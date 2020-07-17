Successfully reported this slideshow.
CONOCEMOS EL TECLADO Y SUS PARTES (Periférico de entrada) Estimado estudiante alighierinos, seguimos en nuestra clase virtual.
El Teclado (Periférico de entrada) El teclado es el dispositivo de entrada más importante de nuestra computadora.
Es la primera línea de teclas y las encuentras en la parte superior del teclado se representa como f1, f2 f3… y te sirven ...
Joystick Palanca de mando, sirve para controlar de forma manual un software (juegos) ingresa la información a través de bo...
PRACTICA NOMBRE: GRADO: SECCION: 1) ¿Para qué sirven los periféricos de entrada?, escribe 3 periféricos de entrada que con...
  1. 1. CONOCEMOS EL TECLADO Y SUS PARTES (Periférico de entrada) Estimado estudiante alighierinos, seguimos en nuestra clase virtual. Para ello, lee la ficha informativa sobre las funciones del teclado (Anexo 1,2) al término de la sesión serán capaces de demostrar su habilidad y destreza en el manejo del teclado y utilizar las máquinas con seguridad. I. PROPOSITO DE HOY ES: II. APRENDIZAJES ESPERADOS: COMPETENCIA DESEMPEÑOS ACTITUDES (ENFOQUES TRANSVERSALES) SE DESENVUELVE EN LOS ENTORNOS VIRTUALES GENERADOS POR LOS TIC Participa en entornos virtuales con aplicaciones que represente objetos reales como virtuales simulando comportamientos y sus características Disposición a elegir de manera voluntaria y responsable la propia forma de actuar dentro de la sociedad. MI (S) EVIDENCIA (S) DE APRENDIZAJE INSTRUMENTO: CRITERIOS  Demuestra su habilidad en el manejo del teclado.  Manipulan el teclado e identifican sus partes.  Busca información en ficha informativa sobre las funciones del teclado.  Nombra las partes del TECLADO  Explica con seguridad las funciones que realiza el TECLADO. III. SECUENCIA DE ACTIVIDADES: Para enriquecer la información te invito a que observes el siguiente link ENLACE DE YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/FdhyC2jwpyc APRENDEMOS ÁREA: COMPUTACION GRADO Y SECCIÓN: 3° A-B-C FECHA: 27.05.2020 En esta sesión se pretende que los niños y niñas conozcan las funciones del teclado para una buena utilización de las máquinas y lo realicen con seguridad
  2. 2. Te invito a que puedas leer esta información El Teclado (Periférico de entrada) El teclado es el dispositivo de entrada más importante de nuestra computadora ya que con gran parte de sus teclas podemos diferenciar tareas Además este promueve las habilidades de lectoescritura. Permite ingresar la información al CPU, es fundamental para cualquier aplicación. Ingresa información a través de las teclas. Pueden ser de los siguientes tipos: multimedia, flexible, inalámbrico, ergonómico y virtual. Un teclado es un periférico de entrada en el ordenador. Es decir es un componente externo (periférico) al ordenador y que se conecta al ordenador mediante algún puerto. Tiene entre 101 y 108 teclas aproximadamente y esta dividido en 4 bloques, como veremos más adelante. ¿Para qué sirve el teclado? Para introducir datos, por eso decimos que es un periférico de entrada, y los datos que podemos introducir son las letras, los números y los caracteres (símbolos como la arroba o la coma) para escribir con el ordenador. Además los teclados más avanzados llevan otras teclas que pueden realizar otras funciones, como veremos más adelante. ¿Cómo se conecta al ordenador? Los puertos usados hasta hace poco eran los llamados PS2, pero hoy en día todos los teclados se conectan al ordenador mediante puertos USB, puertos que permiten la conexión incluso con el ordenador encendido directamente. En la imagen siguiente tienes el antiguo puerto PS2 y el USB actual al final. Hay que decir que también los hay inalámbricos, los más usados actualmente. Partes del teclado: TECLAS DE FUNCIÓN
  3. 3. Es la primera línea de teclas y las encuentras en la parte superior del teclado se representa como f1, f2 f3… y te sirven para realizar una función específica o para acceder a atajos de los programas. TECLAS DE CONTROL Se utilizan por sí solas o en combinación con números para acceder a funciones o realizar determinadas acciones. Las más usadas son ctrl , alt, esc y las teclas con el logo de Windows. TECLAS PARA ESCRIBIR O ALFANUMÉRICAS Aquí están todas las letras números y símbolos y signos de puntuación estas teclas se encuentran normalmente en una máquina de escribir TECLADO NUMÉRICO Sirve para ingresar datos numéricos de forma rápida las teclas y símbolos están agrupadas en la misma forma como aparecen en la calculadora. TECLAS ESPECIALES Y DESPLAZAMIENTO Estás teclas son las que te sirven para desplazarse por documentos o páginas web y editar textos entre ellos están supr, inicio,fin, Repág, Avpág, impPt y las teclas de dirección. LOS PERIFÉRICOS Son los aparatos que se conectan a la Unidad Central de Procesos. Entre ellos tenemos al mouse, el escáner, etc. Se clasifican en: - Periféricos de entrada: Permite ingreso de datos - Periféricos de salida: muestra información de nuestros trabajos hechos en la PC. - - Unidades de almacenamiento: guardan nuestros trabajos PERIFÉRICOS DE ENTRADA. Teclado: Permite ingresar la información al CPU, es fundamental para cualquier aplicación. Ingresa información a través de las teclas. Pueden ser de los siguientes tipos: multimedia, flexible, inalámbrico, ergonómico, virtual y touch. Ratón o mouse Dispositivo que ingresa la información a través de los clics. Pueden ser mecánicos, inalámbricos, ópticos. Tiene 3 funciones principales: señalización, arrastre y clic. Escáner: Dispositivo que digitaliza los documentos o fotografías a una imagen digital, es decir lo almacena en la computadora. Cámara Web: Permite enviar videos, fotografías a la computadora, también se usa para las video llamadas. Micrófono Dispositivo que permite ingresar sonidos a la Pc.
  4. 4. Joystick Palanca de mando, sirve para controlar de forma manual un software (juegos) ingresa la información a través de botones y palancas. PERIFÉRICOS DE SALIDA Monitor: Nos muestra que estamos realizando en ese momento. Pueden ser de los siguientes tipos: Monitor CTR, LCD., monitor LED, Monitor Touch Impresora: Permite mostrar los trabajos realizados en la computadora en una hoja. Pueden ser matriciales, inyección a tinta, laser y 3-D. Parlantes: Nos permite reproducir los sonidos que emite el computador en forma pública, especialmente en películas y música. Audífonos: Permite escuchar los sonidos en forma privada, no es muy recomendable usarlo a todo su capacidad de volumen, algunos viene incorporados con los micrófonos. TAREA EN CASA Escribe cómo te sientes en casa en esta cuarentena por la enfermedad del coronavirus 2019 (COVID 19) dándole utilidad al teclado y dibuja tu estado de ánimo.
  5. 5. PRACTICA NOMBRE: GRADO: SECCION: 1) ¿Para qué sirven los periféricos de entrada?, escribe 3 periféricos de entrada que conozcas 2) Escribe los nombres de los periféricos de salida que conozcas ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3) Completar la siguiente tabla DISPOSITIVOS O PERIFERICOS DEL COMPUTADOR Los dispositivos o periféricos según su función se dividen en entrada o salida ,algunos cumplen las dos funciones DISPOSITIVOS FUNCION ENTRADA SALIDA EL TECLADO EL MOUSE LA IMPRESORA EL MONITOR LOS PARLANTES EL SCANNER EL CPU 4) DIBUJA O PEGA LOS PERIFERICOS DE LA COMPUTADORA

