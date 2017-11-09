Slideshare carlos

Conoce a los 10 mejores dj de este año nominados por la dj mag
 Desde hace unos años, la música electrónica comenzó a ganar miles de seguidores, y parece que actualmente tiene un lugar...
 10. Marshmello  Simplemente es único. Con una cabeza cilíndrica blanca que destella, ha logrado ganarse el corazón y lo...
 8. Afrojack  Su nombre es Nick van de Wall; este holandés es DJ y productor de música electrónica. Se destaca por innov...
 6. The Chainsmokers  Nueva York vio nacer a este dúo de DJ's y productores musicales. Ellos también están en la lista d...
 4. Hardwell  Es una de las grandes promesas del EDM (electronic dance music). A sus 29 años es reconocido por la indust...
 2. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike  Son de Bélgica y son hermanos. Cuentan con un show 360°, uno de los más espectaculares y ...
  1. 1. Conoce a los 10 mejores dj de este año nominados por la dj mag
  2. 2.  Desde hace unos años, la música electrónica comenzó a ganar miles de seguidores, y parece que actualmente tiene un lugar privilegiado. Ahora se hacen festivales musicales en todo el mundo para disfrutar de los beats que este género nos ofrece.  Seguro te sonarán nombres como el de David Guetta, Steve Aoki, Avicii o Paul van Dyk; ellos son solamente algunos de los representantes del género, ya que hoy en día, la lista de aquellos que se dedican a mezclar música para estremecer tu cuerpo y corazón, es bastante extensa.  Este 7 de noviembre, David Guetta está celebrando su cumpleaños #50 y es por ello que te traemos a los 10 mejores DJ's del 2017. ¡Checa la lista!
  3. 3.  10. Marshmello  Simplemente es único. Con una cabeza cilíndrica blanca que destella, ha logrado ganarse el corazón y los oídos de sus seguidores. Además de estar en el Top 10, es de los DJ's pagados, con 21 millones de dólares al año. También ha sido headliner en varios festivales alrededor del mundo.  9. Steve Aoki  Las mezclas de Steven Hiroyuki Aoki derrochan energía. Sus temas van desde el electro house hasta el dupsteppasando por el drum and bass y el trap. Ha tocado en los mejores clubes del mundo y ha participado en los principales de música electrónica
  4. 4.  8. Afrojack  Su nombre es Nick van de Wall; este holandés es DJ y productor de música electrónica. Se destaca por innovar y darle un refresh a este género musical, algo a lo que pocos atreven. Y gracias a ésto logra distinguirse del resto.  7. David Guetta  Este francés se ha convertido en uno de los hombres más importantes para el sonido house y dance. Aunque no seas fan de la música electrónica, seguramente habrás escuchado hablar de él, ya que regularmente encabeza las listas de éxitos.
  5. 5.  6. The Chainsmokers  Nueva York vio nacer a este dúo de DJ's y productores musicales. Ellos también están en la lista de los mejores pagados. Tan solo el año pasado se embolsaron 38 millones de pesos. Otro punto a su favor, es que suelen elegir de manera inteligente a sus colaboradores  5. Tiësto  Este holandés llegó para quedarse. La música electrónica no podría entenderse sin su nombre. Ha pisado las discotecas más importantes del mundo y aunque fue pionero en la escena trance, también mezcla house y techno. Es de los DJ's más prestigiados a nivel mundial
  6. 6.  4. Hardwell  Es una de las grandes promesas del EDM (electronic dance music). A sus 29 años es reconocido por la industria gracias a su impecable trayectoria, con temas que han alcanzado millones de reproducciones y descargas en todo el mundo.  3. Armin Van Buuren  Es DJ y Productor de Trance y Progressive-Trance. Tiene 20 años en el negocio de la música y ha recibido cinco veces consecutivas el premio a Mejor DJ del Mundo. Él ayudó a la música electrónica llegara a los grandes festivales.
  7. 7.  2. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike  Son de Bélgica y son hermanos. Cuentan con un show 360°, uno de los más espectaculares y envidiados del mundo de la música electrónica. Han encabezado varios festivales de música alrededor del mundo y colaboran con otros DJ's de talla mundial como Diplo y Steve Aoki.  1. Martin Garrix  Tiene 21 años y desde el año pasado es considerado el DJ del mundo, distinción que le fue otorgada también este año. Decidió comenzar a mezclar, cuando vio a Tiësto en Los Juegos Olímpicos de Atenas 2004. Actualmente se dedica al Progressive, House y EDM, aunque su carrera ha marcada por el Hardstyle.

