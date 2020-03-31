Estudios Clinicos Noni

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Un a Sú p er Fru t a Res p a l d a d a P o r C i en ci a Rea l Gracias al avance de la ciencia, la tecnología y a las...
Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o ...
Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o ...
Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o ...
Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o ...
Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o ...
Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o ...
Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o ...
Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o ...
Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o ...
Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o ...
Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o ...
Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o ...
Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o ...
Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o ...
Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o ...
Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o ...
Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o ...
Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o ...
Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o ...
Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o ...
Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o ...
Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o ...
Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o ...
Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o ...
Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o ...
Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o ...
Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o ...
Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Estudios Clinicos Noni

27 views

Published on

Descubra todos los Estudios que se han dearrollado sobre el Noni

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Estudios Clinicos Noni

  1. 1. Un a Sú p er Fru t a Res p a l d a d a P o r C i en ci a Rea l Gracias al avance de la ciencia, la tecnología y a las innumerables investigaciones científicas realizadas en laboratorios y en humanos, el mundo hoy puede saber y comprender los resultados benéficos de los diferentes ingredientes de la planta del Noni Hoy en día existen miles de estudios de investigación científica publicados en importantes medios de información de universidades, laboratorios y expertos sobre el Noni y el Jugo Tahitian Noni®, donde cada estudio muestra un beneficio específico Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o s
  2. 2. Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o s CONSUMO Y SEGURIDAD Realizado La Asociación Británica de Investigación Industrial Biológica (BIBRA) Publicado • Diálogo de la Salud del Pacifico • El Diario de Ciencia de los Alimentos Estudio • 96 personas controlado con placebo, un mes de pruebas, altas dosis de 750 ml / día (Botella de ¾ ) • TNJ absolutamente seguro y reducción del numero de eventos relacionados con la enfermedad URL • http://www.pacifichealthdialog.org.fj/files/Volume15%20Number%202.pdf • https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/action/doSearch?AllField=noni
  3. 3. Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o s E ST IMULAC IO N G LO BULO S BLANC O S Y ANT IOXID ANT E S Realizado Universidad Médica de Tianjin Publicado Revista el Chino de Investigación Médica y Clínica Estudio 12 personas, dos de estudio piloto de un mes. • Aumento de la actividad de adaptación del sistema inmune en un 32% • El sistema inmunitario innato actividad en un 30%. • Disminución del estrés oxidativo en el cuerpo en un 19% URL http://www.cqvip.com/onlineread/onlineread.asp?ID=27818385
  4. 4. Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o s SALUD EN ARTICULACIONES DE CUELLO Y COLUMNA VERTEBRAL Realizado Colegio de Medicina de la Universidad de Lagos. Publicado Diario de Salud de Nigeria y de Ciencias Biomédicas Estudio 90 Personas, los grupos terapéuticos de control, un mes de prueba. • Una porción de TNJ mejora la amplitud de movimiento y dolor, combinación de TNJ y la terapia estándar ha aumentado aún mas los beneficios. • El Estudio muestra que el Jugo Tahitian Noni® ayuda a mantener la salud de las articulaciones y el rango de movimiento en el cuello y la columna vertebral. URL http://www.ajol.info/viewarticle.php?id=29710
  5. 5. Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o s E NE RG IA Y RE ND IMIE NTO Realizado El Centro de Ciencia y Práctica de Medicina del Deporte de Moscú Publicado Diario de Investigación de Plantas Medicinales Estudio 40 Personas controlados con placebo, de pruebas de tres semanas • Aumento de la resistencia en un 21% • La actividad antioxidante aumentado en un 25% • Placebo (Jugo de mora) no tuvo efecto URL https://academicjournals.org/articles/search?q=morinda+citrifolia
  6. 6. Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o s ME NO PAUSIA Realizado La Facultad de Medicina de la Universidad de Illinois Publicado Revista de Medicina Alternativa y de Cortesía Estudio 8 mujeres post-menupáusicas, controlados con placebo, tres de estudio piloto de un mes. • El estudio muestra que el Jugo Tahitian Noni® mejora el humor y la energía. • El Jugo Tahitian Noni® también mantiene un sistema auditivo saludable • Mostró pruebas del efecto potencial en la salud ósea. URL http://www.liebertonline.com/doi/abs/10.1089%2Facm.2004.10.737
  7. 7. Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o s P RUE BA D E D E T E C C IO N D E D RO G AS Realizado El equipo de Desarrollo e Investigación de Morinda Publicado Diario de las plantas medicinales de Investigación Estudio 6 Personas, estudio piloto con análisis de orina de detección de drogas • El Jugo Tahitian Noni® no causa resultados positivos falsos cuando los atletas son probados por drogas ilícitas. • Estos estudios fueron confirmados con pruebas de terceros independientes. URL http://www.academicjournals.org
  8. 8. Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o s NIV E LE S SALUD ABLE S D E C O LE ST E RO L Realizado La Universidad Brigham Young - Hawaii Publicado Sociedad Americana de Química Nacional - Acta 237 del 2009 Estudio 10 Personas, un estudio piloto de un mes El Jugo Tahitian Noni® ayuda a mantener niveles saludables de colesterol existentes Aumento del potencial en los no fumadores en una amplia gama de lo normal. Esta muestra la actividad adaptógena URL http://oasys2.confex.com/acs/237nm/techprogram/P1214611.HTM
  9. 9. Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o s AC T IV ID AD ANT IOXID ANT E Realizado La Escuela de Medicina de la Universidad de Hamburgo Publicado El Departamento de Química de la Universidad de Economía del Estado de Ural Estudio 30 Personas, un estudio de absorción horas, ensayo clínico abierto De acuerdo al estudio el Jugo Tahitian Noni® es mejor que el jugo de naranja para incrementar actividades antioxidantes de plasma de sangre y masa de glóbulos. El Jugo Tahitian Noni® provocó un aumento de 2 veces y 4,6 veces en las actividades antioxidantes del plasma sanguíneo y masa de células sanguíneas. URL Functional Foods in Health and Disease, 2011 Volume 2 (Feb 20, 2011).
  10. 10. Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o s SALUD D E ART IC ULAC IO NE S Y MO V ILID AD Realizado La Universidad de Illinois en Chicago Publicado La Facultad de Medicina en Rockford Estudio Intervención de tres meses con 82 pacientes con osteoartritis con dosis de 3 oz por día Estudio sobre el efecto del Jugo Tahitian Noni® en la salud de las articulaciones. • Mejoras significativas en los síntomas como dolor, movilidad y calidad de vida • El Jugo Tahitian Noni® mantiene la salud de las articulaciones y el sistema de respuesta inflamatoria. • Resultados de laboratorio confirmaron además, que es un producto seguro. URL http://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT01070264?term=noni&rank=2
  11. 11. Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o s C O NSUMO D E OXIG E NO E N AT LE TAS Realizado La Universidad de Chile Publicado La Universidad de Chile Estudio • EL Jugo Tahitian Noni® es ideal para personas activas. • EL Jugo Tahitian Noni® mejora el consumo máximo de oxígeno en los ciclistas, en comparación con un placebo. URL
  12. 12. Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o s E NE RG IA Realizado La Universidad de Hamburgo Publicado La Universidad de Hamburgo, tesis doctoral Estudio Un estudio piloto hecho en humanos encontró que el Jugo Tahitian Noni® ayuda a aumentar los niveles de cortisol temporalmente, lo que puede aumentar la resistencia al estrés y aumentar la energía física y el poder. URL
  13. 13. Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o s ANT IOXID ANT E S E N FUMAD O RE S Realizado La Universidad de College Illinois Medicina de la I + D y Morinda Publicado El Diario de Química Central Estudio Estudio con 285 personas controlado con placebo, un mes de prueba Tan solo una porción del Jugo Tahitian Noni® por días (30 ml o 1 onza) redujo significativamente los radicales libres Con la fruta de jugo placebo no se tuvo efecto significativo URL http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2765950/?tool=pubmed
  14. 14. Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o s PROTECCIONDE ADUCTOS AROMATICOS DE ADN EN FUMADORES Realizado La Universidad de College Illinois Medicina Publicado La Revista Nutrición y Cáncer Estudio Estudio con 203 personas, doble ciego, controlado con placebo, un mes de prueba Con una porción de 30 ml o 1 onza, se redujo la cantidad de daño en el ADN por aproximación a la mitad. URL http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/19838937?itool=EntrezSystem2.PEntrez.Pubmed.Pubmed_Results Panel.Pubmed_RVDocSum&ordinalpos=2
  15. 15. Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o s REDUCCIONDE COLESTEROL Y TRIGLICERIDOS EN FUMADORES Realizado La Universidad de College Illinois Medicina Publicado La Revista de la AHA Estudio Estudio con 132 personas, controlado con placebo, un mes de prueba • El colesterol bajó hasta un 22%, • Los triglicéridos hasta un 54%, • El HDL aumento hasta un 16% • El placebo no tuvo efecto URL http://circ.ahajournals.org/cgi/reprint/113/8/e301
  16. 16. Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o s H IP E RT E NSIO N Realizado Brigham Young Universtity Hawaii Publicado Simposio Sociedad Americana de Química Nro. 993, alimentos funcionales y Salud Estudio 10 personas, un ensayo de etiqueta abierta meses Con un consumo de 4 oz del Jugo Tahitian Noni por día disminuyo significativamente la presión arterial, especialmente con presión sanguínea sistólica. URL http://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/bk-2008-0993.ch039
  17. 17. Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o s P RO T E C C IO N D E L AD N-MD A Estrés relacionado con Oxidativos – Aductos de ADN en Fumadores Realizado Universidad de College Illinois de la Medicina Publicado Reunión anual de la American Association for Cancer Research – Actas 2007 Estudio Estudio con 203 personas, controlado con placebo, un mes de prueba El Jugo Tahitian Noni® redujo la cantidad de MDA causado daños en el ADN en un 53% URL http://www.abstractsonline.com/viewer/viewAbstract.asp?CKey=%7bC9ADCEF2- C9A3-4D02-922B- 1982DDD964AF%7d&MKey=%7bE3F4019C-0A43-4514-8F66-B86DC90CD935%7d&AKey=%7b728BCE9C-121B-46B9- A8EEDC51FDFC6C15%7d&SKey=%7b2C920D5B-ABFF-48AE-87CD-2A02FF72788B%7d
  18. 18. Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o s G ING IV IT IS Realizado Universidad De Hamburgo Publicado Universidad De Hamburgo - Tesis Doctoral Estudio Estudio Pilloto en Humanos demostró que el consumo del Jugo Tahitian Noni® disminuyó los síntomas de la gingivitis sangrado y la inflamación URL http://www.sub.unihamburg.de/opus/volltexte/2009/4377/pdf/DissMorindacitrifolia.pdf
  19. 19. Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o s SALUD D E LA P IE L Realizado El equipo de Desarrollo e Investigación de Morinda Publicado El Diario de los Medicamentos Naturales Estudio Ensayo clínico con 25 personas El Suero de la Hoja de Noni compuesto por extractos de hojas, inhibe la radiación ultravioleta (UV) , reduce el eritema ( enrojecimiento e hinchazón de la piel.) URL http://www.springerlink.com/content/44122428mlt17404/
  20. 20. Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o s RE ND IMIE NTO MUSC ULAR Realizado La Universidad de Port Harcourt, Publicado La Universidad de Port Harcourt, Estudio • 60 personas participaron en una prueba controlada de placebo por 30 días, probando que el Jugo Tahitian Noni® mejora la resistencia en los atletas. • El Jugo Tahitian Noni® también disminuye los niveles de suero de creatina quinasa que mejora el rendimiento muscular y evita la tensión muscular relacionada con el ejercicio. URL Diabetologie und Stoffwechsel 2013; 8 – p121
  21. 21. Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o s MANTENIMIENTO DE AZUCAR SALUDABLE EN LA SANGRE Realizado La Universidad de Hamburgo Publicado La Universidad de Hamburgo Estudio Un estudio piloto en humanos demostró que el Jugo Tahitian Noni® mantiene un sistema saludable de defensa del azúcar en la sangre, manteniendo la actividad de azúcar en la sangre en niveles normales y funcionales. URL http://www.sub.uni-hamburg.de/…/p…/DissMorindacitrifolia.pdf
  22. 22. Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o s SALUD D E NTAL Realizado La Universidad de Hamburgo Publicado La Universidad de Hamburgo Estudio • El Jugo Tahitian Noni® es bueno para los dientes, • El Jugo Tahititan Noni® ayuda a mantener los dientes y encías saludables, e incluso disuade la gingivitis. URL Testing of antioxidant activity of TAHITIAN NONI® juice and its impact on antioxidant activity of blood plasma. Unpublished proprietary report. IVA Ltd. Ekaterinburg, Russia. 2008.
  23. 23. Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o s AC T IV ID AD ANT IOXID ANT E Realizado Departamento de Química de la Universidad de Economía del Estado de Ural Publicado Departamento de Química de la Universidad de Economía del Estado de Ural Estudio Estudió a 40 personas en un ensayo abierto, concluyendo que TrūAge Extra y TrūAge Max (en comparación con el jugo de naranja) mejora las actividades antioxidantes de la masa de los glóbulos rojos. URL Functional Foods in Health and Disease, 2011 Volume 2 (Feb 20, 2011).
  24. 24. Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o s PRUEBA ANTI-AGEs EN ADULTOS CON SOBREPESO Realizado La Universidad de Yakarta Publicado La Universidad de Yakarta Estudio • El consumo diario de Max ayuda al cuerpo a reducir los niveles de glicación avanzada de productos finales (AGEs), como se mide por el TrūAge™ Lector de AGEs. • Este estudio involucró a 34 personas en un tiempo de ocho semanas en un ensayo abierto. URL International Journal of Food Science. Volume 2014 (2014), article ID 276950.
  25. 25. Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o s ESTUDIO TRANSVERSAL DE AGEs CON 3.913 PARTICIPANTES Realizado El equipo de Desarrollo e Investigación de Morinda Publicado El equipo de Desarrollo e Investigación de Morinda Estudio El Jugo Tahitian Noni®, TrūAge Max y TrūAge Extra fueron monitoreados por sus efectos en los AGEs. Análisis de datos revelaron que la absorción de Iridoides tiene un efecto directo y positivo en los niveles de AGEs del cuerpo, y da lugar a una reducción en la puntuación de AGEs. URL 249th American Chemical Society National Meeting and Exposition.AGFD 117: Agricultural & Food Chemistry General Posters. March 24, 2015.
  26. 26. Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o s C O NT RO L D E P E SO Realizado El Instituto de Nutrición de la Federación Rusa. Publicado El Instituto de Nutrición de la Federación Rusa. Estudio • Se demostró, durante el curso de este estudio, que TrūAge Max reduce los niveles de AGEs y aumenta la pérdida de peso. • También incrementa el metabolismo de energía y conserva la masa muscular. URL Department of Exercise and Sports Science, Brigham Young University-Hawaii. February 2012.
  27. 27. Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o s RE ND IMIE NTO C O G NIT IV O Realizado La Universidad de Brigham Young-Hawaii. Publicado La Universidad de Brigham Young-Hawaii. Estudio TrūAge Max mantiene facultades cognitivas que funcionan en niveles saludables URL Journal of Cosmetics, Dermatological Sciences and Applications. 2012, 2, 74-78.
  28. 28. Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o s C UID AD O FAC IAL Realizado El equipo de Desarrollo e Investigación de Morinda Publicado El equipo de Desarrollo e Investigación de Morinda Estudio Un estudio de cuatro semanas con 23 voluntarios adolescentes demostró los beneficios de Tahitian Noni® Seed. El Aceite de Semilla de Noni mejora y mantiene la piel del rostro adolescente sano . URL Chemistry Central Journal. 2009; 3, 13. Nutrition and Cancer. 2009; 61(5): 634-639. The Scientific World Journal. Volume 2012 (2012), Article ID 594657. Food Science & Nutrition. Vol 1 Issue 2: 141-149. 7 Jan, 2013.
  29. 29. Estudios de Investigación Científ ica Publicados M á s d e 4 . 0 0 0 I n v e s t i g a c i o n e s y 1 0 1 U s o s Pa r a ma y or i nfor ma c i ón c ons ul t a r l os s i gui e nt e s s i t i os w e b: w w w. pubme d. gov w w w. noni r e s e a r c h. or g w w w. mor i nda . c om w w w. ne w a ge be v. c om www.morinda.com/es-us/101_noni_uses @ or i gi na l t a hi t i a nnoni @ l a t i nos noni by ne w a ge

×