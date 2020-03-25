Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
What should I eat during IVF treatment? Ask for Consultation To make an appointment with our Experienced Infertility Speci...
What should I eat during IVF treatment? • This is a very crucial period for women after embryo transfer and the fruits, fo...
• Ideal foods and beverages during IVF and embryo transfer: - After IVF treatment, you should focus on eating healthy and ...
• Leafy greens • Banana • Nuts • Broccoli • Berries • Salmon • Seeds • Yogurt • Anchovies • Hummus • Sardines • Sprouts • ...
• Foods and Beverages You Should avoid: - During IVF treatment or after embryo transfer process, you should avoid eating b...
Conclusion: - If fertility problems arise, intervention can be attempted from simple fertility awareness methods to more a...
If you are unable to become parents of your children due to infertility problem, then you should visit Care Womens Centre ...
Please do follow on Instagram Instagram :- https://www.instagram.com/carewomenscentre/ To More Post:- Reason for irregular...
CARE is a renowned pioneering fertility centre. In the 10 years since we began, we have helped many thousands of people be...
Contact us
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

What should I eat during IVF treatment?

20 views

Published on

If you are unable to become parents of your children due to infertility problem, then you should visit Care Womens Centre in Indore, because Care Womens Centre is the best test tube baby center and fertility centre in Indore. Care Womens centre provides complete treatment of infertility at very low cost, such as IVF, IUI, ICSI, Embryo Donor, Embryo Freezing etc. If you are looking for IVF center in Indore for ivf treatment in Indore then you must visit Care Womens Centre Indore. Book an appointment today call now 8889016663 and visit https://www.carewomenscentre.com/ for more information.

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

What should I eat during IVF treatment?

  1. 1. What should I eat during IVF treatment? Ask for Consultation To make an appointment with our Experienced Infertility Specialist Call – 88890 16663 or request an appointment online.
  2. 2. What should I eat during IVF treatment? • This is a very crucial period for women after embryo transfer and the fruits, foods or diet she takes will decide whether your IVF treatment will be successful or not. According to estimate about 1 in 8 women have trouble in getting pregnant. If you are ready to start or add new member in a family and you have tried all other fertility options but failed then IVF will be your best option to have biological baby. With the help of the modern technologies now it is possible to be fertilized and give birth to biological baby. And here we will be discussing on foods and beverages to eat for a woman who went through IVF treatment. • Weeks wait for results after embryo transfer: - Embryo transfer is a process to transfer embryo from lab to women uterus then we have to wait for 2 weeks to take blood test to see if IVF cycle was successful. Success means pregnancy and failure means another IVF attempt. And success of the attempt is completely depends on your diets and other physical exercises activities. So it is recommended that you have to stick on consulted guideline from your fertility doctor.
  3. 3. • Ideal foods and beverages during IVF and embryo transfer: - After IVF treatment, you should focus on eating healthy and balanced foods and avoid eating heavy weight foods and vegetables. Some of the foods and vegetables are listed below to eat after embryo transfer.
  4. 4. • Leafy greens • Banana • Nuts • Broccoli • Berries • Salmon • Seeds • Yogurt • Anchovies • Hummus • Sardines • Sprouts • Oats • Sweet Potatoes • Low Fats Dairy Products • Legumes • Fresh Fruits and Vegetables • Fish
  5. 5. • Foods and Beverages You Should avoid: - During IVF treatment or after embryo transfer process, you should avoid eating below foods as these will affect success rate of IVF treatment and your pregnancy. Hence, it is advised to not eat/drink/smoke un-healthy foods and ingredients. • High Mercury Content • Alcohol • Soft Cheeses • Sodas • Smoking • Junk Foods, • Trans Fats (unsaturated fat) Try to stick with whole foods and ingredients rather than processed foods with lots of sweeteners, colours, and ingredients. When possible, consult with your fertility specialist for diets and other relevant measures. It would be added advantage if you will focus on relaxation because it will reduce stress and improve chances of pregnancy.
  6. 6. Conclusion: - If fertility problems arise, intervention can be attempted from simple fertility awareness methods to more advanced methods associated with the in vitro fertilization and these interventions are scientifically innovative. This is very important to focus more on eating healthy foods and beverages as mentioned above and time to time do relaxation activities like meditation, exercises, rest, etc. to avoid failure of IVF treatment and also ask for consultation with your fertility specialist. You can also read about, 1. What is IVF treatment and how does it work? 2. How long does it take to get pregnant with IVF? 3. Is (the) IVF procedure painful?
  7. 7. If you are unable to become parents of your children due to infertility problem, then you should visit Care Womens Centre in Indore, because Care Womens Centre is the best test tube baby center and fertility centre in Indore. Care Womens centre provides complete treatment of infertility at very low cost, such as IVF, IUI, ICSI, Embryo Donor, Embryo Freezing etc. If you are looking for IVF center in Indore for ivf treatment in Indore then you must visit Care Womens Centre Indore. Book an appointment today call now 8889016663 and visit https://www.carewomenscentre.com/ for more information. Request an Appointment / General Inquiry:- https://www.carewomenscentre.com/appointment/request-call-back/ Please go through our social media : like our page to now more about IVF Facebook :- https://www.facebook.com/CareWomensCentre/
  8. 8. Please do follow on Instagram Instagram :- https://www.instagram.com/carewomenscentre/ To More Post:- Reason for irregular flow
  9. 9. CARE is a renowned pioneering fertility centre. In the 10 years since we began, we have helped many thousands of people become parents. We can help you too CARE Womens’ Centre 203, Vishal Astra, Satya Sai Square, Vijay Nagar, Indore Ph. : 88890 16663 E : info@carewomenscentre.com
  10. 10. Contact us

×