valores, virtudes y cualidades

CÓDIGO DE HONOR SANMARTINIANO
- AUTORIDAD - VALORES – VIRTUDES – CUALIDADES - ÉTICA Y DEONTOLOGÍA Veremos los siguientes temas: Unidad 2: DINÁMICA DE LA...
ÉTICA MORAL ÉTICA GENERAL ÉTICA PARTICULAR Virtudes Cualidades Valores Objetivo/Meta/Fin Dilema (duda) Respuesta (acción) ...
VALORES Conjunto de principios, por los que se rige una persona o una sociedad. 1. Fe en Dios. 2. Amor a la patria. 3. Pas...
VALORES Conjunto de principios, por los que se rige una persona o una sociedad. RB 00-01 RB 00-01 1. Fe en Dios. 2. Pasión...
VIRTUDES Facultad o capacidad de una persona o cosa, para producir y causar un efecto; particularmente de carácter benefic...
VIRTUDES Facultad o capacidad de una persona o cosa, para producir y causar un efecto; particularmente de carácter benefic...
CUALIDADES Propiedad, característica o manera de ser que distingue a una persona o cosa de otra. 1. Austeridad. 2. Capacid...
CUALIDADES Propiedad, característica o manera de ser que distingue a una persona o cosa de otra. RB 00-01 1. Austeridad. 2...
VALOR (pensamiento) VIRTUDES Y CUALIDADES (acción)
VALOR (pensamiento) VIRTUDES Y CUALIDADES (acción) DIOS PATRIA LIBERTAD DEDICACIÓN CAPACITACIÓN VIDA VALORES ESENCIALES RA...
“Hay dos clases de personas: las que viven hablando de virtudes y los que se limitan a tenerlas.” Antonio Machado (1875/19...
  2. 2. - AUTORIDAD - VALORES – VIRTUDES – CUALIDADES - ÉTICA Y DEONTOLOGÍA Veremos los siguientes temas: Unidad 2: DINÁMICA DE LA AUTORIDAD
  3. 3. ÉTICA MORAL ÉTICA GENERAL ÉTICA PARTICULAR Virtudes Cualidades Valores Objetivo/Meta/Fin Dilema (duda) Respuesta (acción) CONOCIMIENTOS Disciplina Acción Pensamiento
  4. 4. VALORES Conjunto de principios, por los que se rige una persona o una sociedad. 1. Fe en Dios. 2. Amor a la patria. 3. Pasión por la libertad. 1. Dedicación absoluta. 2. Capacitación permanente e idónea. 3. Renunciamiento a la propia vida, si fuera necesario.
  5. 5. VALORES Conjunto de principios, por los que se rige una persona o una sociedad. RB 00-01 RB 00-01 1. Fe en Dios. 2. Pasión por la libertad. 1. Dedicación absoluta. 2. Capacitación permanente e idónea. 3. Renunciamiento a la propia vida, si fuera necesario. PC 19-01 1. Abnegación 2. Disciplina 3. Espíritu de cuerpo 4. Honor 5. Integridad 6. Lealtad 7. Patriotismo 8. Profesionalismo 9. Valor
  6. 6. VIRTUDES Facultad o capacidad de una persona o cosa, para producir y causar un efecto; particularmente de carácter beneficioso. 1. Prudencia. 2. Fortaleza. 3. Justicia. 4. Templanza. 1. Abnegación. 2. Desinterés. 3. Honor. 4. Humildad. 5. Rectitud en el proceder. 6. Valor.
  7. 7. VIRTUDES Facultad o capacidad de una persona o cosa, para producir y causar un efecto; particularmente de carácter beneficioso. RB 00-01 1. Prudencia. 2. Fortaleza. 3. Justicia. 4. Templanza. 1. Desinterés. 2. Humildad. 3. Rectitud en el proceder.
  8. 8. CUALIDADES Propiedad, característica o manera de ser que distingue a una persona o cosa de otra. 1. Austeridad. 2. Capacidad para ejercer del mando. 3. Disciplina. 4. Eficiencia profesional. 5. Ejemplo personal. 6. Espíritu militar. 7. Honradez. 8. Iniciativa. 9. Lealtad. 10. Obediencia. 11. Responsabilidad.
  9. 9. CUALIDADES Propiedad, característica o manera de ser que distingue a una persona o cosa de otra. RB 00-01 1. Austeridad. 2. Capacidad para ejercer del mando. 3. Ejemplo personal 4. Honradez 5. Iniciativa 6. Obediencia 7. Responsabilidad
  10. 10. VALOR (pensamiento) VIRTUDES Y CUALIDADES (acción)
  11. 11. VALOR (pensamiento) VIRTUDES Y CUALIDADES (acción) DIOS PATRIA LIBERTAD DEDICACIÓN CAPACITACIÓN VIDA VALORES ESENCIALES RASGOS ESENCIALES ….. ….. ….. ….. ….. ….. ….. ….. ….. ….. ….. ….. ….. ….. ….. ….. ….. ….. ….. ….. ….. ….. ….. ….. ¡¡¡ Complete la grilla !!!
  12. 12. “Hay dos clases de personas: las que viven hablando de virtudes y los que se limitan a tenerlas.” Antonio Machado (1875/1939) “No digas que el tiempo pasado fue mejor que el presente; las virtudes son las que hacen los buenos tiempos y los vicios los que los vuelven malos” Aurelius A. Hipponensis / San Agustín (354/430) “Sólo hay felicidad donde hay virtud y esfuerzo serio, pues la vida no es un juego” Aristóteles (384AC/322AC )

