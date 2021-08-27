Successfully reported this slideshow.
TEMA GENERAL: DISEÑO GRAFICO SUBTEMA: PACKING ASIGNATURA | HISTORIA DEL ARTE Y DISEÑO PROFESOR | ING. LEMA CARLOS APELLIDO...
1 Introducción El diseño gráfico remonta desde tiempos prehistóricos, pues el ser humano siempre ha buscado formas de expr...
2 Imagen 2 Autor: envasados Fuente: https://www.envasados.es/el-packaging-en-la-historia/ Después de un corto tiempo los r...
3 Imagen 4 Autor: envasados Fuente: https://www.envasados.es/el-packaging-en-la-historia/ Por tanto no sería sino hasta 18...
4 Imagen 6 Autor: Carlos Proaño Fuente: https://pin.it/5gx7X5M Estos vienen a identificarse ya no como un simple contenedo...
5 • F. Jorge (1997) Diseño gráfico para la gente. Argentina, Buenos aires. Ediciones infinito. Primera edición. • packagin...
DISEÑO GRAFICO Y EL PACKING

  1. 1. TEMA GENERAL: DISEÑO GRAFICO SUBTEMA: PACKING ASIGNATURA | HISTORIA DEL ARTE Y DISEÑO PROFESOR | ING. LEMA CARLOS APELLIDOS Y NOMBRE | PROAÑO SARABIA CARLOS ANDRES EMAIL | ca.proano@intsuperior.edu.ec TELEFONO | 0983872501 FECHA DE ENTREGA | 25/08/2021
  2. 2. 1 Introducción El diseño gráfico remonta desde tiempos prehistóricos, pues el ser humano siempre ha buscado formas de expresar visualmente sus ideas o conceptos y por ende a tratado de almacenar y resguardar conocimientos de una manera gráfica, intentando ordenar y clasificar adecuadamente dicha información. Hablar de diseño gráfico significa distinguir la herencia por parte de nuestros memorables antepasados, tales como: Los escribas sumerios que fueron quienes inventaron la escritura, los egipcios que combinaban imágenes y palabras en manuscritos sobre papiros, los xilógrafos chinos, los iluminadores medievales y los impresores del siglo XV que diseñaron los primeros libros impresos de origen europeo. Todos ellos son parte del patrimonio y de la historia del diseño gráfico.1 Según Jorge Frascara el diseño gráfico es la acción de concebir, programar, proyectar, seleccionar y organizar una serie de elementos, destinados a transmitir mensajes específicos a grupos determinados.2 Por lo tanto este se encuentra inmerso en una actividad interdisciplinaria dentro de una profesión, la cual tiene como fin realizar aportes que combinen la sensibilidad, habilidades, teorías, conocimientos, entre otras. Esto conlleva que un diseñador gráfico sea una persona con sensibilidad artística y habilidades en cuanto a la comunicación visual y este siempre abierto a los distintos cambios e innovaciones que el diseño gráfico pretende. Con el pasar de los años la bauhaus también desarrollaría una idea llamada packaging, que tiene su historia en los años 3500 en Egipto con el tema del vidrio y siguió diseñando en recipientes de corteza morera en china y de igual manera con la comida en envases de lata. Podemos retroceder en el tiempo, direccionándonos a sus orígenes cerca de los 10.000 años de antigüedad, esto fue en la era del paleolítico, donde los hombres eran recolectores y cazadores, en aquel tiempo empezaron a evolucionar y a razonar en como que materiales pueden usar de la naturaleza, se dieron cuenta que las pieles y vejigas pueden contener bienes, ya sea comida y agua, tanto fue la evolución que tomo el hombre que empezaron a crear canastos, que son más parecidos a los envases que disponemos hoy en día, ya para llevar agua, ropa y comida. Sin embargo, siguiendo con la evolución y el desarrollo de nuevas habilidades para el hombre llegan a la época de los griegos y romanos, donde se conocería y pasaría a la historia como el primer packaging que sería el vino, esta deleitosa agua, “lo consideraron como la bebida de los dioses” su inicio se dio en los años 5.000 A.C. llamado “el ánfora de arcilla” 1 Meggs B. Philip, Purvis W. Alston (1983) Historia del Diseño Gráfico. España, Malaga. AG Library. Primera edición. Pág 9. 2 F. Jorge (1997) Diseño gráfico para la gente. Argentina, Buenos aires. Ediciones infinito. Primera edición. Pág 19.
  3. 3. 2 Imagen 2 Autor: envasados Fuente: https://www.envasados.es/el-packaging-en-la-historia/ Después de un corto tiempo los romanos en el sigo III dejan la “ ánfora” como su primer packaging acercándose más a lo que se seguiría usando hasta la actualidad, como lo es el barril de madera, un envase en donde se puede guardar ya cosas liquidas o sólidas. Imagen 3 Autor: envasados Fuente: https://www.envasados.es/el-packaging-en-la-historia/ DESARROLLO Con todos los cambios que experimentaron en la antigüedad llegaría de manera inhóspita la revolución industrial comenzando un nuevo proyecto que generaría una necesidad en todos los consumidores la que consta en que se comercializaría por primera vez una mermelada en tarro vidrio.
  4. 4. 3 Imagen 4 Autor: envasados Fuente: https://www.envasados.es/el-packaging-en-la-historia/ Por tanto no sería sino hasta 1885 cuando el señor william lever que toma la decisión de colocar su jabón dentro de una caja con su marca comercial Sunligth haciendo acreedor de una imagen y personalidad innovadora, amigable y atractiva para sus consumidores, diferenciándose de sus competidores en aquellas épocas. Imagen 5 Autor: envasados Fuente: https://www.envasados.es/el-packaging-en-la-historia/ Después de 5 años se presenta la primera caja de cartón pero china era quien ya utilizaba este cartón por tanto llegaría el día en el que Robert Gair, quien fue un impresor y a la vez fabricante de papel, inventaría la caja de cartón corrugado. Hoy en día existente mucha más variedad de recipientes en donde se puede almacenar cualquier tipo de objeto, todo esto se usa a nivel mundial y hasta en la medicina, uno claro ejemplo de esto son los cartones de jeringuillas, guantes, medias hospitalarias, cajas de chocolates, contenedores para desechos corto punzantes entre otros.
  5. 5. 4 Imagen 6 Autor: Carlos Proaño Fuente: https://pin.it/5gx7X5M Estos vienen a identificarse ya no como un simple contenedor sino más bien ya se puede representar una marca en específico, quien se puede diferenciar de la competencia dependiendo el uso comercial que contenga dicha institución o hasta el uso que le van a dar, este diseño es realmente innovador y sutilmente necesario para cualquier necesidad que se tenga como usuario. En la actualidad se puede contar con maquinaria especializada para obtener un trabajo adecuado, detallado y más exacto, del cual sobresale el troquel, una máquina que tiene filos extremadamente cortantes los cuales nos permite ser usada para dar formas recortadas ya sea en papel, cartón, monedas, medallas entre otros. Conclusiones: Con la llegada del packging y de la mano del diseño gráfico han sido de mucha uitilidad, tanto en la época antigua como hoy en día en la acutalidad, todos los diseñadores quien empezaron a incorporarse en esta rama del diseño sería un impulso realmente impactante para el comercio tanto exterior como interior, logrando un alcance que jamás se haya pensado que se lograría, por tanto a nosotros como consumidores, fabricantes, y distribuidores siempre tenemos necesidades que satisfacer y nos obliga a mejorar una presentación más aceptable para un reconocimiento inmediato, posicionamiento y liderazgo en el mercado. Bibliografía. • Meggs B. Philip, Purvis W. Alston (1983) Historia del Diseño Gráfico. España, Malaga. AG Library. Primera edición.
  6. 6. 5 • F. Jorge (1997) Diseño gráfico para la gente. Argentina, Buenos aires. Ediciones infinito. Primera edición. • packaging. (1994, 17 diciembre). envasados. https://www.envasados.es/el-packaging- en-lahistoria/. • Historia del Packaging. (2021, 11 agosto). luzmala. https://luzmala.com/historia-del- packaging/ • Estrada, H. (2011, 29 octubre). Qué es el diseño gráfico. FOROALFA. https://foroalfa.org/articulos/pero-que-es-el-diseno-grafico

HISTORIA SOBRE EL DISEÑO GRFICO Y DEL PACKING

