GET LINK HERE : https://greatfull.readbooks.link/1727866649 This is the Disney Pixar CARS Collector Everything Open Visual Checklist. From Desert Art 2006 releases through CARS 3, 2017 BY THEME! CARS, CARS 2, CARS 3, PLANES, PLANES Fire & Rescue, Toons, Storytellers, and Expanded Universe - even Disney Store and Tomy releases in scale. It's ALL here organized by theme. By Theme? Wth 1,600 releases, some diecasts are hard to tell one from another. Soak Lightning McQueen or Wet Lightning McQueen? Hooman or Houser Boon? With racers grouped by their number so easy to look up! 12 years - over 1,300 diecast character releases including all major variants all in high res - COMPLETE! This checklist also shows every lenticular release and for the first time, Planes & Planes Fire & Rescue! We also have a YEAR by YEAR release and one ALPHABETIZED