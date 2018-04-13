Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Read Book First Lessons in Bach, Complete: For the Piano (Schirmer's
Library of Musical Classics) eBooks Textbooks
Book Details
Author :
Pages : 40
Binding : Paperback
Brand : G. Schirmer
ISBN : 1423421922
Description
(Piano Collection). Books I and II of this traditional edition in Schirmer's Library of Musical Classics have been combined in an affordable new volume. An
excellent resource for Late Elementary to Early Intermediate pianists. Contents: Minuet in G Major, BWV App. 114 * Minuet in G minor, BWV App. 115 *
Minuet in G Major, BWV App. 116 * Polonaise in G minor, BWV App. 119 * March in D Major, BWV 122 * Minuet in G Major from Overture in G minor,
BWV 822 * Minuet in G minor from Overture in G minor, BWV 822 * Minuet in G minor (II) from Overture in G minor, BWV 822 * March in G Major,
BWV App. 124 * Minuet in D minor, BWV App. 132 * Musett in G Major from English Suite No. 3, BWV 808 * Bourree in E minor from Lute Suite No. 1,
BWV 996 * Musette in D Major, BWV App. 126 * Minuet in C minor, BWV App. 121 * Gavotte in G minor from Overture in G minor, BWV 822 * March in
E-flat Major, BWV App. 127 * Polonaise in G minor BWV App. 125 * Gavotte in D Major from English Suite No. 6, BWV 811 * Polonaise in G Major, BWV
App. 130 * Gavotte in G minor from English Suite No. 3, BWV 808 * Minuet in F Major from Overture in F Major, BWV 820 * Polonaise in G minor, BWV
App. 123 * Gavotte in G Major from French Suite No. 5, BWV 816 * Minuet in E Major from French Suite No. 6 in E Major, BWV 817 * Scherzo in A minor
from Partita No. 3, BWV 827 * Sarabande in E minor from English Suite No. 5, BWV 810 * Minuet in C minor from French Suite No. 2 in C minor, BWV 813
