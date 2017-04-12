Strategic Management presentation for a Pharmaceutical Industry

Strategic Management Paper on …
Prayer Heavenly Father, we come to You today asking for Your guidance, wisdom, and support as we begin this session. Help ...
Sanoﬁ: A Series of Mergers . . . A French Company -> Main HQ in Paris France One of the biggest pharmaceutical company in ...
Sanoﬁ in the Philippines Operates in 3 business entities: Sanoﬁ - Aventis -> Pharmaceutical + CHC Division Ranks #7 in the...
Sanoﬁ’s Organizational Chart Top Management Middle Management Functional Level General Manager Business Unit Marketing Sal...
Vision Statement Current Vision Statement: “We envision Sanoﬁ-aventis as a leading, diversiﬁed healthcare provider promoti...
Vision Statement Recommended Vision Statement: “To maintain the position in the top 10 leading pharmaceutical companies in...
Mission Statement Current Mission Statement: “We are Sanoﬁ-Aventis Philippines. We are a global healthcare provider commit...
Mission Statement PARAMETERS YES / NO IF YES, WHICH PART OF THE STATEMENT? 1 Customer YES Offer our patients, doctors and ...
Mission Statement Recommended Mission Statement: “We are Sanoﬁ-Aventis Philippines. We are a global healthcare provider co...
Mission Statement Evaluation of Recommended Mission Statement: PARAMETERS WHAT PART OF THE STATEMENT? EXPLANATION 1 Custom...
Mission Statement Evaluation of Recommended Mission Statement: PARAMETERS WHAT PART OF THE STATEMENT? EXPLANATION 5 Concer...
Research and Development Process R&D Spending: $4 - $11 Billion for every drug being developed!
Types of Products Drug Non-Drug OTC or Over-The-Counter Ethical / Prescribed
Types of Products Normal Selling Product Product under Government Tender For Government Use Only
Supply Chain Process of a Pharma Company
Total Pharmaceutical Market Historical and Growth Forecast
Market Segmentation PNDF General Category MAT (06/2012) PHP (+ 000) MAT (06/2013) PHP (+ 000) MAT (06/2014) PHP (+ 000) % ...
Porter’s Five Forces Model The Industry is Attractive!!
RANK COMPANY *MAT (6/2014) PHP +000 % Market Share TOTAL 125,381,488 1 UNITED LABORATORY 32,516,276 25.9% 2 PFIZER INC 8,5...
Top 10 Pharmaceuticals Growth Performance: (as of June 2014) UNITED LAB PFIZER INC GLAXOSMITHKLINE ABBOTT LAB NOVARTIS BOE...
Competitive Proﬁle Matrix (CPM)
Top Companies in Diabetes Category COMPANY RANK MAT (06/2014) MAT (06/2013) PHP (+ 000) %GR PHP (+ 000) MERCK SHARP&DOHME ...
Top Brands in Diabetes Category RANK BRAND COMPANY MAT (06/2014) MAT (06/2013) PRODUCT TYPE PHP (+ 000) %GR PHP (+ 000) 1 ...
ExternalFactorEvaluation(EFE)Matrix
Value Chain Analysis
Sanoﬁ’s Top 20 Product RANK PRODUCT MAT (06/2014) PHP +000 % to TOTAL GENERAL CATEGORY TOTAL 4,153,555 1 LANTUS 565,049 14...
Portfolio Analysis GENERAL CATEGORY MAT (06/2014) PHP +000 % to TOTAL CARDIOVASCULAR MEDICINES 1,223,818 34% HORMONES & HO...
InternalFactorEvaluation(IFE)Matrix
IFE MATRIX CPM KEY INTERNAL FACTORS RATING CRITICAL SUCCESS FACTORS RATING STRENGTHS S1 Broad product portfolio which addr...
Financial Analysis LIQUIDITY RATIOS 2011 2012 2013 KEY COMPETITOR’S AVERAGE CURRENT RATIO 3.16 3.13 1.84 2.60 QUICK RATIO ...
SWOT Matrix STRENGTHS 1. Broad product portfolio which address the diseases that accounts for the leading causes of morbid...
SWOT Matrix STRENGTHS 1. Broad product portfolio which address the diseases that accounts for the leading causes of morbid...
SWOT Matrix WEAKNESSES 1. Absence of respiratory medicines in the current product portfolio 2. Highly dependent to ZPC gro...
SWOT Matrix WEAKNESSES 1. Absence of respiratory medicines in the current product portfolio 2. Highly dependent to ZPC gro...
Boston Consulting Group (BCG) Matrix STRATEGIES • Forward, Background, & Horizontal Integration • Market Penetration, Mark...
Internal - External (IE) Matrix STRATEGIES • Forward, Background, & Horizontal Integration • Market Penetration, Market & ...
GE / McKinsey Matrix STRATEGIES • Market Penetration • Market & Product Development
Grand Strategy Matrix STRATEGIES • Forward, Background, & Horizontal Integration • Market Penetration, Market & Product De...
Summary of Matrices STRATEGY OPTIONS SWOT BCG IE GE-Mc GSM TOTAL Forward Integration 1 1 1 1 4 Backward Integration 1 1 1 ...
QuantitiveStrategicPlanningMatrix
QuantitiveStrategicPlanningMatrix Secondary Strategy: Related Diversiﬁcation Primary Strategy: Market Penetration
Strategic Issues External Environment 1. Increasing number of casualties coming from the leading causes of mortality 2. Lo...
Objectives Company Objectives Financial Objectives •Increase revenues by 6%, 7%, 8% in 2015, 2016, and 2017 respectively. ...
Strategies Primary: Market Penetration • Optimize the presence of the existing established products and further expand its...
Balanced Scorecard PERSPECTIVE OBJECTIVES MEASUREMENT TARGET INITIATIVES YEAR 1 YEAR 2 YEAR 3 Financial Increase Revenues ...
Balanced Scorecard PERSPECTIVE OBJECTIVES MEASUREMENT TARGET INITIATIVES YEAR 1 YEAR 2 YEAR 3 Internal Process Supply mana...
Strategy Map
MSD vs SAPI in Diabetes Category June 2013 GROWTH Dec 2014 GROWTH Dec 2015 GROWTH Dec 2016 GROWTH Dec 2017 Php +000 Php +0...
Strategic Management presentation for a Pharmaceutical Industry
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Strategic Management presentation for a Pharmaceutical Industry

24 views

Published on

A sample Strategic Management paper for Pharmaceutical Industry. Data are as of 2014.

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
24
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Strategic Management presentation for a Pharmaceutical Industry

  1. 1. Strategic Management Paper on …
  2. 2. Prayer Heavenly Father, we come to You today asking for Your guidance, wisdom, and support as we begin this session. Help us to engage in a meaningful discussion and continue to remind us that all that we do here today, all that we accomplish, is for the pursuit of truth for the greater glory of You. All we ask in Jesus’ name, Amen.
  3. 3. Sanoﬁ: A Series of Mergers . . . A French Company -> Main HQ in Paris France One of the biggest pharmaceutical company in the world; ranks #3 Operates in 100 countries; 100,000 employees; 19,300 scientists
  4. 4. Sanoﬁ in the Philippines Operates in 3 business entities: Sanoﬁ - Aventis -> Pharmaceutical + CHC Division Ranks #7 in the overall Pharma company (as of June 2014) Therapeutic expertise: Cardiovascular Diseases Diabetes Oncology Central Nervous Disorders Gastrointestinal Sanoﬁ Pasteur -> Vaccine Division Merial -> Animal Health Division Main Ofﬁce in Makati City (No owned manufacturing plant & Warehouse) Operates as Importer, Wholesaler, Trader, & Distributor Main Distributors: Zuellig Pharma Corp. (ZPC) & Metro Drug Inc. (MDI)
  5. 5. Sanoﬁ’s Organizational Chart Top Management Middle Management Functional Level General Manager Business Unit Marketing Sales Support Groups Human Resources Business Support Business Development Finance & Admin Public Affairs & Communication Medical Affairs
  6. 6. Vision Statement Current Vision Statement: “We envision Sanoﬁ-aventis as a leading, diversiﬁed healthcare provider promoting the well-being of Filipinos. We aim to be the preferred; most respected and admired company in the Philippines.” PARAMETERS YES / NO 1 Does it clearly answer the question: what do we want to become? YES 2 Is it concise enough yet inspirational? NO 3 Is it aspirational? YES 4 Does it give clear indications to when it should be attained? NO Evaluation of Current Vision Statement:
  7. 7. Vision Statement Recommended Vision Statement: “To maintain the position in the top 10 leading pharmaceutical companies in the Philippines and to be the market leader in Diabetes category by 2017.” Evaluation of Recommended Vision Statement: PARAMETERS WHAT PART OF THE STATEMENT 1 Does it clearly answer the question: what do we want to become? To maintain the position in top 10 leading pharmaceutical companies in the Philippines and to be the market leader in Diabetes category by 2017. 2 Is it concise enough yet inspirational? to be the market leader in Diabetes category by 2017. 3 Is it aspirational? to be the market leader in Diabetes market category by 2017. 4 Does it give clear indications to when it should be attained? to be the market leader in Diabetes category by 2017.
  8. 8. Mission Statement Current Mission Statement: “We are Sanoﬁ-Aventis Philippines. We are a global healthcare provider committed to: - Offer our patients, doctors and consumers (1) a broad spectrum of superior products and services from prevention to cure. (2) - Provide our people an empowering environment conducive to productivity, creativity and innovation which enhances personal worth and growth and promotes high employee engagement. (9) - Be an active partner of government and relevant social institutions (10) in improving health outcomes (8) and well-being of Filipinos. (3) - Build strong relationships with our business partners to ensure mutually beneﬁcial results. (7) - Deliver sustainable growth and increasing proﬁtability to our stockholders (5).”
  9. 9. Mission Statement PARAMETERS YES / NO IF YES, WHICH PART OF THE STATEMENT? 1 Customer YES Offer our patients, doctors and consumers a broad spectrum of superior products and services from prevention to cure. 2 Products or services YES Offer our patients, doctors and consumers a broad spectrum of superior products and services from prevention to cure. 3 Markets YES We are a global healthcare provider committed to… in improving health outcomes and well-being of Filipinos…. 4 Technology NO None 5 Concern for survival, growth, proﬁtability YES Deliver sustainable growth and increasing proﬁtability to our stockholders 6 Philisophy NO None 7 Self-concept YES Build strong relationships with our business partners to ensure mutually beneﬁcial results 8 Concern for public image YES Be an active partner of government and relevant social institutions in improving health outcomes and well-being of Filipinos 9 Concern for employees YES Provide our people an empowering environment conducive to productivity, creativity and innovation which enhances personal worth and growth and promotes high employee engagement. 10 Concern for nation building YES Be an active partner of government and relevant social institutions in improving health outcomes and well-being of Filipinos Evaluation of Current Mission Statement:
  10. 10. Mission Statement Recommended Mission Statement: “We are Sanoﬁ-Aventis Philippines. We are a global healthcare provider committed to: - Offer our buyers and end consumers (1) a broad spectrum of superior products and services from prevention to cure (2) through the use of its state-of-the-art research facilities worldwide. (4) - Provide our people an empowering environment conducive to productivity, creativity and innovation which enhances personal worth and growth and promotes high employee engagement. (9) - Be an active partner of government and relevant social institutions (10) in improving health outcomes (8) and well-being of Filipinos (3), because health matters. (6) - Build strong relationships with our business partners to ensure mutually beneﬁcial results. (7) - Deliver sustainable growth and increasing proﬁtability to our stockholders (5).”
  11. 11. Mission Statement Evaluation of Recommended Mission Statement: PARAMETERS WHAT PART OF THE STATEMENT? EXPLANATION 1 Customer Offer our buyers and end consumers a broad spectrum of superior products and services from prevention to cure through the use of its state-of-the-art research facilities worldwide Customers are classiﬁed into two types: End consumers = patients and healthy individuals Buyers = drugstores, modern trade or supermarkets, and general trade (hospitals, clinics, government units, HMO, and wholesalers/sub-distributors) 2 Products or services Offer our buyers and end consumers a broad spectrum of superior products and services from prevention to cure through the use of its state-of-the-art research facilities worldwide 3 Markets We are a global healthcare provider committed to…. in improving health outcomes and well-being of Filipinos…. 4 Technology Offer our buyers and end consumers a broad spectrum of superior products and services from prevention to cure through the use of its state-of-the-art research facilities worldwide
  12. 12. Mission Statement Evaluation of Recommended Mission Statement: PARAMETERS WHAT PART OF THE STATEMENT? EXPLANATION 5 Concern for survival, growth, proﬁtability Deliver sustainable growth and increasing proﬁtability to our stockholders 6 Philisophy Be an active partner of government and relevant social institutions in improving health outcomes and well-being of Filipinos, because health matters. 7 Self-concept Build strong relationships with our business partners to ensure mutually beneﬁcial results 8 Concern for public image Be an active partner of government and relevant social institutions in improving health outcomes and well-being of Filipinos, because health matters. 9 Concern for employees Provide our people an empowering environment conducive to productivity, creativity and innovation which enhances personal worth and growth and promotes high employee engagement. 10 Concern for nation building Be an active partner of government and relevant social institutions in improving health outcomes and well-being of Filipinos, because health matters.
  13. 13. Research and Development Process R&D Spending: $4 - $11 Billion for every drug being developed!
  14. 14. Types of Products Drug Non-Drug OTC or Over-The-Counter Ethical / Prescribed
  15. 15. Types of Products Normal Selling Product Product under Government Tender For Government Use Only
  16. 16. Supply Chain Process of a Pharma Company
  17. 17. Total Pharmaceutical Market Historical and Growth Forecast
  18. 18. Market Segmentation PNDF General Category MAT (06/2012) PHP (+ 000) MAT (06/2013) PHP (+ 000) MAT (06/2014) PHP (+ 000) % Mkt Size TOTAL 114,769,935 119,643,350 125,381,488 1. CARDIOVASCULAR MEDICINES 17,898,559 18,607,194 19,708,371 15.7% 2. ANTI-INFECTIVES 16,463,457 16,201,877 16,378,178 13.1% 3. VITAMINS & MINERALS (Preventive) 13,810,894 14,749,930 14,853,551 11.8% 4. RESPIRATORY MEDICINES 12,366,557 12,103,108 13,814,088 11.0% 5. HORMONES & HORMONE ANTAGONISTS [DIABETES: Php 8 B] 9,409,224 10,837,101 11,541,972 9.2% 6. MEDICINES ACTING ON NERVOUS SYSTEM 9,441,821 10,129,590 10,850,029 8.7% 7. GASTROINTESTINAL MEDICINES 5,936,646 6,165,585 6,320,215 5.0% 8. NUTRITIONALS (Preventive) 6,548,160 6,608,980 6,222,854 5.0% 9. MEDICINES ACTING ON MUSCULOSKELETAL SYS & JOINTS 5,235,681 5,477,315 5,695,469 4.5% 10. DERMATOLOGICAL & MUCOUS MEMBRANE AGENTS 4,978,812 5,358,141 5,671,659 4.5% 11. MEDICINES AFFECTING THE BLOOD 3,464,824 3,800,889 4,058,922 3.2% 12. ANTI-NEOPLASTICS & IMMUNOSUPPRESSIVES [ONCOLOGY] 3,251,946 3,317,125 3,839,428 3.1% 13. ANTI-ALLERGICS 1,808,121 1,836,428 2,117,561 1.7% 14. OPTHALMOLOGICAL PREPARATIONS 1,620,076 1,631,736 1,635,685 1.3% 15. OTHERS: NON-THERAPEUTIC (Preventive) 654,985 789,967 769,584 0.6% 16. OTHERS: THERAPEUTIC 688,922 840,450 691,104 0.6% 17. EARS, NOSE, THROAT PREPARATION 509,491 547,300 564,769 0.5% 18. MEDICINE CORRECTING WATER ELECTROLYTE, ACID-BASE, & CALORIC DISTURBANCES 505,526 459,964 469,913 0.4% 19. IMMUNOLOGICALS (Preventive) 131,518 133,689 113,307 0.1% 20. BLOOD PRODUCTS & SUBSTITUTES 44,713 46,982 64,831 0.1% Therapeutic Preventive
  19. 19. Porter’s Five Forces Model The Industry is Attractive!!
  20. 20. RANK COMPANY *MAT (6/2014) PHP +000 % Market Share TOTAL 125,381,488 1 UNITED LABORATORY 32,516,276 25.9% 2 PFIZER INC 8,557,230 6.8% 3 GLAXOSMITHKLINE 8,291,314 6.6% 4 ABBOTT LAB 4,956,228 4.0% 5 NOVARTIS 4,936,674 3.9% 6 BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM 4,726,986 3.8% 7 SANOFI-AVENTIS 4,153,555 3.3% 8 MERCK SHARP&DOHME 4,008,370 3.2% 9 JOHNSON 3,540,001 2.8% 10 ASTRAZENECA 3,095,136 2.5% Top 20 Leading Pharmaceutical Company RANK COMPANY *MAT (6/2014) PHP +000 % Market Share 11 ROCHE PHILIPPINES 2,966,762 2.4% 12 NATRAPHARM 2,532,988 2.0% 13 BAYER PHARM 2,219,014 1.8% 14 PASCUAL LABS 1,932,031 1.5% 15 SERVIER PHILS 1,904,289 1.5% 16 CATHAY DRUG CO 1,889,647 1.5% 17 MERCK INC 1,645,609 1.3% 18 GETZ PHARMA 1,355,237 1.1% 19 MENARINI 1,322,634 1.1% 20 TAI SHO PHARM 1,314,802 1.0% * Others 27,516,705 21.9% *** 100+ Pharmaceutical Companies in the Philippines Moving Annual Total Sales: as of June 2014
  21. 21. Top 10 Pharmaceuticals Growth Performance: (as of June 2014) UNITED LAB PFIZER INC GLAXOSMITHKLINE ABBOTT LAB NOVARTIS BOE. INGELHEIM SANOFI-AVENTIS MERCK SHARP&DOHME JOHNSON ASTRAZENECA TOTAL MARKET (8.0%) (4.0%) 0.0% 4.0% 8.0% 12.0% 16.0% 4.8% 2.1% 8.0% (8.7%) 1.5% 12.8% 15.6% 6.1% 6.9% 1.0% 7.8%
  22. 22. Competitive Proﬁle Matrix (CPM)
  23. 23. Top Companies in Diabetes Category COMPANY RANK MAT (06/2014) MAT (06/2013) PHP (+ 000) %GR PHP (+ 000) MERCK SHARP&DOHME 1 1,068,465 5% 1,016,248 SANOFI-AVENTIS 2 959,572 14% 839,422 NOVO NORDISK 3 765,029 31% 583,673 UNITED LABORATORY 4 763,517 4% 731,696 NOVARTIS 5 729,803 28% 570,217 SERVIER PHILS 6 547,434 11% 492,225 BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM 7 486,965 90% 256,894 ELI LILLY 8 431,664 -12% 491,579
  24. 24. Top Brands in Diabetes Category RANK BRAND COMPANY MAT (06/2014) MAT (06/2013) PRODUCT TYPE PHP (+ 000) %GR PHP (+ 000) 1 JANUMET MERCK SHARP&DOHME 586,548 -5% 620,203 ORAL THERAPY 2 LANTUS SANOFI-AVENTIS 565,049 25% 450,411 INSULIN THERAPY 3 DIAMICRON SERVIER PHILS 547,434 11% 492,225 ORAL THERAPY 4 GALVUSMET NOVARTIS 451,808 31% 344,347 ORAL THERAPY 5 TRAJENTA BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM 438,067 71% 256,894 ORAL THERAPY 6 NOVOMIX 30 FLEXPEN NOVO NORDISK 392,806 48% 264,744 INSULIN THERAPY 7 JANUVIA MERCK SHARP&DOHME 277,563 -17% 333,226 ORAL THERAPY 8 GLUMET UNITED LABORATORY 242,569 11% 218,925 ORAL THERAPY 9 GLUCOPHAGE MERCK 242,457 -7% 259,313 ORAL THERAPY 10 HUMULIN 70/30 ELI LILLY 201,111 17% 171,875 INSULIN THERAPY 11 GALVUS NOVARTIS 174,929 25% 140,168 ORAL THERAPY 12 NORIZEC UNITED LABORATORY 161,438 -1% 162,720 ORAL THERAPY 13 METFORMIN RITE UNITED LABORATORY 152,547 -2% 156,231 ORAL THERAPY 14 GLUCOVANCE MERCK 144,572 -11% 163,132 ORAL THERAPY 15 MIXTARD 30 HM NOVO NORDISK 138,468 23% 112,741 INSULIN THERAPY 16 SOLOSAMET SANOFI-AVENTIS 137,607 -2% 140,300 ORAL THERAPY 17 XELEVIA MERCK SHARP&DOHME 121,832 114% 56,974 ORAL THERAPY 18 SOLOSA SANOFI-AVENTIS 105,084 -6% 111,541 ORAL THERAPY 19 ONGLYZA ASTRAZENECA 99,942 -15% 117,499 ORAL THERAPY 20 HUMULIN N ELI LILLY 92,539 -5% 96,935 INSULIN THERAPY
  25. 25. ExternalFactorEvaluation(EFE)Matrix
  26. 26. Value Chain Analysis
  27. 27. Sanoﬁ’s Top 20 Product RANK PRODUCT MAT (06/2014) PHP +000 % to TOTAL GENERAL CATEGORY TOTAL 4,153,555 1 LANTUS 565,049 14% HORMONES & HORMONE ANTAGONISTS (DIABETES) 2 ESSENTIALE FORTE P 379,258 9% GASTROINTESTINAL MEDICINES 3 PLAVIX 263,801 6% CARDIOVASCULAR MEDICINES 4 LACTACYD FEMININE HYGIENE 237,444 6% CONSUMER HEALTHCARE 5 APROVEL 234,160 6% CARDIOVASCULAR MEDICINES 6 ERCEFLORA 178,902 4% GASTROINTESTINAL MEDICINES 7 LACTACYD BABY BATH 155,703 4% CONSUMER HEALTHCARE 8 SOLOSAMET 137,607 3% HORMONES & HORMONE ANTAGONISTS (DIABETES) 9 COAPROVEL 134,878 3% CARDIOVASCULAR MEDICINES 10 LASIX 131,717 3% CARDIOVASCULAR MEDICINES 11 FLAGYL 116,622 3% GASTROINTESTINAL MEDICINES 12 GARDAN 105,769 3% MEDICINES ACTING ON NERVOUS SYSTEM 13 SOLOSA 105,084 3% HORMONES & HORMONE ANTAGONISTS (DIABETES) 14 RENVELA 100,937 2% ANTI-INFECTIVES 15 CLEXANE 91,162 2% CARDIOVASCULAR MEDICINES 16 MAALOX 83,094 2% GASTROINTESTINAL MEDICINES 17 CLOPIDOGREL (Gx) 78,092 2% CARDIOVASCULAR MEDICINES 18 TAXOTERE 77,500 2% ANTI-NEOPLASTICS & IMMUNOSUPPRESSIVES (ONCOLOGY) 19 APIDRA 71,482 2% HORMONES & HORMONE ANTAGONISTS (DIABETES) 20 ATORWIN 60,186 1% CARDIOVASCULAR MEDICINES
  28. 28. Portfolio Analysis GENERAL CATEGORY MAT (06/2014) PHP +000 % to TOTAL CARDIOVASCULAR MEDICINES 1,223,818 34% HORMONES & HORMONE ANTAGONISTS (DIABETES) 1,065,271 29% GASTROINTESTINAL MEDICINES 909,336 25% ANTI-NEOPLASTICS & IMMUNOSUPPRESSIVES (ONCOLOGY) 173,967 5% MEDICINES ACTING ON NERVOUS SYSTEM 159,195 4% ANTI-INFECTIVES 114,445 3% SUB-TOTAL 3,646,032
  29. 29. InternalFactorEvaluation(IFE)Matrix
  30. 30. IFE MATRIX CPM KEY INTERNAL FACTORS RATING CRITICAL SUCCESS FACTORS RATING STRENGTHS S1 Broad product portfolio which address the diseases that accounts for the leading causes of morbidity and mortality 4 CSF2  Broad Product Portfolio 4 S2 Consistently offering and providing high quality products 4 CSF1 Product Safety and Efﬁcacy 4 S3 Strong diabetes product line especially for insulin products 4 S4 Maintains healthy relationship with customer 3 CSF4 Buyer Relationship 3 S5 Commitment to ethical business practice 4 CSF7 Business Ethics 4 Matching of IFE and CPM IFE MATRIX CPM KEY INTERNAL FACTORS RATING CRITICAL SUCCESS FACTORS RATING WEAKNESSES W1 Absence of respiratory medicines in the current product portfolio 2 W2 Highly dependent to ZPC group in distribution activities 2 CSF5 Distributor Relationship 2 W3 Vulnerable to government controlled pricing 1 W4 Highly dependent to patented and promoted drugs 2 W5 Less aggressive marketing activities and initiatives 2 CSF3 Product Marketing and Brand Awareness 2
  31. 31. Financial Analysis LIQUIDITY RATIOS 2011 2012 2013 KEY COMPETITOR’S AVERAGE CURRENT RATIO 3.16 3.13 1.84 2.60 QUICK RATIO 2.05 2.20 1.40 1.94 LEVERAGE RATIOS 2011 2012 2013 KEY COMPETITOR’S AVERAGE DEBT TO TOTAL ASSET RATIO 0.30 0.30 0.51 0.38 DEBT TO EQUITY RATIO 0.43 0.43 1.04 0.65 LONG TERM DEBT TO EQUITY RATIO 0.03 0.02 0.05 0.04 ACTIVITY RATIOS 2011 2012 2013 KEY COMPETITOR’S AVERAGE INVENTORY TURNOVER 2.73 2.88 3.30 3.32 FIXED ASSET TURNOVER 29.68 26.75 24.55 38.91 TOTAL ASSET TURNOVER 1.56 1.38 1.26 1.43 AR TURNOVER 4.47 3.95 4.07 5.80 AVERAGE COLLECTION PERIOD 81.72 92.33 89.61 95.92 PROFITABILITY RATIOS 2011 2012 2013 KEY COMPETITOR’S AVERAGE GROSS PROFIT MARGIN 0.45 0.45 0.44 0.49 OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN 0.07 0.10 0.10 0.17 NET PROFIT MARGIN 0.05 0.07 0.07 0.12 RETURN ON TOTAL ASSET 0.08 0.10 0.09 0.15 RETURN ON STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 0.12 0.14 0.18 0.24 GROWTH RATIOS 2011 2012 2013 KEY COMPETITOR’S AVERAGE SALES 5.8% 2.9% 3.0% -3.3% NET INCOME 146.3% 38.7% 0.8% 40.5%
  32. 32. SWOT Matrix STRENGTHS 1. Broad product portfolio which address the diseases that accounts for the leading causes of morbidity and mortality 2. Consistently offering and providing high quality products 3. Strong diabetes product line especially for insulin products 4. Maintains healthy relationship with customer 5. Commitment to ethical business practice OPPORTUNITIES S-O STRATEGIES 1. Growing market segment that accounts for leading cause of mortality & morbidity especially for non-communicable diseases 2. Growing number of buyers’ outlets and future potential reach 3. Universal Healthcare (UHC) program 4. Growing population: 102M people by 2015  **62% from class D = 61M people 5. Increasing total healthcare expenditure 6. Technological advancement and innovation 1. Offer new & cheaper diabetes insulin therapy products (S2, S3,O1, O2, O3, O4) PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT & RELATED DIVERSIFICATION 2. Partner with government’s bidding program thru PITC-Pharma (S1, S2, S4, O3, O4, O5) MARKET PENETRATION 3. Partner with new / existing buyers (S1, S4, S5, O2, O5) 4. Offer new medicines for rare diseases (S1, S2, O6) BEST-VALUE FOCUS & RELATED DIVERSIFICATION 5. Position diabetes products as top-of-mind brand (S2, S3, O1, O2, O4) MARKET PENETRATION
  33. 33. SWOT Matrix STRENGTHS 1. Broad product portfolio which address the diseases that accounts for the leading causes of morbidity and mortality 2. Consistently offering and providing high quality products 3. Strong diabetes product line especially for insulin products 4. Maintains healthy relationship with customer 5. Commitment to ethical business practice THREATS S-T STRATEGIES 1. Expansion of the number of medicines under government controlled price 2. Monopoly in distribution (ZPC controls 70% of the pharmaceutical business) 3. Government legislation that allowing faster entry of generic drugs into the market 4. Regulatory problem against counterfeit drugs which account 10-30% of the market 5. Upward trend in unemployment rate (average of 7.3%) and underemployment rate (average of 19.7%) 6. Fluctuation in foreign exchange rate 1. Partner with government in educating customers about counterfeit drugs and its effects (S2, S4, S5, T4) 2. Offer special pricing to distributor (S1, S4, T2) LOW-COST LEADERSHIP 3. Avoid purchases of non-US dollar products (S2, T6) 4. Improve partnership with distributors (S4, T2)
  34. 34. SWOT Matrix WEAKNESSES 1. Absence of respiratory medicines in the current product portfolio 2. Highly dependent to ZPC group in distribution activities 3. Vulnerable to government controlled pricing 4. Highly dependent to patented and promoted drugs 5. Less aggressive marketing activities and initiatives OPPORTUNITIES W-O STRATEGIES 1. Growing market segment that accounts for leading cause of mortality & morbidity especially for non-communicable diseases 2. Growing number of buyers’ outlets and future potential reach 3. Universal Healthcare (UHC) program 4. Growing population: 102M people by 2015  **62% from class D = 61M people 5. Increasing total healthcare expenditure 6. Technological advancement and innovation 1. Restructure sales organization to strengthen and focus in the growing market segment (W4, O1) 2. Develop own respiratory medicines (W1, W4, O1) PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT 3. Participate in buyer’s house-branding program (W3, W4, W5, O2) MARKET PENETRATION 4. Acquire competitor’s respiratory medicine (W1, O1) HORIZONTAL INTEGRATION 5. Increase marketing efforts on low performing, out-of-patent, government controlled pricing products (W3, W4, W5, O1, O4, O5) MARKET PENETRATION
  35. 35. SWOT Matrix WEAKNESSES 1. Absence of respiratory medicines in the current product portfolio 2. Highly dependent to ZPC group in distribution activities 3. Vulnerable to government controlled pricing 4. Highly dependent to patented and promoted drugs 5. Less aggressive marketing activities and initiatives THREATS W-T STRATEGIES 1. Expansion of the number of medicines under government controlled price 2. Monopoly in distribution (ZPC controls 70% of the pharmaceutical business) 3. Government legislation that allowing faster entry of generic drugs into the market 4. Regulatory problem against counterfeit drugs which account 10-30% of the market 5. Upward trend in unemployment rate (average of 7.3%) and underemployment rate (average of 19.7%) 6. Fluctuation in foreign exchange rate 1. Prune the generics product line in the portfolio (W4, W5, T3, T4) DIVESTITURE 2. Partner with new distributor (W2, T2) 3. Offer generic counterpart to products with expiring patent (W4, T3) PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT & RELATED DIVERSIFICATION 4. Gain control over current distributor (W2, T2) FORWARD INTEGRATION 5. Volunteer non-promoted and out-of-patent drugs to government controlled pricing (W3, W4, T1)
  36. 36. Boston Consulting Group (BCG) Matrix STRATEGIES • Forward, Background, & Horizontal Integration • Market Penetration, Market & Product Development • Related & Unrelated Diversiﬁcation • Divestiture
  37. 37. Internal - External (IE) Matrix STRATEGIES • Forward, Background, & Horizontal Integration • Market Penetration, Market & Product Development • Related Diversiﬁcation
  38. 38. GE / McKinsey Matrix STRATEGIES • Market Penetration • Market & Product Development
  39. 39. Grand Strategy Matrix STRATEGIES • Forward, Background, & Horizontal Integration • Market Penetration, Market & Product Development • Related Diversiﬁcation
  40. 40. Summary of Matrices STRATEGY OPTIONS SWOT BCG IE GE-Mc GSM TOTAL Forward Integration 1 1 1 1 4 Backward Integration 1 1 1 3 Horizontal Integration 1 1 1 1 4 Market Penetration 1 1 1 1 1 5 Market Development 1 1 1 1 4 Product Development 1 1 1 1 1 5 Related Diversiﬁcation 1 1 1 1 1 5 Unrelated Diversiﬁcation 1 1 2 Horizontal Diversiﬁcation 0 Joint Venture 0 Retrenchment 0 Divestiture 1 1 2 Liquidation 0 Low-cost Leadership 1 1 Best value-cost Leadership 0 Differentiation 0 Low-cost Focus 0 Best-value Focus 1 1
  41. 41. QuantitiveStrategicPlanningMatrix
  42. 42. QuantitiveStrategicPlanningMatrix Secondary Strategy: Related Diversiﬁcation Primary Strategy: Market Penetration
  43. 43. Strategic Issues External Environment 1. Increasing number of casualties coming from the leading causes of mortality 2. Low public health spending resulting to high out-of-pocket spending 3. Inequity in the health system 4. Monopoly in the nationwide distribution system Internal Environment 1. Decline in the selling price of some products 2. Too much dependency in blockbuster patented products 3. Unable to compete in a strong and growing market 4. Distribution and logistics services
  44. 44. Objectives Company Objectives Financial Objectives •Increase revenues by 6%, 7%, 8% in 2015, 2016, and 2017 respectively. •Maintain Distribution & Selling expenses less than 33%, and General & Administration expenses less than 8% of the net of sales. Strategic Objectives •To be the Top-of-mind company in Diabetes category •Offer broad product portfolio; Bring innovative products to market •Seize opportunities in government sector •Strengthen partnership with distributors and buyers
  45. 45. Strategies Primary: Market Penetration • Optimize the presence of the existing established products and further expand its footprint by gaining market share in present market (greater marketing efforts) • Synergize all products from each segment to improve low performing products and eventually create a stronger product portfolio • Exert marketing efforts in the products that are already out-of-patent and under the government mandated pricing to improve its low sales performance (marketing promos) • Penetrate the public sector to reach the lower class income (class D), thru actively participating in different government bidding programs. Secondary: Related Diversiﬁcation • Offer new cheaper products but of the same quality to penetrate the lower income class of the same segment. • Launch the overall Sanoﬁ’s product pipeline based on the R&D update. • Diversify to other growing therapeutic segment of the pharmaceutical industry like respiratory medicines.
  46. 46. Balanced Scorecard PERSPECTIVE OBJECTIVES MEASUREMENT TARGET INITIATIVES YEAR 1 YEAR 2 YEAR 3 Financial Increase Revenues Annual Growth Percentage 6% 7% 8% Enhanced marketing efforts & Launch new products Maintain general & administration expense to sales Percentage of general & administration expense to sales < 8% < 8% < 8% Shared services for all Sanoﬁ Philippines group: Sanoﬁ-Aventis (Pharma business), Sanoﬁ-Pasteur (Vaccine business), & Merial (Animal health business) Maintain sales & distribution expense to sales Percentage of sales & distribution expense to sales < 33% < 33% < 33% Customer Offer broad product portfolio Number of new products 6 4 2 Product pipeline from 2015 - 2017 Ensures availability of products Percentage of back- orders (missed orders) 99% 99% 99% Maintain healthy inventory coverage per distributors’ warehouse Ensures high product quality & efﬁcacy Number of reported adverse effects 0-1% 0-1% 0-1% Dedicated customer hotline using pharmacovigilance process High customer engagement Calls frequency per month 6x 6x 6x Identify & prioritze top 15 customers from the masterlist Number of visit for top customers 300 300 300 Joint ﬁeld work with district manager
  47. 47. Balanced Scorecard PERSPECTIVE OBJECTIVES MEASUREMENT TARGET INITIATIVES YEAR 1 YEAR 2 YEAR 3 Internal Process Supply management Number of out-of- stock products 0 0 0 Improve forecast accuracy, weekly supply replenishment, & review minimum order quantity (MOQ) Government tender Number of products under government tender contract 3 5 5 Secure yearly government contract of pharma products Improve relationship with buyers Number of products under drugstores’ house-branding 2 3 4 Secure yearly contract from drugstores Launch new products On-time product launch 100% 100% 100% Product registration timing & ensures supply availability for pipeline Learning and Growth Training & development program Number of in-house training for employees 3 3 3 Appropriate training for employees, availability of 1-yr training calendar, product cascade (refresher) Joint ﬁeldwork activity Frequency of monthly joint ﬁeldwork 4x 4x 4x Joint ﬁeld work with district manager On-time release of budget and incentives for sales employees Monthly credit of sales budget and incentives Every 1st Friday of the month Every 1st Friday of the month Every 1st Friday of the month Timely release of sales budget and monetary incentive, use of company issued credit card
  48. 48. Strategy Map
  49. 49. MSD vs SAPI in Diabetes Category June 2013 GROWTH Dec 2014 GROWTH Dec 2015 GROWTH Dec 2016 GROWTH Dec 2017 Php +000 Php +000 Php +000 Php +000 Php +000 MSD 1,016,248 5% 1,067,060 5% 1,120,413 5% 1,176,434 5% 1,235,256 SAPI 839,422 11% 931,758 11% 1,034,252 11% 1,148,020 12% 1,288,078

×