auxilio para la realización del hecho punible, sin el cual no se hubiere perpetrado.” 10.- En este punto es importante indicar que el delito de peculado se consuma “cuando loscaudalesseincorporan al patrimoniodelautor del delito”,asimismo, requiere de la existencia de “apropiación” que es la “ejecución o materialización de actos de disposición, actos de señor o dueño”
  3. 3. 11.- En este punto, elhecho acaecidoel 06 de octubre de 2008, no puedeconstituir “apropiación”, por lo que trasladar a una persona en una prestación de servicio de taxi a su casa, no puede constituir un hecho que coadyuve a la apropiación de bienes, en tanto la apropiación se configura con la disposición de los bienes que aparentemente se produjo con posterioridad. 12.- Es por esta razón que mi persona se ha puesto a derecho en las audiencias programas, no dilatando el presente proceso, sino esperando se proceda pronto a absolverme de una supuesta conducta típica basada en hechos que no constituyen delito. 13.- En autos no existe ninguna pruebaque establezcami participación en hechos posteriores respecto de la disposición de computadoras, por lo que mi conducta no constituye delito. III.- Elemento de convicción Siendo que la argumentación que se realiza es de puro derecho no se ofrecen medios de prueba POR LO EXPUESTO: A UD. pido declarar fundada la excepción deducida. Arequipa, 23 de mayo de 2013.

