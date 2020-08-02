BIOMAGNETISMO ACELERA CURACION DE TUBERCULOSIS

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ACELERANDO LA CURACI�N DE LA TUBERCULOSIS PULMONAR CON BIOMAGNETISMO M�DICO Dr. Carlos Gibaja Julio 2020 Lima P�ru
Paciente de 25 a�os con Dx de TBC sensible BK (+), primera vez que le da la enfermedad. Ingresa con tos exigente, dolor en...
25 de febrero 2020 / 40 d�as despu�s
13 DE ENERO 2020 25 DE FEBRERO 2020 Luego de 40 d�as de tratamiento complementario con Biomagnetismo M�dico se observa imp...
Dr. Carlos Alberto Gibaja Zapata Julio 2020 Lima Per�. FACEBOOK: Biomagnetismo M�dico Dr. Carlos Gibaja carlosalbertogibaj...
Se presenta caso de tuberculosis pulmonar, tratado con medicina complementaria (Biomagnetismo Médico). Se observa una rápida mejóría clínico-radiológica.

Published in: Health & Medicine
  1. 1. ACELERANDO LA CURACI�N DE LA TUBERCULOSIS PULMONAR CON BIOMAGNETISMO M�DICO Dr. Carlos Gibaja Julio 2020 Lima P�ru
  2. 2. Paciente de 25 a�os con Dx de TBC sensible BK (+), primera vez que le da la enfermedad. Ingresa con tos exigente, dolor en toda la espalda, lado derecho, sudoraci�n nocturna, baja de peso. Se da tratamiento convencional + 1 sesi�n semanal de BIOMAGNETISMO por 4 semanas. Se observa impresionante mejor�a cl�nica (subi� 4 kg.), Bacteriol�gica (negativiz� el esputo) y radiol�gica luego de 1 � mes de tratamiento complementario. A la 4ta semana s�ntomas disminuyen en un 90% , refiere sentirse muy bien, tos espor�dica. Veamos su RX de Pulmones:
  3. 3. 25 de febrero 2020 / 40 d�as despu�s
  4. 4. 13 DE ENERO 2020 25 DE FEBRERO 2020 Luego de 40 d�as de tratamiento complementario con Biomagnetismo M�dico se observa impresionante mejor�a cl�nica (asintom�tico, subi� 4 kg.), bacteriol�gica (negativiz� el esputo al primer mes) y radiol�gica como se observa: ACELERANDO LA CURACI�N DE LA TUBERCULOSIS PULMONAR
  5. 5. Dr. Carlos Alberto Gibaja Zapata Julio 2020 Lima Per�. FACEBOOK: Biomagnetismo M�dico Dr. Carlos Gibaja carlosalbertogibaja@gmail.com

