Cocktails Parties & Late Night Food Midtown - Dutch Freds

Dutch Fred’s bar has the best craft cocktails in midtown, delicious meal and late night food with one of the best happy hours near you.

Cocktails Parties & Late Night Food Midtown - Dutch Freds

  1. 1. DUTCH FREDS IS THE BEST STAYCATION SPOT IN NYC If a regular bar in midtown Manhattan doesn't conjure up an image of the prohibition-themed era, don't worry, you're not alone. But descend the dark steps into the well-known Dutch Fred's bar and You'll find yourself in what is possibly the best staycation spot in NYC. The Dutch Fred's bar is a combination of the prohibition-themed era and the modern setting of New York which makes this place an attraction for lovers of delicious craft cocktails and the old-tavern vibe of hell's kitchen. While this place is popularly known for its antique decor and original style the craft cocktail menu also lives up to the sensation of the bar's setting. At the best bars hell's kitchen you can enjoy everything from the delicious well-prepared craft cocktails to the tasty selection of craft beer that they offer. They have a long list of Broadway
  2. 2. themed cocktails ranging from the hell is a milder climate, Hamilton and many more delicious cocktails served with a twist. The inspired selection of craft beer has the everything you can possibly ask for, whether you want to grab a tasty Guinness, rum or any other beer you can be sure to find the best drink that satisfies your palate. The tasty craft cocktails at the Dutch Fred's bar is not only the main attraction of this spectacular bar but the delicious delicacies makes this place the perfect spot for a delicious brunch or tasty late night food in midtown. The food menu at this spot also one that will leave you inspired they have everything ranging from the tasty sliders to the well-prepared Mac and cheese and many more dishes that you need for that special brunch in midtown.
  3. 3. This hell's kitchen cocktail bar is also the number one spot for hosting the best Cocktails Parties midtown, so, are you planning on hosting a private event in midtown? you can always head over to the Dutch Fred's cocktail bar and have the best occasion. This cocktail bar is also perfect for happy hours at this pub you will get the chance to enjoy some of your favourite craft cocktails near you. Visit the Dutch Fred's cocktail bar and be ready to enjoy some of the tastiest delicacies and Craft Cocktails Midtown.

