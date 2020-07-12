Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Diversidad Inter GENERO-CIONAL La INNOVACION SIEMPRE Es DIVERSIDAD X
Diversidad Inter GENERO- CIONAL
“Compito contra el Crono, no contra el DNI”
Carlos Soria
Helena Ruth Elam Van Winkle pero todos la conocen como Baddie Winkle 92
Johanna Quaas
Iris Apfel
Nunca es demasiado tarde para perseguir un sueño
Nunca es demasiado tarde para perseguir un sueño Siempre es una labor de Equipo Nunca Te rindas
Creatividad Curiosidad Pensamiento Critico Apreciación dela DiverSidad Colaboración Versatilidad Gestión de Emociones http...
La CURIOSIDAD Rejuvenece
50% Del Talento 100%De La EXPERIENCIA
10 de julio de 1996
4 generaciones de Talento en la Oficina Conocerlos es amarlos
SI
SI
SILVER SURFERS
20
Una Nueva Sensibilidad
La INNOVACION Es DIVERSION
#NOCADUCO
GRACIAS
Tiempo de mujeres innovacion intergenerocional
Tiempo de mujeres innovacion intergenerocional
Tiempo de mujeres innovacion intergenerocional
Tiempo de mujeres innovacion intergenerocional
Tiempo de mujeres innovacion intergenerocional
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tiempo de mujeres innovacion intergenerocional

51 views

Published on

Charla inspiracional en evento Tiempo de Mujeres sobre la diversidad -de edad y genero, como factor de Innovación,

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tiempo de mujeres innovacion intergenerocional

  1. 1. Diversidad Inter GENERO-CIONAL La INNOVACION SIEMPRE Es DIVERSIDAD X
  2. 2. Diversidad Inter GENERO- CIONAL
  3. 3. “Compito contra el Crono, no contra el DNI”
  4. 4. Carlos Soria
  5. 5. Helena Ruth Elam Van Winkle pero todos la conocen como Baddie Winkle 92
  6. 6. Johanna Quaas
  7. 7. Iris Apfel
  8. 8. Nunca es demasiado tarde para perseguir un sueño
  9. 9. Nunca es demasiado tarde para perseguir un sueño Siempre es una labor de Equipo Nunca Te rindas
  10. 10. Creatividad Curiosidad Pensamiento Critico Apreciación dela DiverSidad Colaboración Versatilidad Gestión de Emociones https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/decodificando-adn-del-innovador-ignacio-villoch/
  11. 11. La CURIOSIDAD Rejuvenece
  12. 12. 50% Del Talento 100%De La EXPERIENCIA
  13. 13. 10 de julio de 1996
  14. 14. 4 generaciones de Talento en la Oficina Conocerlos es amarlos
  15. 15. SI
  16. 16. SI
  17. 17. SILVER SURFERS
  18. 18. 20
  19. 19. Una Nueva Sensibilidad
  20. 20. La INNOVACION Es DIVERSION
  21. 21. #NOCADUCO
  22. 22. GRACIAS

×