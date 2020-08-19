ivermectina y covid

Successfully reported this slideshow.
• 1. Carlos Matallana Álvarez descripción general • 2. Janier Jaén Sotomayor mecanismo de acción • 3. Jorge Acosta Chávez ...
IVERMECTINA
BREVE HISTORIA • En 1975, William Campbell, en busca de posibles agentes de valor terapéutico en animales, aisló de una mu...
DEFINICIÓN • La Ivermectina es un agente semisintético derivado de las avermectinas con actividad contra helmintos y ectop...
Efectos Adversos • Cefalea • Náuseas • Prurito • Somnolencia • Astenia • Diarrea • Tremores 3% 1,6% 1,6% 1% 0,6% 0,8% 0,2%
Contraindicaciones • En pacientes con meningitis BHE No pasa Cualquier daño a SNC
Contraindicaciones • En pacientes con microfilariasis Reacción de Mazzotti En 4 días de tratamiento
Contraindicaciones • Durante el embarazo y la lactancia se excreta por la leche materna en bajas concentraciones
CARLA FERNANDA RAMIREZ PINTO
9 DE ABRIL
9 DE MAYO FUE DIAGNOSTICADO CON CORONAVIRUS,ESE MISMO DIA DECIDIO TRATARSE
Su protocolo fue el siguiente: decidió utilizar dosis planas de IVERMECTINA de 60 mg(2 frascos de QUANOX) en ayunas ,en me...
minoxidil sildenafil
Articulo publicado el 2008 por GONZALES CANGA Trata:LOS EFECTOS ANTIPARASITARIO S AMPLIOS DE LA IVERMECTINA
27 de marzo 2020;LA IVERMECTINA,DROGA APROBADA POR FDA,INHIBE LA REPLICACION DEL VIRUS SARS-COV-2 IN VITRO
Abril 2020
 Efecto que tiene para inhibir la replicación del virus SRAS-CoV-2  Ella utilizo las células del riñon de un mono y las ...
Comparo las muestras que tenían ivermectina y las que no y a las 24 hrs(dia 1) vio una gran diferencia la cantidad de viru...
¿COMO ACTUA LA IVERMECTINA EN NUESTRAS CELULAS? Necesita de una célula para poder replicarse
Inhibición en la replicación viral
 INHIBE LA Importación NUCLEAR DEL COVID ,y las proteínas virales  La ivermectina limitaría la infección por diversos vi...
• https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Ys-sF1gADs&feature=youtu.be • http://www.onkos.pe/ivermectina-tratamiento-sars- cov2?fb...
  9. 9. CARLA FERNANDA RAMIREZ PINTO
  10. 10. 9 DE ABRIL
  11. 11. 9 DE MAYO FUE DIAGNOSTICADO CON CORONAVIRUS,ESE MISMO DIA DECIDIO TRATARSE
  12. 12. Su protocolo fue el siguiente: decidió utilizar dosis planas de IVERMECTINA de 60 mg(2 frascos de QUANOX) en ayunas ,en medio vaso de agua diariamente por 4 días, y luego 30 mg en dosis planas por 3 días mas, el refiere que sin darse cuenta se había “metido un golpe de ivermectina al cuerpo “ no sabiendo si dañaba su sistema inmunológico El resultado a las 48 horas fue EXPECTACULAR ,NO HUBO PRESENCIA DE VIRUS,CERO VIRUS
  13. 13. minoxidil sildenafil
  14. 14. Articulo publicado el 2008 por GONZALES CANGA Trata:LOS EFECTOS ANTIPARASITARIO S AMPLIOS DE LA IVERMECTINA
  15. 15. 27 de marzo 2020;LA IVERMECTINA,DROGA APROBADA POR FDA,INHIBE LA REPLICACION DEL VIRUS SARS-COV-2 IN VITRO
  16. 16. Abril 2020
  17. 17.  Efecto que tiene para inhibir la replicación del virus SRAS-CoV-2  Ella utilizo las células del riñon de un mono y las infectaron con covid 19 SRAS- CoV-2,dos horas mas tarde le agrego ivermectiva
  18. 18. Comparo las muestras que tenían ivermectina y las que no y a las 24 hrs(dia 1) vio una gran diferencia la cantidad de virus desciende de 100 a menos de uno y continuo bajando el día dos, es decir prácticamente desapareció el virus en menos de 48 hrs
  19. 19. ¿COMO ACTUA LA IVERMECTINA EN NUESTRAS CELULAS? Necesita de una célula para poder replicarse
  20. 20. Inhibición en la replicación viral
  21. 21.  INHIBE LA Importación NUCLEAR DEL COVID ,y las proteínas virales  La ivermectina limitaría la infección por diversos virus ARN y ADN  La ivermectina en estos últimos meses se esta utilizando en infección por covid 19 como un antiviral eficaz si se administra en los pacientes en una etapa temprana de la infección, podría ayudar a limitar la carga viral, prevenir la progresión grave de la enfermedad y limitar la transmisión de persona a persona, ya que la viremia disminuye .este fármaco tiene un perfil de seguridad establecido esta establecido para uso humano  Estudios recientes indican que la invermectina en dosis alta tiene una seguridad comparable a la del tratamiento estándar de dosis bajas ,no hay aun perfil de seguridad en el embarazo  En nuestro país MINSA lo tiene actualmente como protocolo en donde se puede administrar en pacientes desde la primera fase de infección covid positivo a una dosis de 1 gota por kilo de peso,sobretodo en comorbilidades ,dosis máxima 80 gotas en ayunas una vez por dia,repetir la segunda dosis a las 48 hrs.algunos protocolos de hospitales de ESSALUD y otros según su experiencia en fases mas avanzadas de la enfermedad se puede dar hasta 120 gotas por día por tres días divididas en cada 12 horas(60 en mañana y 60 en noche,sobre todo en neumonía moderada severa CONCLUSIONES
  22. 22. • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Ys-sF1gADs&feature=youtu.be • http://www.onkos.pe/ivermectina-tratamiento-sars- cov2?fbclid=IwAR0CcDErZXj5nBJLw12wh_zs6thgL4XIji27OMjGYlfoVoxjca3wfUI-WKY • file:///C:/Users/Userpc/Downloads/TUTORIAL_CSI_RX_TORAX_COVID-19_vs_4.0.pdf • https://www.isglobal.org/healthisglobal/-/custom-blog-portlet/ivermectin-and-covid-19- how-a-flawed-database-shaped-the-covid-19-response-of-several-latin-american- countries/2877257/0 REFERENCIAS

