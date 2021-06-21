Successfully reported this slideshow.
4) Carcinoma ductal CARLA GRAOS RIOS
Cáncer de mama Es una proliferación maligna de las células epiteliales que revisten los conductos o lobulillos mamarios. E...
En este caso la paciente presenta los siguientes factores de riesgo: nulípara, edad avanzada, mamografía patológica.
• Existen dos tipos principales de cáncer de mama. El carcinoma ductal infiltrante, que comienza en los conductos que llev...
El carcinoma ductal se clasifica según su capacidad de invadir estructuras adyacentes en • carcinoma in situ, se caracteri...
CANCER DUCTAL El cáncer de mama se origina anatómicamente en la unidad terminal ducto-lobulillar de la glándula mamaria.
• El carcinoma ductal infiltrante sobrepasa la membrana basal y se disemina por los ganglios linfáticos y por los vasos sa...
CANCER DUCTAL INVASIVO Más frecuente
Carcinoma ductal de mama

CANCER DE MAMA

Carcinoma ductal de mama

