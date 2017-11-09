NANOTECNOLOGÍA Y SÚPER ORDENADORES Candela Sánchez Montes
SUPERORDENADORES: Una supercomputadora o un superordenador es aquella con capacidades de cálculo muy superiores a las comp...
Avances: La alfombra mágica de Aladino en el Instituto Tecnológico de Massachusetts (MIT): una superficie formada por mont...
En España: La Red Española de Supercomputación (RES) es una infraestructura distribuida que consiste en la interconexión d...
Los 13 de la RES son: ● Tirant Universidad de Valencia (UV) ● Caesaraugusta (BIFI) de la Universidad de Zaragoza ● Caléndu...
Los 10 súper- ordenadores más potentes del mundo son:Sunway TaihuLight China Tianhe-2 China Titan EEUU Sequoia EEUU K comp...
  1. 1. NANOTECNOLOGÍA Y SÚPER ORDENADORES Candela Sánchez Montes
  2. 2. Índice: Pág. 1-portada Pág. 2-índice Pág. 3-introducción a la nanotecnología Pág. 4-utilidades de la nanotecnología Pág. 5-introducción de los superordenadores Pág. 6,7,8-últimos avances a nivel español, europeo y mundial
  3. 3. ¿Qué es la nanotecnología? Investigaciones industriales o médicas, dedicadas al diseño y manipulación de la materia a nivel atómico o molecular.
  4. 4. Utilidades de la nanotecnología: Fabricación de productos a microescala Envasado de alimentos Administración de fármacos Terapia del cáncer Terapia del VIH/SIDA Terapia del Alzheimer Máquinas a escala nanométrica Nanotecnología en alimentos
  5. 5. SUPERORDENADORES: Una supercomputadora o un superordenador es aquella con capacidades de cálculo muy superiores a las computadoras comunes y de escritorio y que son usadas con fines específicos. todos tiene procesadores, memoria y sistemas de almacenamiento, y ejecutan programas.
  6. 6. Avances: La alfombra mágica de Aladino en el Instituto Tecnológico de Massachusetts (MIT): una superficie formada por montón de prismas blancos puestos de pie y agrupados para formar un mosaico.
  7. 7. En España: La Red Española de Supercomputación (RES) es una infraestructura distribuida que consiste en la interconexión de 13 supercomputadores con el objetivo de ofrecer recursos de computación de alto rendimiento a la comunidad científica. La RES está coordinada por el Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC)
  8. 8. Los 13 de la RES son: ● Tirant Universidad de Valencia (UV) ● Caesaraugusta (BIFI) de la Universidad de Zaragoza ● Caléndula Fundación Centro de Supercomputación de Castilla y León (FCSCL) ● Pirineus en Consorci Universidad de Cataluña (CSUC) ● Lusitania CénitS-COMPUTAEX ● Cibeles Universidad Autónoma de Madrid (UAM) ● MareNostrum & MinoTauro (BSC) ● Magerit (CeSViMa) ● FinisTerrae2 (Galicia) ● Tecnológico de Supercomputación de Galicia (CESGA) ● LaPalma (IAC) ● Altamira (IFCA) de la Universidad de Cantabria ● Picasso en la Universidad de Málaga (UMA)
  9. 9. Los 10 súper- ordenadores más potentes del mundo son:Sunway TaihuLight China Tianhe-2 China Titan EEUU Sequoia EEUU K computer Japón Mira EEUU Trinity EEUU Piz Daint Suiza

×