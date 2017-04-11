Presentación PPS Psicología Educacional

AsignAturA: Practica Profesional Supervisada en Psicología Educacional EQuiPO DOCEntE: María Inés Lobo Candelaria Ábalos G...
OBJEtiVOsOBJEtiVOs  Resignificar las herramientas teóricas y prácticas aprendidas a lo largo de la Carrera de Psicología ...
CRITERIOS DE PROMOCION Y REGULARIDADCRITERIOS DE PROMOCION Y REGULARIDAD Promoción :  Asistencia del 85% de las actividad...
Regularidad:Regularidad:  Asistencia del 75% de las actividades teórico – prácticas realizadas por la cátedra como eje pa...
EL PSICÓLOGOY LASEL PSICÓLOGOY LAS PROBLEMÁTICAS EN LASPROBLEMÁTICAS EN LAS INSTITUCIONES EDUCATIVASINSTITUCIONES EDUCATIV...
LA ORIENTACIÓNLA ORIENTACIÓN VOCACIONAL EN LASVOCACIONAL EN LAS INSTITUCIONES EDUCATIVASINSTITUCIONES EDUCATIVAS
ELEL APRENDIZAJEY SUAPRENDIZAJEY SU PROBLEMATIACA EN LASPROBLEMATIACA EN LAS INSTITUCIONES EDUCATIVAS.INSTITUCIONES EDUCAT...
-Psicología de la Educación
Concepciones ActualesConcepciones Actuales Psicología de la Educación: Disciplina puente entre Psicología y Educación
- Rechazo a considerar a la Psicología de la Educación como simple campo de aplicación de la Psicología. - Necesidad de at...
-Relación de interacción con otras disciplinas Psic. -Relación de interacción con otras disciplinas Psic. -Mejora procesos...
Momento fundacionalMomento fundacional Estrecha relación entre Psicología y Aprendizaje enEstrecha relación entre Psicolog...
César Coll (1998César Coll (1998)) Plantea una aproximación interdisciplinar para la comprensión de los fenómenos educativ...
  1. 1. AsignAturA: Practica Profesional Supervisada en Psicología Educacional EQuiPO DOCEntE: María Inés Lobo Candelaria Ábalos Gisella Migliorini Luciana Pereyra -Carrera de Licenciatura en Psicología-Carrera de Licenciatura en Psicología
  2. 2. OBJEtiVOsOBJEtiVOs
  3. 3. OBJEtiVOsOBJEtiVOs  Resignificar las herramientas teóricas y prácticas aprendidas a lo largo de la Carrera de Psicología (integración de conocimientos).  Facilitar la construcción de instrumentos para operar en el campo educacional, a fin de dar respuestas a la problemáticas planteadas por docentes, padres y alumnos.  Analizar las situaciones problemáticas que afectan a la institución educativa para desarrollar estrategias de prevención.  Comprender la necesidad de inserción del psicólogo en las instituciones educativas.  Analizar diferentes problemáticas que se presentan en las Instituciones educativas.
  4. 4. COntEniDOs
  5. 5. MEtODOLOgÍAMEtODOLOgÍA
  6. 6. CRITERIOS DE PROMOCION Y REGULARIDADCRITERIOS DE PROMOCION Y REGULARIDAD Promoción :  Asistencia del 85% de las actividades teórico – prácticas realizadas por la cátedra como eje para el desarrollo de la asignatura.  Asistencia del 100% en las instituciones educativas.  Asistencia del 85% a supervisión en la cátedra.  Aprobación de un examen parcial, con nota 7(siete) o más. No se recupera para la promoción.  Aprobación del Proyecto de acciones a desarrollar, con nota 7(siete) o más.  Aprobación del Trabajo Final sobre articulación de la teoría con la práctica realizada, con nota 7 (siete) o más.
  7. 7. Regularidad:Regularidad:  Asistencia del 75% de las actividades teórico – prácticas realizadas por la cátedra como eje para el desarrollo de la asignatura.  Asistencia del 100 % en las instituciones educativas.  Asistencia del 75% a supervisión en la cátedra.  Aprobación de dos Proyectos de acciones a desarrollar en la escuela o en el ámbito universitario(uno destinado a orientación educativa y otro de orientación vocacional)  Aprobación del Trabajo Final de articulación entre teoría con la practica realizada.
  8. 8. EL PSICÓLOGOY LASEL PSICÓLOGOY LAS PROBLEMÁTICAS EN LASPROBLEMÁTICAS EN LAS INSTITUCIONES EDUCATIVASINSTITUCIONES EDUCATIVAS
  9. 9. OBJETIVOSOBJETIVOS
  10. 10. LA ORIENTACIÓNLA ORIENTACIÓN VOCACIONAL EN LASVOCACIONAL EN LAS INSTITUCIONES EDUCATIVASINSTITUCIONES EDUCATIVAS
  11. 11. OBJETIVOSOBJETIVOS
  12. 12. ELEL APRENDIZAJEY SUAPRENDIZAJEY SU PROBLEMATIACA EN LASPROBLEMATIACA EN LAS INSTITUCIONES EDUCATIVAS.INSTITUCIONES EDUCATIVAS.
  13. 13. OBJETIVOSOBJETIVOS
  14. 14. -Psicología de la Educación
  15. 15. Concepciones ActualesConcepciones Actuales Psicología de la Educación: Disciplina puente entre Psicología y Educación
  16. 16. - Rechazo a considerar a la Psicología de la Educación como simple campo de aplicación de la Psicología. - Necesidad de atender a simultáneamente a los procesos psicológicos y a las características de las situaciones educativas.
  17. 17. -Relación de interacción con otras disciplinas Psic. -Relación de interacción con otras disciplinas Psic. -Mejora procesos educativos -Perspectiva Multidisciplinar -Conocimiento: NTC, Planificación, Diseño ,e intervención práctica.
  18. 18. Momento fundacionalMomento fundacional Estrecha relación entre Psicología y Aprendizaje enEstrecha relación entre Psicología y Aprendizaje en contextos escolares.contextos escolares. ““ La demanda del campo pedagógico a la Psicología estuvo ligada a los procesos de escolarización que fueron delimitando un campo de intervención específico". Castorina. A.Castorina. A. (1989)(1989)
  19. 19. César Coll (1998César Coll (1998)) Plantea una aproximación interdisciplinar para la comprensión de los fenómenos educativos, crear un espacio intermedio de articulación interdisciplinar donde cada disciplina conserve sus instrumentos de análisis y las explicaciones, pero que se construya un puente que posibilite unir lazos de investigaciones y los intentos renovados de mejorar las prácticas educativas.

