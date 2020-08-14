Successfully reported this slideshow.
DESCRIPCIÓN DE LOS YACIMIENTOS NO CONVENCIONALES
¿QUÉ ES UN YACIMIENTO? Los yacimientos son acumulaciones naturales de hidrocarburos en el subsuelo ligados a un contenido ...
TIPOS DE YACIMIENTOS • CONVENCIONALES: se caracterizan por que los hidrocarburos se encuentran almacenados en rocas porosa...
YACIMIENTOS NO CONVENCIONALES Existen diferentes tipos de yacimientos no convencionales dependiendo del tipo de roca donde...
TIPOS DE HIDROCARBUROS PRESENTES EN UN YACIMIENTO NO CONVENCIONAL. • Gas Shale: Se le denomina así al gas que está present...
TIPOS DE HIDROCARBUROS PRESENTES EN UN YACIMIENTO NO CONVENCIONAL. • Coalbed Methane: El metano es el principal componente...
FRACTURAMIENTO HIDRÁULICO EN YACIMIENTOS NO CONVENCIONALES
PROCESO DE FRACTURAMIENTO Y SUS ELEMENTOS El fracturamiento hidráulico se define como el proceso mediante el cual se inyec...
YA C I M I E N TO N O C O N V E N C I O N A L DESCRIPCIÓN GENERAL DE CÓMO SE GENERAN LAS FRACTURAS EN UN POZO HORIZONTAL
TIPOS DE FLUIDOS USADOS EN UN FRACTURAMIENTO HIDRÁULICO NO CONVENCIONAL El proceso de fracturamiento hidráulico consiste e...
TIPOS DE FLUIDOS USADOS EN UN FRACTURAMIENTO HIDRÁULICO NO CONVENCIONAL • Fluido de relleno o “Pad” Este fluido es el enca...
TIPOS DE FLUIDOS USADOS EN UN FRACTURAMIENTO HIDRÁULICO NO CONVENCIONAL • Fluido con agente de soporte Los fluidos de inye...
COMPOSICIÓN TÍPICA DE UN FLUIDO DE INYECCIÓN EN UN FRACTURAMIENTO HIDRÁULICO
Ejemplo de composición de un fluido típico de inyección en un fracturamiento hidráulico
TIPOS DE FLUIDOS USADOS EN UN FRACTURAMIENTO HIDRÁULICO NO CONVENCIONAL • Fluido de limpieza o “Flush” El fluido de limpie...
TIPOS DE FLUIDOS USADOS EN UN FRACTURAMIENTO HIDRÁULICO NO CONVENCIONAL • Tipos de propante. La base para la mejor selecci...
FINALIDAD DEL DISEÑO DE FRACTURAMIENTO La finalidad del fracturamiento hidráulico, es crear una fractura lo suficientement...
  1. 1. R E A C O N D I C I O N A M I E N T O D E P O Z O S FRACTURAMIENTO HIDRÁULICO EN FORMACIONES NO CONVENCIONALES REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA I.U.P. SANTIAGO MARIÑO AMPLIACIÓN MARACAIBO INGENIERIA EN PETROLEO Jhonny Palma CI: 21.595.951 Maracaibo, agosto 2020
  2. 2. DESCRIPCIÓN DE LOS YACIMIENTOS NO CONVENCIONALES
  3. 3. ¿QUÉ ES UN YACIMIENTO? Los yacimientos son acumulaciones naturales de hidrocarburos en el subsuelo ligados a un contenido existente de rocas que hace posible su almacenamiento bajo condiciones de presión y temperatura inicial, existen yacimientos convencionales y no convencionales.
  4. 4. TIPOS DE YACIMIENTOS • CONVENCIONALES: se caracterizan por que los hidrocarburos se encuentran almacenados en rocas porosas y permeables denominadas rocas almacén y además presentan estructuras geológicas que propician la acumulación de los hidrocarburos ayudados por rocas sello, por lo general rocas poco porosas y poco permeables. • NO CONVENCIONALES: son acumulaciones de roca que contienen hidrocarburos bajo unas condiciones geológicas que no permiten el movimiento del fluido, ya sea porque se encuentran atrapados en rocas poco permeables o por tratarse de petróleos de muy alta viscosidad. A diferencia de los yacimientos convencionales, en estos, los hidrocarburos se encuentran generalmente en la misma roca madre donde fueron generados, es decir, no migraron a una roca almacén de alta porosidad y permeabilidad, para este caso la roca generadora y la roca almacén son las mismas.
  5. 5. YACIMIENTOS NO CONVENCIONALES Existen diferentes tipos de yacimientos no convencionales dependiendo del tipo de roca donde se encuentren almacenados los hidrocarburos y el tipo de hidrocarburo presente en la misma, los tipos de yacimientos no convencionales son: gas seco originado a partir de la presencia de carbonatos y capas de carbón en lutitas de baja permeabilidad (Tight Gas), gas en esquistos (Gas Shale), metano en capas de carbón (Coalbed Methane) e hidratos de metano (moléculas de metano atrapadas en compuestos helados de agua).
  6. 6. TIPOS DE HIDROCARBUROS PRESENTES EN UN YACIMIENTO NO CONVENCIONAL. • Gas Shale: Se le denomina así al gas que está presente en formaciones de esquisto, su interés y extracción se centra en formaciones que poseen lutitas gasíferas potenciales. • Tight Gas: Hace referencia a los yacimientos de baja permeabilidad de gas seco, se producen a partir de la depositación de carbonatos y capas de carbón alojados en lutitas; al igual que en el Gas Shale, en el Tight Gas se requiere de un pozo vertical hasta cierta profundidad que gradualmente se volverá horizontal, donde se fracturará generando capacidad de flujo y permitiendo producir.
  7. 7. TIPOS DE HIDROCARBUROS PRESENTES EN UN YACIMIENTO NO CONVENCIONAL. • Coalbed Methane: El metano es el principal componente del gas natural, cuando se habla de Coalbed Methane, es la presencia de metano en capas de carbón, este se genera desde un proceso biológico a partir de una acción microbiana o de un proceso térmico. • Hidratos de Metano: Consiste en acumulaciones cristalinas formadas a partir de carbono, hidrógeno y moléculas de agua sometidas a altas presiones y bajas temperaturas formando sólidos muy similares al hielo, donde su estructura es tridimensional y llega a alojar gas metano, también se puede denominar como clatrato de metano, se considera como un combustible fósil limpio y capaz de generar pocos daños al medio ambiente, los yacimientos de hidratos de metano se encuentran generalmente en plataformas continentales de mares y océanos con profundidades entre 280 metros hasta 4000 metros.
  8. 8. FRACTURAMIENTO HIDRÁULICO EN YACIMIENTOS NO CONVENCIONALES
  9. 9. PROCESO DE FRACTURAMIENTO Y SUS ELEMENTOS El fracturamiento hidráulico se define como el proceso mediante el cual se inyecta un fluido a la formación de interés a una tasa y presión mayor a la capacidad de admisión de la roca expuesta a la operación, originando la ruptura de la misma, ruptura que se mantendrá abierta con ayuda de un material denominado propante, el cual posee características específicas en yacimientos no convencionales, que tienen muy baja porosidad y permeabilidad, es muy usado el fracturamiento hidráulico, ya que crea los canales de flujo adecuados para la extracción del hidrocarburo.
  10. 10. YA C I M I E N TO N O C O N V E N C I O N A L DESCRIPCIÓN GENERAL DE CÓMO SE GENERAN LAS FRACTURAS EN UN POZO HORIZONTAL
  11. 11. TIPOS DE FLUIDOS USADOS EN UN FRACTURAMIENTO HIDRÁULICO NO CONVENCIONAL El proceso de fracturamiento hidráulico consiste en la inyección de varias etapas de diferentes tipos de fluidos, el primer fluido que se bombea a la formación es el fluido de relleno o “Pad”, este fluido se bombea a altas presiones con el fin de generar y propagar la fractura en la formación productora, no contiene material soportante en suspensión. El segundo fluido que se bombea a la formación es el fluido con agente de soporte en suspensión, el cual recibe el nombre de lechada, la concentración del agente de suspensión o propante aumenta desde este punto hasta el final del proceso de fracturamiento, esta concentración depende de la habilidad de transporte del fluido y de la capacidad de aceptación del yacimiento. Por último se bombea el fluido de limpieza o “Flush”, cuyo objetivo es transportar el material propante hasta el límite de la fractura y posteriormente eliminar los residuos indeseados de la formación de interés.
  12. 12. TIPOS DE FLUIDOS USADOS EN UN FRACTURAMIENTO HIDRÁULICO NO CONVENCIONAL • Fluido de relleno o “Pad” Este fluido es el encargado de generar la fractura en la zona de interés, logra crear una geometría de fractura deseable y propicia para la extracción de hidrocarburos, su cualidad principal es que no posee material soportante, es un fluido que es inyectado a determinada presión suficiente para lograr una ruptura en la roca, venciendo los esfuerzos de la misma y generando un evento de “Leak off”. Según la Norma API RP 39 del Instituto Americano del Petróleo, este fluido debe cumplir con una serie de consideraciones para llegar a ser usado en determinada formación en función de la viscosidad, estas consideraciones son: a) Viscoso para fracturar, iniciar y distribuir la fractura, también para transportar el material de soporte posteriormente, así como también reducir las pérdidas de fluido durante su proceso de inyección. b) Ligero a la hora de ser propagado desde superficie, minimizando fricciones y además, lograr su fácil recuperación.
  13. 13. TIPOS DE FLUIDOS USADOS EN UN FRACTURAMIENTO HIDRÁULICO NO CONVENCIONAL • Fluido con agente de soporte Los fluidos de inyección que se usan para el fracturamiento hidráulico generalmente contienen agua, arena y productos químicos como por ejemplo reductores de fricción, principalmente se usan los de clorato de potasio; estos fluidos con agente de soporte tienen dos propósitos principales: Crear presión para generar microfracturas y transportar el agente sostén de la fractura. El agente sostén o propante debe ser aplicado de manera gradual, de tal manera que una concentración inicial empiece a generar un canal de fracturas que será reforzado con un incremento de concentración hasta el punto en el cual la fractura se considera apropiada para tener una capacidad suficiente y lograr extraer el hidrocarburo, este proceso debe hacerse de forma gradual, debido a que si se imprime una presión excesiva en la formación con una concentración de propante de mayor cantidad, puede desestabilizar el modulo de Young en la zona, deformando el esfuerzo en el eje transversal del cuerpo, en este caso, las rocas presentes en la formación y provocando eventos perjudiciales para el proceso de fracturamiento hidráulico.
  14. 14. COMPOSICIÓN TÍPICA DE UN FLUIDO DE INYECCIÓN EN UN FRACTURAMIENTO HIDRÁULICO
  15. 15. Ejemplo de composición de un fluido típico de inyección en un fracturamiento hidráulico
  16. 16. TIPOS DE FLUIDOS USADOS EN UN FRACTURAMIENTO HIDRÁULICO NO CONVENCIONAL • Fluido de limpieza o “Flush” El fluido de limpieza se usa primordialmente para ayudar a desplazar el fluido con agente de soporte desde el pozo hasta las áreas más profundas de las fracturas construidas, así como también retirar residuos de rocas generados por el proceso de fracturamiento, y residuos varios que se han involucrado, se debe evitar que la concentración de este fluido sea excesiva, pues podría haber riesgo de taponamiento en el área de fracturas construidas, disminuyendo la presión y cerrando las fracturas.
  17. 17. TIPOS DE FLUIDOS USADOS EN UN FRACTURAMIENTO HIDRÁULICO NO CONVENCIONAL • Tipos de propante. La base para la mejor selección de propante y de fluidos de fractura se rige con la ductilidad de la formación con la cual se va a trabajar, también teniendo en cuenta una relación entre la mineralogía y los esfuerzos mecánicos de la roca a partir del Módulo de Young, el Módulo de Young se define brevemente como una relación Tensión/Deformación que posee una roca al ser sometida a ciertos esfuerzos. La mineralogía de la formación juega un papel fundamental a la hora de determinar el tipo de propante y cantidad.
  18. 18. FINALIDAD DEL DISEÑO DE FRACTURAMIENTO La finalidad del fracturamiento hidráulico, es crear una fractura lo suficientemente conductiva para maximizar la producción de un pozo y mejorar su factor de recobro, para entender mejor el concepto entre el yacimiento y las variables que lo delimitan, se debe conocer el efecto de la permeabilidad, la longitud de la fractura y la conductividad de la misma.

