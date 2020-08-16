Etica del ingeniero profesional

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LA ÉTICA PROFESIONAL DEL INGENIERO Elaborado por: Jhonny Palma. CI: 21.595.951 REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA I.U.P. S...
LA ÉTICA PROFESIONAL DEL INGENIERO
ÉTICA PROFESIONAL En términos generales, la ética profesional y los valores comprenden cuestiones de responsabilidad, solu...
ÉTICA PROFESIONAL Se sabe que una persona puede desempeñar bien o mal una tarea, hacer daño o ayudar a otro de distintas m...
ÉTICA PROFESIONAL El hecho de que la tecnología haya evolucionado tanto en las últimas décadas, ha provocado que los plane...
ÉTICA PROFESIONAL El ingeniero lleva consigo la enorme responsabilidad de la toma de decisiones. Es por eso que formar pro...
ÉTICA PROFESIONAL Un ingeniero responsable tiene como objetivo la creación de un producto o servicio tecnológico seguro y,...
ÉTICA PROFESIONAL Todos los proyectos de ingeniería deben ser analizados siempre desde al menos cuatro perspectivas: la fa...
PRINCIPIOS
PRINCIPIOS DEL INGENIERO  Los ingenieros considerarán de máxima importancia la seguridad, la salud y el bienestar del púb...
PRINCIPIOS DEL INGENIERO  Los ingenieros deben construir su reputación profesional sobre el mérito de sus servicios y no ...
CONDUCTA
CONDUCTA DEL INGENIERO Hay varios conflictos éticos que los ingenieros pueden enfrentar. Algunos tienen que ver con la prá...
POR SU ATENCIÓN
  1. 1. LA ÉTICA PROFESIONAL DEL INGENIERO Elaborado por: Jhonny Palma. CI: 21.595.951 REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA I.U.P. SANTIAGO MARIÑO AMPLIACION MARACAIBO ING. EN PETRÓLEO CATEDRA: ETICA Y DEONTOLOGÍA PROFESIONAL Maracaibo, agosto del 2020
  2. 2. LA ÉTICA PROFESIONAL DEL INGENIERO
  3. 3. ÉTICA PROFESIONAL En términos generales, la ética profesional y los valores comprenden cuestiones de responsabilidad, solución de problemas y toma de decisiones ante diversas situaciones. Día a día, el ser humano se enfrenta a la necesidad de hacer elecciones para cada actividad que realiza y en esto se funda la necesidad de la ética. Siempre existe una infinidad de opciones a elegir, siempre hay más de una forma de realizar una asignación, más de una manera de resolver un problema. Así, el hombre elige la manera que más le agrada, que más le conviene, optando por una alternativa y no por otra.
  4. 4. ÉTICA PROFESIONAL Se sabe que una persona puede desempeñar bien o mal una tarea, hacer daño o ayudar a otro de distintas maneras, elegir una herramienta en lugar de otra, etc. Aquí es donde la ética entra en funciones; ella brinda una opción basada en experiencias de asuntos humanos. El hombre es libre, por eso puede elegir; con esa libertad vienen la ética y, por supuesto, muchas responsabilidades. La ética es como una guía en la toma de decisiones.
  5. 5. ÉTICA PROFESIONAL El hecho de que la tecnología haya evolucionado tanto en las últimas décadas, ha provocado que los planes de estudio de las carreras de ingeniería cambien, y con esto ha crecido el interés por la importancia de la responsabilidad ética y social de los ingenieros, así como de los valores que deben tener.
  6. 6. ÉTICA PROFESIONAL El ingeniero lleva consigo la enorme responsabilidad de la toma de decisiones. Es por eso que formar profesionales técnicamente aptos y competentes, y que, además, cuenten con una sensibilidad ética y con valores, es todo un reto. Para que un ingeniero cumpla su deber tanto técnica como éticamente, necesita dominar los siguientes conceptos: tener un juicio ético, sensibilidad ética, conocer estándares de conducta y actuar éticamente (saber actuar bien sin que nadie se lo indique). Todos los conceptos anteriores coinciden en que la responsabilidad profesional está fundamentada por éstos; es decir, al adquirir estos conocimientos, se convierten en una responsabilidad moral. Así, el ingeniero debe utilizar la ética de la manera más adecuada para alcanzar sus metas.
  7. 7. ÉTICA PROFESIONAL Un ingeniero responsable tiene como objetivo la creación de un producto o servicio tecnológico seguro y, sobre todo, útil, para que el cliente se sienta satisfecho y seguro al usarlo. Esta creación conlleva una responsabilidad, un compromiso, con la sociedad, de mantener siempre su bienestar, su salud y su seguridad. El problema del ser humano como individuo es que cada uno tiene intereses personales, los cuales afectan directamente la ética en la ingeniería. Actividades como lealtad a los compañeros o socios, lealtad a la empresa, entrega de cuentas claras, manejo correcto de información clasificada podrían resultar afectadas si se incurre en actos deshonestos, como sobornos, actos de cohecho, venta de información, etcétera.
  8. 8. ÉTICA PROFESIONAL Todos los proyectos de ingeniería deben ser analizados siempre desde al menos cuatro perspectivas: la factibilidad técnica, social, económica y ambiental. En todo el mundo se viven cambios constantemente, cambios que no siempre traen buenas consecuencias; por ello, resulta de suma importancia incrementar el número de personas capaces de aplicar todos sus conocimientos de una manera responsable, no sólo en el aspecto técnico, sino también en el ético. En muchos países y en distintas organizaciones e instituciones se crean códigos de ética para que el ingeniero los aplique al realizar su trabajo. La mayoría de éstos incluyen códigos con principios fundamentales que consideran las actividades del ingeniero. Varias fuentes de información en Latinoamérica indican bastantes similitudes entre los códigos de ética de cada país.
  9. 9. PRINCIPIOS
  10. 10. PRINCIPIOS DEL INGENIERO  Los ingenieros considerarán de máxima importancia la seguridad, la salud y el bienestar del público y se esforzarán por cumplir con los principios del desarrollo sustentable en el ejercicio de sus funciones profesionales  Los ingenieros deben prestar servicios sólo en las áreas de su competencia.  Los ingenieros deben emitir declaraciones públicas sólo de manera objetiva y veraz.  Los ingenieros deben actuar en asuntos profesionales para cada empleador o cliente como agentes o representantes fieles, y deberán evitar conflictos de intereses.
  11. 11. PRINCIPIOS DEL INGENIERO  Los ingenieros deben construir su reputación profesional sobre el mérito de sus servicios y no podrán competir de forma desleal con los demás.  Los ingenieros deben actuar de forma tal de mantener y mejorar el honor, la integridad y la dignidad de la profesión de la ingeniería, y actuarán con tolerancia cero con el soborno, el fraude y la corrupción.  Los ingenieros deben continuar su desarrollo profesional a lo largo de su carrera, y deberán ofrecer oportunidades para el desarrollo profesional de los ingenieros bajo su supervisión.  Los ingenieros deberán, en todos los asuntos relacionados con su profesión, tratar a todas las personas de manera justa y alentar la participación equitativa sin distinción de género o identidad de género, raza, origen nacional, etnia, religión, edad, orientación sexual, discapacidad, afiliación política o familia, marital o estado económico.
  12. 12. CONDUCTA
  13. 13. CONDUCTA DEL INGENIERO Hay varios conflictos éticos que los ingenieros pueden enfrentar. Algunos tienen que ver con la práctica técnica, pero muchos otros tienen que ver con consideraciones más amplias de conducta laboral/empresarial. Estas incluyen:  Vínculos personales con los clientes, consultores, competidores, y contratistas.  Comportamiento legal de los clientes, contratistas, y otros.  Conflicto de intereses.  Soborno y cohecho, así como regalos, comidas, servicios y entretenimiento.  Tratamiento de la información confidencial.  La consideración de los bienes del cliente o empleador.  Subempleo / actividades paralelas. Algunas sociedades de ingeniería se ocupan de la protección del medio ambiente como una cuestión independiente de la ética. El campo de la ética de los negocios a menudo se superpone y aporta información para la toma de decisiones éticas por parte de los ingenieros.
  14. 14. POR SU ATENCIÓN

