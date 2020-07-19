History and basic concepts of foreign trade

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Presentado por :  Carlos Quecano
Historia de la integración  Desde la segunda mitad del siglo XIX y hasta la Primera Guerra Mundial, Gran Bretaña fue la n...
Organismos Multilaterales Organización Mundial del Comercio (OMC) La OMC nació el 1º de enero de 1995, pero su sistema de ...
Los órganos adopción de las decisiones de la Organización son los siguientes nombrados iniciando desde el mas superior y t...
PRINCIPIOS DE LA OMC Los acuerdos de la OMC abarcan una gran variedad de actividades y tratan, temas relacionados con la a...
FUNCIONES DE LA OMC Entre las principales funciones se destacan:
La OMC abarca tres temas fundamentales: bienes, servicios y propiedad intelectual. Los acuerdos son negociados por los gob...
Acuerdo General Sobre Aranceles Aduaneros y Comercio (GATT); Este acuerdo, denominado GATT, por su sigla en inglés, esta...
El objetivo era crear esta organización en la Conferencia de las Naciones Unidas sobre Comercio y Empleo celebrada en 19...
Los 23 países que firmaron el Acuerdo hacían parte del grupo que estaba negociando la Carta de la OIC, los cuales tenían...
Las etapas del proceso de integración que negocian los países son las siguientes: etapa es la más básica e imperfecta form...
buscan que los productos de terceros países que ingresen a cualquiera de los países que conforman el acuerdo, tengan que p...
En este nivel de integración existe AEC, libre circulación de bienes y factores, y los países acuerdan coordinar las polít...
Existen varios tipos de integración según Gianfranco Pasquino, son: integración territorial, nacional y social. Se trata d...
Este tipo de integración busca crear una identidad común a todos los grupos étnicos, lingüísticos, religiosos y regionales...
La integración económica global es necesaria para que los países puedan sincronizar intercambios de toda clase de produc...
  1. 1. Presentado por :  Carlos Quecano
  2. 2. Historia de la integración  Desde la segunda mitad del siglo XIX y hasta la Primera Guerra Mundial, Gran Bretaña fue la nación líder del comercio internacional basado en el librecambio, y con convertibilidad de las monedas al patrón oro.  Una vez terminó la Primera Guerra Mundial Gran Bretaña dejó de ser el centro del comercio mundial.  La crisis económica mundial desatada por la depresión de 1929, aceleró la caída del sistema comercial Y los países comenzaron a aplicar políticas proteccionistas .  En 1930, EE UU promulga la ley Smooth Hawley con la que incrementa los aranceles de 900 artículos.  Por lo anterior, en 1934, EE UU ratifica la Ley de Acuerdos Comerciales Recíprocos y da inicio a una política comercial basada en la negociación de acuerdos bilaterales De esta forma, el librecambio se sustituyó por el bilateralismo y este predominó hasta finales de la Segunda Guerra Mundial cuando nacen EE UU y la Unión Soviética como bloques ideológicos .
  3. 3. Organismos Multilaterales Organización Mundial del Comercio (OMC) La OMC nació el 1º de enero de 1995, pero su sistema de comercio comenzó con el Acuerdo General sobre Aranceles y Comercio (GATT, por su sigla en inglés) en 1948.
  4. 4. Los órganos adopción de las decisiones de la Organización son los siguientes nombrados iniciando desde el mas superior y terminando con el mas inferior:
  5. 5. PRINCIPIOS DE LA OMC Los acuerdos de la OMC abarcan una gran variedad de actividades y tratan, temas relacionados con la agricultura, los textiles y las confecciones, los servicios bancarios, las telecomunicaciones, la contratación pública, los reglamentos sobre sanidad alimentaria y la propiedad intelectual. Los principios del sistema del comercio son los siguientes:
  6. 6. FUNCIONES DE LA OMC Entre las principales funciones se destacan:
  7. 7. La OMC abarca tres temas fundamentales: bienes, servicios y propiedad intelectual. Los acuerdos son negociados por los gobiernos, y son los acordados en la Ronda de Uruguay. En las Conferencias Ministeriales, particularmente, la realizada en la Ronda de Doha en el 2001, en donde se dio inicio a nuevas negociaciones y otros trabajos. como resultado de la Ronda Uruguay sobre negociaciones comerciales multilaterales está conformada por cerca de 60 acuerdos, anexos, decisiones y entendimientos. Los acuerdos comprenden básicamente seis partes principales, el acuerdo general; acuerdos respecto a cada uno de las tres esferas del comercio (bienes, servicios y propiedad intelectual); solución de diferencias, y exámenes de las políticas comerciales de los Gobiernos.
  8. 8.  Acuerdo General Sobre Aranceles Aduaneros y Comercio (GATT); Este acuerdo, denominado GATT, por su sigla en inglés, estableció las reglas aplicables a una gran parte del comercio mundial y fue un Acuerdo de carácter provisional durante 47 años, ya que se firmó en 1948 y funcionó hasta 1994.  Inicialmente, se pretendía crear una institución que se ocupara del comercio en la cooperación económica internacional y que se añadiera a las dos instituciones de Bretton Woods (El Banco Mundial y el Fondo Monetario Internacional). más de 50, se hicieron partícipes como fin crear una Organización Internacional de Comercio (OIC), más conocida como el Proyecto de Carta de la OIC, un organismo especializado de las Naciones Unidas.
  9. 9.  El objetivo era crear esta organización en la Conferencia de las Naciones Unidas sobre Comercio y Empleo celebrada en 1947 en La Habana, Cuba.  La primera ronda de negociaciones dio como resultado un conjunto de normas sobre el comercio y 45.000 concesiones arancelarias, El 30 de octubre de 1947 se firmó el acuerdo y para este entonces ya eran 23 países miembros.  Las concesiones arancelarias entraron en vigor el 30 de junio de 1948 en virtud de un "Protocolo de Aplicación Provisional” y fue así como nació el GATT.
  10. 10.  Los 23 países que firmaron el Acuerdo hacían parte del grupo que estaba negociando la Carta de la OIC, los cuales tenían en cuenta las disposiciones del GATT,  EL 21 de noviembre de 1947 se dio inicio a la Conferencia de la Habana. En marzo de 1948, en esa misma ciudad, finalmente fue aprobada la Carta de la OIC,  En 1950, el Gobierno de EE UU anunció que no iba a pedir que lo ratificara, lo que generó prácticamente la desaparición de la OIC. Por lo tanto, el GATT se convirtió en el único instrumento multilateral por el que se rigió el comercio internacional desde 1948 hasta el establecimiento de la Organización Mundial del Comercio (OMC) en 1995.
  11. 11. Las etapas del proceso de integración que negocian los países son las siguientes: etapa es la más básica e imperfecta forma de integración económica, donde se otorga un trato preferencial de acceso a los productos provenientes de los países que conforman el acuerdo. Estas preferencias son desgravaciones arancelarias para grupos de productos Este nivel es considerado como el principio de los acuerdos de libre comercio Proceso de negociación donde dos o más países acuerdan la eliminación gradual de la totalidad de las barreras arancelarias y paraarancelarias. trata otros temas adicionales como son: liberación de servicios, cooperación, movilidad de personas y de capital, propiedad intelectual, medio ambiente, normas laborales, entre otros. Ejemplo: TLC Colombia-Triángulo Norte.
  12. 12. buscan que los productos de terceros países que ingresen a cualquiera de los países que conforman el acuerdo, tengan que pagar el mismo arancel, para así tener condiciones iguales frente a terceros. Ejemplo: Comunidad Andina (CAN), Mercado Común del Sur (Mercosur) Este tipo de acuerdos buscan la libre movilidad de bienes, servicios, capitales y personas. con la libre movilidad de personas se negocia la homologación de títulos universitarios, condiciones laborales, seguridad social, entre otros.
  13. 13. En este nivel de integración existe AEC, libre circulación de bienes y factores, y los países acuerdan coordinar las políticas macroeconómicas como son cambiarias, fiscales, de comercio exterior, y las normas técnicas y aduaneras. además de los elementos mencionados en la unión económica, la creación de una moneda única, y una política monetaria común. Ejemplo de este nivel: La Unión Europea (UE) es una integración económica total más una política exterior común que conforma un espacio económico y político reconocido como tal por el resto del mundo.
  14. 14. Existen varios tipos de integración según Gianfranco Pasquino, son: integración territorial, nacional y social. Se trata de hacer extensivo el poder de un grupo a un territorio que se encontraba anteriormente dividido. hay tres modelos de integración territorial: a. La conquista. b. La fusión. c. La irradiación.
  15. 15. Este tipo de integración busca crear una identidad común a todos los grupos étnicos, lingüísticos, religiosos y regionales para que todos se sientan parte de una misma comunidad política. Este nivel busca superar la diferencia entre la élite y el pueblo, entre los gobernantes y los gobernados. Lo que permite concluir que la superación de los desacuerdos está fuertemente ligada a la calidad del liderazgo.
  16. 16.  La integración económica global es necesaria para que los países puedan sincronizar intercambios de toda clase de productos y servicios aunque con el tiempo a sufrido fluctuaciones en la historia debido a las consecuencias de las guerras principalmente hoy en día es necesario trabajar de la mano para poder estabilizar la economía mundial.  Las organizaciones multilaterales estabilizan los acuerdos internacionales, crean reglas y vigilan las malas prácticas de algunos países regulando a través de su normatividad excesos y desigualdades, son necesarias para ejercer un control del intercambio comercial en los países que hacen parte de estas.  Los acuerdos de integración son necesarios y dan pie a la creación de nuevos negocios y de crear acuerdos bilaterales con beneficio reciproco abriendo así la brecha para nuevos avances y negociaciones entre los países tanto presentes como futuras mejorando así las relaciones internacionales y dándole fluidez al comercio y la industria y demás servicios relacionados.

