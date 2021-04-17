Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
♥ Es una técnica, tradicionalmente de comunicación oral, que consiste en la discusión de opiniones antagónicas entre dos o...
♥ Durante el debate el moderador debe: Poner en consideración el objetivo del tema. ♥ Anunciar el tema y ubicarlo dentro d...
 Presenta a los debatientes.  Cede el turno a todos los integrantes del debate.  Cuida que los participantes respeten e...
► No se trata de imponer el punto de vista personal, sino de convencer usando la exposición, la argumentación y la contra-...
Moderador ► Es aquel que determinará el tiempo de exposición para cada participante, de 3 a 5 minutos, durante el cual cad...
►Es necesario que cada uno de los participantes del debate sepa e investigue profundamente el tema por tratar en un debate
► Los argumentos a favor se llaman Pruebas y los que están en contra se llaman Objeciones. ► Por los primeros se intenta d...
► Al debatir se ejercitan una serie de habilidades útiles para cualquier aspecto de nuestras vidas, además de que es una h...
Así mismo se ejercitan habilidades especificas como: ► Escucha crítica. ► Razonamiento y pensamiento crítico. ► Estructura...
 Inicio: el moderador presenta el tema, los objetivos del debate y a los participantes.  Exposición : Cada grupo expone ...
 En primer lugar.  Para comenzar.  En primera instancia.  En segundo lugar.  Por otra parte (otro lado).  Por último...
 Casi, aún, incluso…  Indican juicio de valor: Sinceramente, lamentablemente…  Adverbios de afirmación : ciertamente, v...
 Yo, tu, él, nosotros, vosotros, el Señor, usted, ustedes.  Verbos de opinión: Pienso que, se cree , se considera que…
 Adversativas: pero, mas, aunque, sin embargo, no obstante, antes bien, por lo demás, sino, excepto, antes bien.  Conces...
1.Crea un debate tomando como caso la problemática que vive el Perú. (Inseguridad, economía, salud, educación, etc.) 2.Cad...
El debate
El debate
El debate
El debate
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
6 views
Apr. 17, 2021

El debate

Debate

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

El debate

  1. 1. ♥ Es una técnica, tradicionalmente de comunicación oral, que consiste en la discusión de opiniones antagónicas entre dos o más personas sobre un tema o problema. Hay integrantes, un moderador, un secretario y un público que participa. Ambas posiciones son planteadas respetuosamente de acuerdo a ciertas normas, previamente establecidas y aceptadas por los oponentes, y cuyo resguardo está a cargo de un moderador
  2. 2. ♥ Durante el debate el moderador debe: Poner en consideración el objetivo del tema. ♥ Anunciar el tema y ubicarlo dentro del proceso. Describir la actividad. ♥ Formular la primera pregunta y dar la palabra en orden a los participantes.
  3. 3.  Presenta a los debatientes.  Cede el turno a todos los integrantes del debate.  Cuida que los participantes respeten el turno de los otros sujetos.  Modera el tiempo de la toma de turnos de cada participante.  Toma el turno para guiar la discusión.  Realiza las conclusiones finales.
  4. 4. ► No se trata de imponer el punto de vista personal, sino de convencer usando la exposición, la argumentación y la contra-argumentación. ► Escuchar al otro antes de responder. ► Ponerse en el lugar del otro. ► Ser breve y concreto al hablar. ► Ser tolerante respecto a las diferencias. ► No subestimar al otro. ► No hablar en exceso para así dejar intervenir a los demás, evitando la tendencia al monólogo y la monotonía. ► No burlarse de la intervención de nadie. ► Evitar los gritos para acallar al interlocutor.
  5. 5. Moderador ► Es aquel que determinará el tiempo de exposición para cada participante, de 3 a 5 minutos, durante el cual cada participante habrá de presentar los puntos más relevantes del tema y poner orden, y da la palabra conforme al orden de cada equipo. El secretario es el que va anotando lo que se va opinando en el debate, a qué hora y su coherencia.
  6. 6. ►Es necesario que cada uno de los participantes del debate sepa e investigue profundamente el tema por tratar en un debate
  7. 7. ► Los argumentos a favor se llaman Pruebas y los que están en contra se llaman Objeciones. ► Por los primeros se intenta demostrar la validez de las afirmaciones u argumentos propios. ► Por los segundos, se intenta mostrar los errores del adversario o contrincante.
  8. 8. ► Al debatir se ejercitan una serie de habilidades útiles para cualquier aspecto de nuestras vidas, además de que es una herramienta para conocer mejor a las personas y un modo de entretenimiento. ► Como ejercicio para el intelecto ya que sirve para desarrollar múltiples habilidades. ► Para reforzar y mejorar la personalidad, en aspectos como la autoestima, seguridad, confianza, expresión verbal y corporal. ► Eleva el criterio para tomar una decisión ya que enseña a exponer las ventajas y desventajas de un punto de vista.
  9. 9. Así mismo se ejercitan habilidades especificas como: ► Escucha crítica. ► Razonamiento y pensamiento crítico. ► Estructuración de ideas.
  10. 10.  Inicio: el moderador presenta el tema, los objetivos del debate y a los participantes.  Exposición : Cada grupo expone su postura y sus argumentos en un tiempo asignado.  Discusión : Los equipos discuten refutando los argumentos del otro grupo.  Apertura: Espacio donde el público participa preguntando u opinando.  Cierre: El moderador anuncia el fin del debate y entrega las conclusiones.
  11. 11.  En primer lugar.  Para comenzar.  En primera instancia.  En segundo lugar.  Por otra parte (otro lado).  Por último, Finalmente, Para terminar.  Para concluir.  En síntesis, en resumen.  Por consiguiente, por (lo) tanto.  Por eso, así pues .  Puesto que, ya que.  Porque, dado que.  Considerando .
  12. 12.  Casi, aún, incluso…  Indican juicio de valor: Sinceramente, lamentablemente…  Adverbios de afirmación : ciertamente, verdaderamente…
  13. 13.  Yo, tu, él, nosotros, vosotros, el Señor, usted, ustedes.  Verbos de opinión: Pienso que, se cree , se considera que…
  14. 14.  Adversativas: pero, mas, aunque, sin embargo, no obstante, antes bien, por lo demás, sino, excepto, antes bien.  Concesivas: aunque, bien que, por más que, si bien.  Consecutivas: pues luego, así que, de modo que, conque.
  15. 15. 1.Crea un debate tomando como caso la problemática que vive el Perú. (Inseguridad, economía, salud, educación, etc.) 2.Cada grupo estará con sus asesores técnicos el cual tendrán participación del debate. 3.El moderador seguirá las indicaciones dadas en clase según lo estudiado.

×