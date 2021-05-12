Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. CADENA PRODUCTIVA DE LA SEDA Docente: Carla alvarez c.
  2. 2. SEDA La seda es una fibra lustrosa, resistente y elástica producida por unas larvas llamadas gusanos de seda; el término abarca también el hilo o la tela procedentes de esta fibra.
  3. 3. CADENA PRODUCTIVA - SEDA MATERIA PRIMA FIBRAS HILADOS Y TEJIDOS DISEÑO ACABADO CONFEC- CIONES COMERCIA- LIZACIÓN Cultivo de morera Sericultura Fibras cortas Fibras largas Elaboración de hilo Tejidos industriales Tejidos terminados Innovación Prototipo Teñido Estampado Ribeteado Otros Fabricación de ropa y prenda M. Externo M. Interno Fabricación de otros productos Año 2500 a.C, en Asia Oriental, el emperador Huang Ti pidió a su esposa Xi Lingshi descubrir qué era lo que estaba consumiendo sus plantas de morera. Cuando la mujer encontró que se trataba de unos gusanos blancos productores de capullos brillantes, los cuales se descomponían en un filamento fino al ser sumergidos en agua tibia, abrió paso a China hacia la sericicultura o sericultura.
  4. 4. Sericicultura o Sericultura Fibra Animal de Gusano de Seda. Agrícola-forestal Pecuaria Transformación Cultivo de la morera Cría del gusano de seda Obtención y procesado de seda 1 kg de seda cruda industrial ronda los 30 U$S SERICULTURA
  5. 5. Sericicultura o Sericultura Fibra Animal de Gusano de Seda.  Es una actividad complementaria de las actividades familiares  Es de baja inversión inicial y permite un crecimiento gradual  No genera contaminación ambiental  Permite el aprovechamiento local de los productos  Para comenzar a criar: Moreras, disponer de algún lugar para los gusanos, tiempo para su cuidado
  6. 6. Cadena productiva CULTIVO DE MORERAS CRÍA DE GUSANOS DESENRROLLAR LA FIBRA HILATURA 1 TEXTIL 1 COSTURA 2 2 COMERCIO 3 3 SERICULTURA
  7. 7. SEDA Fibra Animal de Gusano de Seda. Gusanos de seda Bombyx mori
  8. 8. Gusano de Seda. Un capullo produce puede producir 1500 m de fibra.
  9. 9. SEDA Un capullo es de un solo hilo de seda, formado por dos fibras de fibroína rodeadas de sericina (es la goma que recubre las fibras). La sericina, que es soluble al agua, actúa como agente antibacterial, antifúngico y antioxidante, asimismo posee propiedades como resistencia a los rayos ultra violeta, absorción y liberación de humedad.
  10. 10. SEDA Las bandejas en las que se crían los gusanos se mantienen a una temperatura constante de 25 °C y los capullos empiezan a formarse al cabo de unos 42 días.
  11. 11. Propiedades Importancia Resistencia Las arrugas desaparecen al colgar las prendas Higroscopia Confortables en clima fresco y humedo Debilidad estando humedas La lana pierde 40% de resistencia la seda 15% Peso especifico Las telas se sienten livianas comparando las de celulosa del mismo espesor. Daño p/alcalis El jabon alcalino ocasiona daños Oxidantes La luz solar torna amarillas las telas blancas Calor Torna rigida y quebradiza Resistencia a la llama No se queman con facilidad son autoextinguibles
  12. 12. SEDA SERICULTURA EXTRACCIÓN (vapor u aire caliente) HILADO O SACADO DEVANADO EMPAREJAR GUISADO TEÑIDO TRENZADO 1 1 Capullo Borra Impurezas Hebras Madejas de Hilo Humidificador Seda Tintes, Agua, fijadores Crisálida sin eclosionar Crisálida eclosionada Seda cruda o en greña 800/1500 m Hilos Madejas blanqueadas Agua, limpiadores sericina Seda urdimbre Vapor/ Agua 80 100ºC Capullo Aflojado Gres TEJEDURÍA
  13. 13. SEDA organza El hilado de la seda es el devanado, durante el cual los filamentos del capullo se convierten en una sola hebra continua, uniforme y regular. En primer lugar, la goma natural (sericina) se ablanda en agua hirviendo. Después, en un baño o barreño de agua caliente se unen los extremos de los filamentos de varios capullos, se estiran, se enganchan a una rueda de devanado y se arrollan para formar el hilo de seda cruda.
  14. 14. SEDA Existe alternativas a la seda de manera artificial disponible desde la década de 1890. Existen diversos textiles en el mercado que tienen el mismo aspecto y textura que la seda como pueden ser el rayón, nylon, poliéster, algodón y bambú.

