Explica la relación que tiene los Tics con los idiomas

Tic e idiomas

  1. 1. El idioma y la Tecnolog�a Adelante
  2. 2. Aplicaciones Pa�ses con mayor influencia El idioma y la Tecnolog�a Atr�s
  3. 3. Importancia de las TIC con los idiomas. Men� Principal Adelante Permite el f�cil acceso al idioma y la comunicaci�n con personas de otros pa�ses, se enfatiza en el �mbito acad�mico universitario en el perfeccionamiento de los m�todos y procedimientos en las clases donde se imparte como un segundo idioma. Desarrolla la autonom�a y autoestudio. Acceso f�cil y r�pido Nuevas formas de gestionar, formar e investigar. Establece herramientas como el chat. Los estudiantes pueden habla con nativos
  4. 4. Aplicaciones Men� Principal Atr�s Adelante HELLO TALK Es una aplicaci�n que permite traducir, aprender gram�tica, pronunciaci�n, realizar video llamadas, enviar mensajes e intercambiar fotograf�as LINQAPP Es una aplicaci�n que permite la interacci�n con otros usuarios que permite el aprendizaje de pronunciaci�n gram�tica, vocabulario y traducciones en tiempo real. DUOLINGO Es una aplicaci�n que contiene diversos ejercicios que ense�an la escritura y la pronunciaci�n mediante juegos e im�genes.
  5. 5. Men� Principal Atr�s Adelante WIBBU Es un juego que ense�a a sus participantes a aprender ingl�s y est� dirigido principalmente a ni�os y j�venes. BUSSU Permite conocer personas de diferentes lugares, que inicia con palabras y frases, posteriormente la conversaci�n entre usuarios. VOXI Es una aplicaci�n que ense�a �nicamente el ingles, que prepara los estudiantes para ex�menes acad�mico como la prueba TOEFL Aplicaciones
  6. 6. Men� Principal Atr�s MEMRISE Es una aplicaci�n a trav�s de juegos. Aplicaciones Adelante
  7. 7. Ventajas y desventajas. Men� Principal Atr�s Adelante Te permite realizar cursos avanzados y a distancia desde la comodidad de tu hogar con profesores calificados. Puedes recibir asesor�a con tutores a trav�s de las redes sociales u otros programas y aplicaciones. Facilita el estudio de varios idiomas o carreras al mismo tiempo. Con el uso de las tecnolog�as modernas se puede estudiar en cualquier lugar. V E N T A J A S
  8. 8. Men� Principal Atr�s Ventajas y desventajas. Se centran mucho en el aprendizaje de vocabulario y dedican pocos recursos a otros aspectos Los ejercicios son un poco repetitivos y suelen seguir un sistema r�gido que no se adapta a las necesidades concretas de cada alumno El aprendizaje se realiza sin ning�n contexto y sin practicar tus nuevos conocimientos en interacciones reales No hay un profesor al que puedas preguntar dudas o pedir explicaciones adicionales. Requieren autodisciplina para realizar un aprendizaje peri�dico y regular. D E S V E N T A J A S Adelante
  9. 9. Impactos sociales de las apps con los idiomas. Men� Principal Atr�s Adelante Han revolucionado el punto de vista pedag�gico a trav�s de la creaci�n y el uso de herramientas tecnol�gicas que han permitido brindar un mejor nivel acad�mico, poniendo al alcance diversas opciones para cursar una licenciatura o maestr�a.
  10. 10. Pa�ses con mayor influencia. Men� Principal Atr�s Adelante China tiene la mayor�a de los hablantes en el mundo, ocupa el puesto 6 en la lista. El Alem�n lleva la palma como idioma m�s hablado en Europa, con un 18 % de europeos que hablan alem�n como lengua nativa. Francia es uno de los n�cleos tur�sticos de Europa, lo que hace que este idioma sea una buena opci�n para las carreras y gu�as tur�sticos, directores de hotel y otros trabajadores del sector.
  11. 11. Men� Principal Atr�s El espa�ol es el idioma oficial de 21 pa�ses, el espa�ol tiene tantos hablantes nativos que es la segunda lengua m�s hablada del mundo, despu�s del chino. El portugu�s con m�s de 200 millones de hablantes nativos (en camino de aumentar a 335 millones de hablantes en 2050), el portugu�s se habla en 11 pa�ses y regiones. El idioma ingl�s ha sido conscientemente impuesto como s�mbolo y medio de sometimiento cultural, pol�tico y econ�mico, adem�s de su influencia en los medios planetarios y cadenas informativas. Pa�ses con mayor influencia. Adelante
  12. 12. M�xico con otros pa�ses. Men� Principal Atr�s Adelante M�xico siempre ha estado ligado al idioma ingl�s por la frontera con los Estados Unidos y Honduras Brit�nica como un elemento importante para la ense�anza del idioma en la sociedad mexicana. E U A & M � X I C O
  13. 13. M�xico con otros pa�ses. Men� Principal Atr�s Adelante Espa�a VS M�xico. Las formas de hablar y entonaciones de los espa�oles pueden parecer incluso rudas con respecto al tono y palabras utilizadas por los mexicanos, m�s suaves, por lo general, en la expresi�n.
  14. 14. Autor Men� Principal Atr�s Correo electr�nico: goru050298@gmail.com
  15. 15. �seguro que desea salir? SI NO

