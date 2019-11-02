Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
At At Attention Audiobook download free At At Attention Audiobook download free LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
At At Attention Audiobook download free Lieutenant Apollo Floros can ace tactical training missions, but being a single da...
At At Attention Audiobook download free Written By: Annabeth Albert Narrated By: Cooper North Publisher: Harlequin Audio D...
At At Attention Audiobook download free Download Full Version At At AttentionAudio OR Listen Now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

At At Attention Audiobook download free

3 views

Published on

At At Attention Audiobook download free

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

At At Attention Audiobook download free

  1. 1. At At Attention Audiobook download free At At Attention Audiobook download free LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. At At Attention Audiobook download free Lieutenant Apollo Floros can ace tactical training missions, but being a single dad to his twin daughters is more than he can handle. He needs live-in help, and he’s lucky a friend’s younger brother needs a place to stay. He’s surprised to see Dylan all grown up with a college degree...and a college athlete’s body. Apollo’s widowed heart may still be broken, but Dylan has his blood heating up. It's been eight years since the teenage Dylan followed Apollo around like a lovesick puppy, and it's time he showed Lieutenant Hard-to-Please that he’s all man now--an adult who's fully capable of choosing responsibility over lust. He can handle Apollo’s muscular sex appeal, but Apollo the caring father? Dylan can’t afford to fall for that guy. He's determined to hold out for someone who’s able to love him back, not someone who only sees him as a kid brother. Apollo is shocked by the intensity of his attraction to Dylan. Maybe some no-strings summer fun will bring this former SEAL back to life. But the combination of scorching desire and warm affection is more than he'd expected, and the emotion between them scares him senseless. No fling lasts forever, and Apollo will need to decide what's more important--his past or his future--if he wants to keep Dylan in his life. Book Two of the Out of Uniform series
  3. 3. At At Attention Audiobook download free Written By: Annabeth Albert Narrated By: Cooper North Publisher: Harlequin Audio Date: April 2017 Duration: 7 hours 41 minutes
  4. 4. At At Attention Audiobook download free Download Full Version At At AttentionAudio OR Listen Now

×