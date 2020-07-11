Trastornos de personalidad

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Trastornos de la Personalidad y del comportamiento del Adulto Dra. Cynthia Cabrera. Medico Psiquiatra
Consideraciones generales.  En el Cie 10 se incluyen los trastornos de la personalidad como un diagnostico psiquiátrico m...
Consideraciones generales  Los trastornos de la personalidad según muchos autores se encuentran en el campo de lo limite,...
Que es un trastorno de la personalidad  Es un patrón permanente de experiencia interna y de comportamiento, que se aparta...
Dimensiones de la personalidad  Los grupos de trastornos de la personalidad del DSM IV, es decir raro- excentrico, dramat...
Trastorno general de la personalidad A. Un patrón permanente de experiencia interna y de comportamiento que se aparta acus...
 C. El patrón persistente provoca malestar clínicamente significativo, o deterioro actividad social, laboral, o en otras ...
Trastornos especificos de la personalidad  Son trastornos graves del carácter constitutivo y de las tendencias comportame...
Criterios para el diagnostico  A. Actitudes y comportamiento marcadamente faltos de armonía, que afectan por lo general a...
 D. Las manifestaciones anteriores aparecen siempre durante la infancia o la adolescencia, y que persisten en la madurez....
Cluster a  Grupo de trastornos que se caracterizan por ser excentricos son percibidos como diferentes o raros, con tenden...
Trastorno paranoide  Es un trastorno de personalidad caracterizado por:  a) Sensibilidad excesiva a los contratiempos y ...
Trastorno esquizoide Se trata de un trastorno de la personalidad caracterizado por: a) Incapacidad para sentir placer (anh...
Cluster b  Grupo de trastonos que se caracterizan por ser erraticos en su afectividad, cambiantes o inestables, intensos ...
Trastorno disocial de la personalidad  Se trata de un trastorno de personalidad que, normalmente, llama la atención debid...
Trastorno de inestabilidad emocional de la personalidad  Trastorno de personalidad en el que existe una marcada predispos...
 T. de i. emocional de la personalidad de tipo impulsivo Las características predominantes son la inestabilidad emocional...
Trastorno histrionico  Se trata de un trastorno de la personalidad caracterizado por:  a) Tendencia a la representación ...
Trastorno de la personalidad narcicista  •Reacciona a la crítica con sentimientos de rabia, vergüenza o humillación •  S...
Cluster c  Grupo de trastornos que se caracteriza por ser inseguros, pasivos y de bajo perfil.  Trastorno Anancastico (O...
TRASTORNO ANANCASTICO  Se trata de un trastorno de la personalidad caracterizado por:  a) Falta de decisión, dudas y pre...
TRASTORNO ANSIOSO(CON CONDUCTA DE EVITACION ) DE LA PERSONALIDAD Se trata de un trastorno de la personalidad caracterizado...
Trastorno dependiente de la personalidad  Se trata de un trastorno de la personalidad caracterizado por:  a) Fomentar o ...
Trastorno de los habitos y del control de impulsos  Incluye ciertos trastornos de comportamiento que no son clasificables...
 Ludopatía Este trastorno consiste en la presencia de frecuentes y reiterados episodios de juegos de apuestas, los cuales...
  1. 1. Trastornos de la Personalidad y del comportamiento del Adulto Dra. Cynthia Cabrera. Medico Psiquiatra
  2. 2. Consideraciones generales.  En el Cie 10 se incluyen los trastornos de la personalidad como un diagnostico psiquiátrico mas, en el DSM IV se incorporan en otro eje, en el Eje II, en el DSM V lo clasifica en un capitulo separado, y hace un acercamiento al enfoque dimensional de las agrupaciones de rasgos.  Los trastornos de la personalidad en un contexto general, sin embargo, no se consideran enfermedad mental, como tal. De hecho no quitan el discernimiento a la persona, y por lo tanto no se pueden excluir de la responsabilidad de sus actos, aunque muchas veces son un factor atenuante y en otros agravante.
  3. 3. Consideraciones generales  Los trastornos de la personalidad según muchos autores se encuentran en el campo de lo limite, entre lo neurótico y lo psicótico es que si bien no tienen perdida del juicio de la realidad, si presentarían una alteración del sentido de la realidad.  Debido a la heterogeneidad de los trastornos, es cuestionada que estos puedan ser clasificadas en estos, de forma tan precisa. Pero el DSM diferencia 3 cluster, lo que define en formas menos limitadas un grupo de personas con características similares.  Otra corriente que dice que los trastornos de la personalidad en realidad corrresponden a enfermedades psiquiátricas, que no se han especificado.
  4. 4. Que es un trastorno de la personalidad  Es un patrón permanente de experiencia interna y de comportamiento, que se aparta acusadamente de las expectativas de la cultura del sujeto, se trata de un fenómeno generalizado y poco flexible, estable en el tiempo, que tiene su inicio en la adolescencia, o en la edad adulta temprana y da lugar a un malestar o deterioro.
  5. 5. Dimensiones de la personalidad  Los grupos de trastornos de la personalidad del DSM IV, es decir raro- excentrico, dramatico-emocional, ansioso-temeroso, también se pueden ver como dimensiones que representan los espectros de disfunción de la personalidad en un continuo con otros trastornos mentales.  Los modelos dimensionales alternativos tienen mucho en común, y en conjunto cubren las areas importantes de la disfunción de la personalidad.
  6. 6. Trastorno general de la personalidad A. Un patrón permanente de experiencia interna y de comportamiento que se aparta acusadamente de las expectativas de la cultura del sujeto, este patrón se manifiesta en 2 o mas de las siguiente áreas: 1. Cognición: Forma de percibir e interpretarse a uno mismo, a otras personas y a los acontecimientos. 2. Afectividad: El rango, la intensidad, la labilidad, y la adecuacion de la respuesta emocional. 3. Funcionamiento interpersonal. 4. Control de impulsos. B. El patrón persistente es inflexible y se extiende a una amplia gama de situaciones personales y sociales.
  7. 7.  C. El patrón persistente provoca malestar clínicamente significativo, o deterioro actividad social, laboral, o en otras áreas importantes.  D. El patrón es estable, y de larga duración, y su inicio se remonta a la adolescencia o al menos a la edad adulta temprana.  E. El patrón persistente no se explica mejor como una manifestación o consecuencia de otro trastorno mental.  F. El patron persistente no es atribuible, a los efectos fisiológicos de una sustancia u otra afectación medica.
  8. 8. Trastornos especificos de la personalidad  Son trastornos graves del carácter constitutivo y de las tendencias comportamentales, del individuo, que normalmente afectan a varios aspectos, de la personalidad y que casi siempre se acompañan, de alteraciones sociales y personales considerables.  Los trastornos de la personalidad tienden a presentarse en la infancia y en la adolescencia, y a persistir durante la edad adulta. Por ello es probable que un trastorno de la personalidad sea adecuado antes de la edad de los 16 o 17 años.
  9. 9. Criterios para el diagnostico  A. Actitudes y comportamiento marcadamente faltos de armonía, que afectan por lo general a varios aspectos de la personalidad, por ejemplo a la afectividad, a la excitabilidad, al control de los impulsos, a la forma de percibir y pensar, y al estilo de relacionarse con los demás.  B. La forma de comportamiento anormal, es duradera, de larga evolución y no se limita a episodios concretos, de enfermedad mental.  C. La forma de comportamiento anormal es generalizada y claramente desadaptativa, para un conjunto amplio de situaciones individuales y sociales.
  10. 10.  D. Las manifestaciones anteriores aparecen siempre durante la infancia o la adolescencia, y que persisten en la madurez.  E. El trastorno conlleva a un considerable malestar personal, aunque este puede también aparecer, solo en etapas avanzadas de su evolución.  F. El trastorno se acompaña por lo general, aunque no siempre, de un deterioro significativo, del rendimiento profesional y social.  Para diagnosticar se requiere al menos la presencia de al menos 3 de los rasgos, o formas de comportamiento que aparecen en su descripción.
  11. 11. Cluster a  Grupo de trastornos que se caracterizan por ser excentricos son percibidos como diferentes o raros, con tendencia al aislamiento social son mas suceptibles a desarrollar esquizofrenia, o trastorno de ideas delirantes.  Trastorno Esquizoide de la Personalidad.  Trastorno Paranoide de la Personalidad.  Trastorno Esquizotipico de la Personalidad.
  12. 12. Trastorno paranoide  Es un trastorno de personalidad caracterizado por:  a) Sensibilidad excesiva a los contratiempos y desaires.  b) Incapacidad para perdonar agravios o perjuicios y predisposición a rencores persistentes.  c) Suspicacia y tendencia generalizada a distorsionar las experiencias propias interpretando las manifestaciones neutrales o amistosas de los demás como hostiles o despectivas.  d) Sentido combativo y tenaz de los propios derechos al margen de la realidad.  e) Predisposición a los celos patológicos.  f) Predisposición a sentirse excesivamente importante, puesta de manifestado por una actitud autorreferencial constante.  g) Preocupación por "conspiraciones" sin fundamento de acontecimientos del entorno inmediato o del mundo en general.
  13. 13. Trastorno esquizoide Se trata de un trastorno de la personalidad caracterizado por: a) Incapacidad para sentir placer (anhedonia). b) Frialdad emocional, despego o embotamiento afectivo. c) Incapacidad para expresar sentimientos de simpatía y ternura o de ira a los demás. d) Respuesta pobre a los elogios o las críticas. e) Poco interés por relaciones sexuales con otras personas (teniendo en cuenta la edad). f) Actividades solitarias acompañadas de una actitud de reserva. g) Marcada preferencia por devaneos fantásticos, por actividades solitarias acompañada de una actitud de reserva y de introspección. h) Ausencia de relaciones personales íntimas y de mutua confianza, las que se limitan a una sola persona o el deseo de poder tenerlas. i) Marcada dificultad para reconocer y cumplir las normas sociales, lo que da lugar a un comportamiento excéntrico.
  14. 14. Cluster b  Grupo de trastonos que se caracterizan por ser erraticos en su afectividad, cambiantes o inestables, intensos o peligrosos.  Trastorno Disocial de la Personalidad.  Trastorno Histriónico de la Personalidad.  Trastorno de Inestabilidad Emocional de la Personalidad, incluido el trastorno limítrofe.  Trastorno Narcisista de la Personalidad.
  15. 15. Trastorno disocial de la personalidad  Se trata de un trastorno de personalidad que, normalmente, llama la atención debido a la gran disparidad entre las normas sociales prevalecientes y su comportamiento; está caracterizado por: a) Cruel despreocupación por los sentimientos de los demás y falta de capacidad de empatia.  b) Actitud marcada y persistente de irresponsabilidad y despreocupación por las normas, reglas y obligaciones sociales.  c) Incapacidad para mantener relaciones personales duraderas.  d) Muy baja tolerancia a la frustración o bajo umbral para descargas de agresividad, dando incluso lugar a un comportamiento violento.  e) Incapacidad para sentir culpa y para aprender de la experiencia, en particular del castigo.  f) Marcada predisposición a culpar a los demás o a ofrecer racionalizaciones verosímiles del comportamiento conflictivo  Puede presentarse también irritabilidad persistente. La presencia de un trastorno disocial durante la infancia y adolescencia puede apoyar el diagnóstico, aunque no tiene por qué haberse presentado siempre.
  16. 16. Trastorno de inestabilidad emocional de la personalidad  Trastorno de personalidad en el que existe una marcada predisposición a actuar de un modo impulsivo sin tener en cuenta las consecuencias, junto a un ánimo inestable y caprichoso.  La capacidad de planificación es mínima y es frecuente que intensos arrebatos de ira conduzcan a actitudes violentas o a manifestaciones explosivas; éstas son fácilmente provocadas al recibir críticas o al ser frustrados en sus actos impulsivos.  Se diferencian dos variantes de este trastorno de personalidad que comparten estos aspectos generales de impulsividad y falta de control de sí mismo.
  17. 17.  T. de i. emocional de la personalidad de tipo impulsivo Las características predominantes son la inestabilidad emocional y la ausencia de control de impulsos. Son frecuentes las explosiones de violencia o un comportamiento amenazante, en especial ante las críticas de terceros.  T. de i. emocional de la personalidad de tipo límite Se presentan varias de las características de inestabilidad emocional. Además, la imagen de sí mismo, los objetivos y preferencias internas (incluyendo las sexuales) a menudo son confusas o están alteradas. La facilidad para verse implicado en relaciones intensas e inestables puede causar crisis emocionales repetidas y acompañarse de una sucesión de amenazas suicidas o de actos autoagresivos (aunque éstos pueden presentarse también sin claros factores precipitantes).
  18. 18. Trastorno histrionico  Se trata de un trastorno de la personalidad caracterizado por:  a) Tendencia a la representación de un papel, teatralidad y expresión exagerada de las emociones.  b) Sugestibilidad y facilidad para dejarse influir por los demás.  c) Afectividad lábil y superficial.  d) Búsqueda imperiosa de emociones y desarrollo de actividades en las que ser el centro de atención.  e) Comportamiento y aspecto marcados por un deseo inapropiado de seducir.  f) Preocupación excesiva por el aspecto físico.  Pueden presentarse además: egocentrismo, indulgencia para sí mismo, anhelo de ser apreciado, sentimientos de ser fácilmente heridos y conducta manipulativa constante para satisfacer las propias necesidades.
  19. 19. Trastorno de la personalidad narcicista  •Reacciona a la crítica con sentimientos de rabia, vergüenza o humillación •  Se aprovecha de otros para lograr sus propias metas  •Se considera más importante que el resto •Exagera sus logros y talentos  •Exhibe preocupación con fantasías de éxito, poder, belleza, inteligencia o amor ideal  •Tiene expectativas irracionales de tratamiento favorable •Requiere atención y admiración constantes  •Carece de empatía
  20. 20. Cluster c  Grupo de trastornos que se caracteriza por ser inseguros, pasivos y de bajo perfil.  Trastorno Anancastico (Obsesivo) de la Personalidad  Trastorno Ansioso(Evitativo)  Trastorno Dependiente de la Personalidad  Trastorno Pasivo Agresivo de la Personalidad
  21. 21. TRASTORNO ANANCASTICO  Se trata de un trastorno de la personalidad caracterizado por:  a) Falta de decisión, dudas y precauciones excesivas, que reflejan una profunda inseguridad personal.  b) Preocupación excesiva por detalles, reglas, listas, orden, organización y horarios.  c) Perfeccionismo, que interfiere con la actividad práctica.  d) Rectitud y escrupulosidad excesivas junto con preocupación injustificada por el rendimiento, hasta el extremo de renunciar a actividades placenteras y a relaciones personales.  e) Pedantería y convencionalismo con una capacidad limitada para expresar emociones.  f) Rigidez y obstinación.  g) Insistencia poco razonable en que los demás se sometan a la propia rutina y resistencia también poco razonable a dejar a los demás hacer lo que tienen que hacer.  h) La irrupción no deseada e insistente de pensamientos o impulsos.
  22. 22. TRASTORNO ANSIOSO(CON CONDUCTA DE EVITACION ) DE LA PERSONALIDAD Se trata de un trastorno de la personalidad caracterizado por: a) Sentimientos constantes y profundos de tensión emocional y temor. b) b) Preocupación por ser un fracasado, sin atractivo personal o por ser inferior a los demás. c) ) Preocupación excesiva por ser criticado o rechazado en sociedad. d) d) Resistencia a entablar relaciones personales si no es con la seguridad de ser aceptado. e) e) Restricción del estilo de vida debido a la necesidad de tener una seguridad física. f) f) Evitación de actividades sociales o laborales que impliquen contactos personales íntimos, por el miedo a la crítica, reprobación o rechazo.
  23. 23. Trastorno dependiente de la personalidad  Se trata de un trastorno de la personalidad caracterizado por:  a) Fomentar o permitir que otras personas asuman responsabilidades importantes de la propia vida  . b) Subordinación de las necesidades propias a las de aquellos de los que se depende; sumisión excesiva a sus deseos.  c) Resistencia a hacer peticiones, incluso las más razonables, a las personas de las que se depende.  d) Sentimientos de malestar o abandono al encontrarse solo, debido a miedos exagerados a ser capaz de cuidar de sí mismo.  e) Temor a ser abandonado por una persona con la que se tiene una relación estrecha y temor a ser dejado a su propio cuidado.  f) Capacidad limitada para tomar decisiones cotidianas sin el consejo o seguridad de los demás.  Puede presentarse además la percepción de sí mismo como inútil, incompetente y falto de resistencia.
  24. 24. Trastorno de los habitos y del control de impulsos  Incluye ciertos trastornos de comportamiento que no son clasificables en otros apartados.  Están caracterizados por actos repetidos que no tienen una motivación racional clara y que generalmente dañan los intereses del propio enfermo y de los demás.  El enfermo suele decir que el comportamiento se acompaña de impulsos a la acción que no pueden ser controlados  La etiología de estos trastornos no está clara y se agrupan juntos debido a las grandes semejanzas descriptivas, pero no porque se sepa que comparten cualquier otro rasgo importante.
  25. 25.  Ludopatía Este trastorno consiste en la presencia de frecuentes y reiterados episodios de juegos de apuestas, los cuales dominan la vida del enfermo en perjuicio de los valores y obligaciones sociales, laborales, materiales y familiares del mismo  Piromanía Comportamiento caracterizado por la reiteración de actos o intentos de prender fuego a las propiedades u otros objetos, sin motivo aparente junto con una insistencia constante sobre temas relacionados con el fuego y la combustión. Estas personas pueden estar también interesadas de un modo anormal por la actividad bomberil  Cleptomanía Trastorno que se caracteriza porque el individuo reiteradamente fracasa en el intento de resistir los impulsos de robar objetos que no se utilizan para un uso personal o por fines lucrativos. Por el contrario los objetos pueden desecharse, regalarse o esconderse.  Tricotilomanía Trastorno caracterizado por una pérdida apreciable de cabello debida al fracaso reiterado para resistir los impulsos de arrancarse el pelo. Este comportamiento suele ser precedido por un aumento de tensión y se sigue de una sensación de alivio o gratificación. Tratamiento de los trastornos de

