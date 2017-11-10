IBM Watson IoT Platform & Blockchain Capgemini Week of Innovation Networks September 28th 2017 Michael Müller Felix Reichm...
2 What is Blockchain? Blockchain is a shared ledger technology allowing any participant in the business network to see THE...
3 Saves time Removes cost Reduces risk Increases trust Transaction time from days to near instantaneous Overheads and cost...
4 Blockchain for business … Append-only distributed system of record shared across business network Business terms embedde...
5 Problem … … Inefficient, expensive, vulnerable Bank records Party A’s records Party C’s records Auditor records Party B’...
6 Solution … … Consensus, provenance, immutability, finality Party C’s records Auditor records Party B’s records Party D’s...
7 What is an IoT Platform? Watson IoT Platform Sensors & Networks Other Data Sources Weather Map 01 0110 0010 001001 Devic...
8 IBM Watson IoT Platform - Connect Connect and manage devices, networks, and gateways IBM Watson IoT Platform - Informati...
9 Blockchain and Watson IoT • Blockchain leverages distributed replication • Eliminates the overhead of central control an...
How it works • IBM Blockchain provides the private blockchain infrastructure of distributed peers that replicates the devi...
11 Examples of IoT Use Cases Industry Use Case(s) Shared Data Parties Shipping / Logistics • Monitor shipping logistics • ...
12 Get started today View a demo or engaged with Watson IoT Lab services by visiting https://www.ibm.com/internet-of-thing...
13 Thank You
CWIN17 Frankfurt / ibm_watson_iot_platform_and_blockchain
CWIN17 Frankfurt / ibm_watson_iot_platform_and_blockchain

IBM Watson IoT Platform & Blockchain

CWIN17 Frankfurt / ibm_watson_iot_platform_and_blockchain

