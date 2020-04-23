Ejemplo elevator pitch

Successfully reported this slideshow.
+310% KevinMD - https://goo.gl/frTnzK Theracell Inc - https://goo.gl/sDJ7CP International Osteoporosis Foundation - https:...
Implante óseo que puede ser creado con cualquier impresora 3D reduciendo significativamente el rechazo y convirtiéndose en...
DISEÑAR IMPRIMIR IMPLANTAR
● Usa una sustancia biocompatible que favorece la fusión del implante al hueso y evita infecciones ● Reduce en ~10% la pro...
MERCADO DE IMPLANTES (US $) SUSTITUTOS DE HUESO AL 2027 $2.1 Bn $14M 2017 2021 2027 $2.7 Bn $268M $3.5 Bn $355M Para Anima...
OsseoForce* (PLA, grafeno) NEXT21 Bonefactory* (titanio) EPFL e-Dura* (silicón) % Rechazo del implante 3% 13% 10% Tiempo d...
MODELO DE COMERCIALIZACIÓN DE TECNOLOGÍA JOINT VENTURE LLEVAR A TRL-9 RESISECT SA de CV POSIBLES LICENCIATARIOS GLOBALESAL...
LÍNEA DE TIEMPO Y0 Y2 Y4 Y6 JOINT VENTURE FASE HUMANOS LANZAMIENTO EN HUMANOS $3.2M EXIT (4X) ANIMALES MENORES I ANIMALES ...
Inversión inicial -$ 154.124 Ingresos (año 5) $ 6.000.000 Costos Totales $ 1.021.368 VPN $ 1.463.650 TIR sin riesgo 59% TI...
● TRL4 ● Patente de invención en trámite ○ Fecha de inicio: 24/10/2016 ○ Folio: MX/E/2016/076018 PROPIEDAD INTELECTUAL 439...
HECHO EN MÉXICO
TENDENCIAS DEL MERCADO DE SALUD GERIATRÍA Aumento de costos X10 al 2030 Singapore Straits Times - https://goo.gl/5Vdkxg De...
DISTRIBUCIÓN Y DRIVERS (2020)
TECNOLOGÍA PROBADA POR LA COMPETENCIA Next21 (JP), 2017 - https://goo.gl/PBbIIwEPFL (SW), 2016 - https://goo.gl/3a0idU
RIESGOS (PREMORTEM) ¿Por qué podríamos fracasar? ¿Cómo lo solucionamos? ¿Con quién? Rechazo de solicitud en países clave S...
APROBACIÓN COFEPRIS CREACIÓN DE LABORATORIO EN MÉXICO PARA R&D DESARROLLO Y RÉPLICA DE PRUEBAS EN MX SALIDA PARA INVERSION...
LÍNEA DE TIEMPO (CERTIFICACIONES) Y1 Y3 Y5 Y8 Y10 FASE 1: COFEPRIS Y FDA - Solicitudes en base a pruebas FASE 2: COMERCIAL...
  1. 1. +310% KevinMD - https://goo.gl/frTnzK Theracell Inc - https://goo.gl/sDJ7CP International Osteoporosis Foundation - https://goo.gl/z6VhjJ Mayo Clinic - https://goo.gl/T6gNVY National Center for Biotechnology Information - https://goo.gl/3l2vGD ADEMÁS ● Las cirugías actuales presentan complicaciones en el ~40% de los casos ● 1 de cada 5 de pacientes deben operarse por rechazo de implantes óseos cada año ● Los hospitales gastan US $8,800 por hora en cirugías ortopédicas 1/2 1/4 2050 +240% 2017
  2. 2. Implante óseo que puede ser creado con cualquier impresora 3D reduciendo significativamente el rechazo y convirtiéndose en hueso natural
  3. 3. DISEÑAR IMPRIMIR IMPLANTAR
  4. 4. ● Usa una sustancia biocompatible que favorece la fusión del implante al hueso y evita infecciones ● Reduce en ~10% la probabilidad de rechazo para un paciente ● Permite regenerar hasta 5 cm3 de hueso (preliminarmente) ● La impresión 3D de huesos permite reducir el tiempo de quirófano en ~1 hora respecto a implantes convencionales ● El material es re absorbido y sustituido por hueso natural ● Entrada rápida al mercado veterinario PROPUESTAS DE VALOR ABCnet.au, 2017 - https://goo.gl/a3D53q Next21 (JP), 2017 - https://goo.gl/PBbIIw Embodi3D, 2014 - https://goo.gl/GpVN3A
  5. 5. MERCADO DE IMPLANTES (US $) SUSTITUTOS DE HUESO AL 2027 $2.1 Bn $14M 2017 2021 2027 $2.7 Bn $268M $3.5 Bn $355M Para Animales Para Humanos Theracell Inc - https://goo.gl/sDJ7CP IMPLANTES EN HUMANOS (2017) Injertos óseos en el mundo (TechNavio, 2015) $94 M +5.28% CAGR $2.1 Bn +4.31% CAGR Injertos óseos en México (CANIFARMA, 2013) $4.7 M Injertos óseos impresos en 3D USD500k
  6. 6. OsseoForce* (PLA, grafeno) NEXT21 Bonefactory* (titanio) EPFL e-Dura* (silicón) % Rechazo del implante 3% 13% 10% Tiempo de preparación 4.3 días 2 horas 2 horas Resistencia mecánica 250 MPa 120 MPa 200 MPa Volumen del implante ~5cc ~3cc ~1cc Compatible con cualquier impresora 3D Si No No Costo de producción de implante 5cc (cantidad de insumo + mano de obra) $100 ~$450 ~$300 DIFERENCIADORES
  7. 7. MODELO DE COMERCIALIZACIÓN DE TECNOLOGÍA JOINT VENTURE LLEVAR A TRL-9 RESISECT SA de CV POSIBLES LICENCIATARIOS GLOBALESALIANZAS LOCALES LICENCIAS U. Autónoma de Puebla
  8. 8. LÍNEA DE TIEMPO Y0 Y2 Y4 Y6 JOINT VENTURE FASE HUMANOS LANZAMIENTO EN HUMANOS $3.2M EXIT (4X) ANIMALES MENORES I ANIMALES MENORES II PRUEBAS CLÍNICAS LISTO PARA MERCADO LANZAMIENTO EN ANIMALES RESULTADOS DE ACEPTACIÓN LISTO PARA VETERINARIA R&D Partners +US $665K Y8 FASE ANIMALES USD500k ANIMALES MAYORES
  9. 9. Inversión inicial -$ 154.124 Ingresos (año 5) $ 6.000.000 Costos Totales $ 1.021.368 VPN $ 1.463.650 TIR sin riesgo 59% TIR con riesgo 35% - 39% ROI 5 años DISTRIBUCIÓN DE GASTOS 15% 13% 66% RRHH I+D Legal y PI PARA 5 AÑOS
  10. 10. ● TRL4 ● Patente de invención en trámite ○ Fecha de inicio: 24/10/2016 ○ Folio: MX/E/2016/076018 PROPIEDAD INTELECTUAL 439 años Uni. Autónoma de Puebla
  11. 11. HECHO EN MÉXICO
  12. 12. TENDENCIAS DEL MERCADO DE SALUD GERIATRÍA Aumento de costos X10 al 2030 Singapore Straits Times - https://goo.gl/5Vdkxg Deloitte Healthcare Sector Outlook - https://goo.gl/PtcwSR CAGR global al 2025: 5.3% Mayor mercado: $ BIO COMPATIBILIDAD Procedimientos no invasivos y regeneración de tejido REDUCCIÓN DE COSTOS Minimizar costo de materiales y desechos < RIESGOS DE TRANSMISIÓN Evitar riesgos de transmisión de enfermedades entre pacientes
  13. 13. DISTRIBUCIÓN Y DRIVERS (2020)
  14. 14. TECNOLOGÍA PROBADA POR LA COMPETENCIA Next21 (JP), 2017 - https://goo.gl/PBbIIwEPFL (SW), 2016 - https://goo.gl/3a0idU
  15. 15. RIESGOS (PREMORTEM) ¿Por qué podríamos fracasar? ¿Cómo lo solucionamos? ¿Con quién? Rechazo de solicitud en países clave Secreto industrial Aliado, para reaplicación Necesidad fortuita de costos adicionales de investigación Capital YPO Acceso a redes de inversores ángeles en MedTech Competidores sabotean otorgamiento de patentes Trabajar directamente con Megacorps con aprobación previa para hacer addendums a sus patentes Stryker (subempresas), Bonesupport Inversionistas YPO no apoyan el proyecto Participar en MedTech accelerators MEDICA Israel, InsightPD Chicago, MedTech Innovator LA, Ninguna empresa de R&D se interesa en el producto Exit strategy Fideicomiso Ossteoforce
  16. 16. APROBACIÓN COFEPRIS CREACIÓN DE LABORATORIO EN MÉXICO PARA R&D DESARROLLO Y RÉPLICA DE PRUEBAS EN MX SALIDA PARA INVERSIONIST A LÍNEA DE TIEMPO (PROPIEDAD INTELECTUAL) Y1 Y3 Y5 Y8 Y10 +$300K SOLICITUDES US, EP, JP, AU, KR FASE 1: PCT Y PATENTES - Solicitudes PCT y fases nacionales - Aplicaciones animales FASE 2: COMERCIALIZACIÓN GLOBAL Empresas en países con mercados de alto poder adquisitivo y población en envejecimiento OTORGAMIENTOS EN TERRITORIOS +$10M LICENCIAS CON PARTNERS DE R&D EN PAÍSES ESTRATÉGICOS SOLICITUD PCT DEL MATERIAL DESARROLLO COLABORATIVO DE NUEVAS PATENTES DE APLICACIÓN TECNOLÓGICA CON PARTNERS, POR SEGMENTO Y POR PAÍS COMERCIALIZACIÓN DE APLICACIONES A HUMANOS
  17. 17. LÍNEA DE TIEMPO (CERTIFICACIONES) Y1 Y3 Y5 Y8 Y10 FASE 1: COFEPRIS Y FDA - Solicitudes en base a pruebas FASE 2: COMERCIALIZACIÓN GLOBAL Mercados objetivo: Japón, Holanda, Suiza, Italia, EEUU, Australia, Austria, Korea del Sur +$10M COFEPRIS (ANIMALES) FDA (HUMANOS) COFEPRIS (HUMANOS)MX US y otras regiones +$300K

