Fungsi apartemen

Apartemen adalah: Bangunan bertingkat yang dibangun dalam suatu lingkungan yang terbagi dalam bagian- bagian yang distrukt...
JENIS APARTEMEN BERDASAR KETINGGIAN • Low Rise Apartment : Ketinggian bangunan sampai dengan 6 lantai. • Medium Rise Apart...
• Apartemen Milik Sendiri Apartemen yang dijual dapat dibeli oleh individu. Mirip dengan apartemen sewa, apartemen ini jug...
Unit apartemen yang hanya memiliki satu ruang. Ruang ini sifatnya multi fungsi sebagai runag duduk, kamar tidur, dan dapur...
Apartemen yang hanya dipakai oleh kalangan tertentu saja. Dan biasanya dimiliki suatu perusahaan atau instansi yang diperg...
apartemen disesuaikan dengan kondisi fisik para manula dan mengakomodasi manula dengan alat bantu jalan. 7. Klasifikasi ap...
KEBUTUHAN RUANG STANDAR RUANG Pengelompokkan ruang-ruang yang dibutuhkan : 1. Ruang unit hunian. 2. Ruang pengelola dan se...
Ruang pengelola dan service 1. R. Manager 2. Bagian Keuangan 3. Bagian Administrasi 4. Bagian Pemasaran 5. Bagian personal...
12.00 - 13.00 Makan siang, pada umumnya dilakukan di luar rumah kecuali pada hari libur atau khusus. SORE HARI : 17.00 - 1...
Bertanggung-jawab atas pemeliharaan dan perbaikan dari seluruh unsur ME bangunan. 5. House Keeping. Bertanggung-jawab atas...
Privacy suatu rancangan merupakan tuntutan yang mendasar. Disamping itu privacy dapat mendatangkan rasa aman dan nyaman ba...
Kegiatan pelayanan merupakan pelayanan penunjang/pelengkap dalam kehidupan sehari-hari dimana memberikan kemudahan-kemudah...
APARTEMEN WATER PALACE SURABAYA Waterplace Residence Gambaran Umum : Name : Waterplace Residence Location : Kompleks Pakuw...
Nuansa Pantai di Hunian Tengah Kota. Sesuai dengan namanya, Waterplace Residences mengintegrasikan wisata air ke dalam set...
Site  plan  of  4  tower  
Berbeda dengan Waterplace Residences, Gerande Waterplace didesain dengan gaya klasik Romawi. Bentuk pilar-pilar dan orname...
APARTEMEN COSMOPOLIS Apartemen Cosmopolis Gambaran Umum : Name : Apartemen Cosmopolis Location : Kompleks Pakuwon Indah, W...
LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, BEDROOM Floor : Ceramic tile 40x40cm WALL : Emulsion Paint ICI Catylac Ceiling : Painted Exposed...
Facilites dari pihak apartement : coffee shop . Mini market . Gym . Swimming pool . Barbeque area . Cgildren playground . ...
APARTEMEN MEDITERANIA II Waterplace Residence Gambaran Umum : Name : Mediterania Garden Residence. Location : Tanjung Dure...
Riviera, Gading Royal Mansion. Gading indah, gading indah utara, gading elok, gading putih, janur elok, janur asri, janur ...
Fungsi apartemen

Fungsi apartemen

Fungsi apartemen

  1. 1. Apartemen adalah: Bangunan bertingkat yang dibangun dalam suatu lingkungan yang terbagi dalam bagian- bagian yang distrukturkan secara fungsional dalam arah horisontal maupun vertikal dan merupakan satuan-satuan yang masing-masing dapat dimiliki dan digunakan secara terpisah, terutama untuk tempat hunian, yang dilengkapi dengan bagian bersama, benda bersama dan tanah bersama. Suatu bangunan terdiri dari tiga unit atau lebih, rumah tinggal didalamnya merupakan suatu bentuk kehidupan bersama, dalam lingkungan tanah yang terbatas. Semua jenis hunian atau tempat tinggal (multiply family), kecuali sebuah rumah tinggal yang berdiri sendiri bagi satu keluarga (single dwelling unit). Suatu bangunan yang dibagi dalam kamar-kamar atau kelompok kamar yang dipisahkan satu dengan lainnya dengan partisi, yang digunakan sebagai unit hunian. Suatu ruangan atau kumpulan ruang yang digunakan sebagai unit hunian atau rumah tinggal yang sifatnya dapat digunakan sebagai milik pribadi atau disewakan. Sistem kepemilikan apartemen Adapun sistem kepemilikkan yang dipilih adalah sistem sewa. Sewa adalah setiap hak yang timbul dalam nama atau bentuk apapun, bertujuan untuk memperoleh hak penggunaan suatu perumahan atau apartemen dengan membayar harga sewa secara periodik, biasanya perbulan. Jenis sewa terdiri dari: 1. Sewa biasa adalah penghuni membayar uang sewa kepada pemilik bangunan sesuai dengan perjanjian tanpa terikat batas waktu. 2. Sewa beli adalah uang sewa berfungsi sebagai angsuran pembelian, bila angsuran sudah memenuhi harga yang ditetapkan, maka bangunan menjadi milik penghuni. 3. Sewa kontrak adalah penghuni membayar uang sewa secara periodik sesuai dengan persetujuan, apabila masa kontrak berakhir dapat diadakan perjanjian baru. Apartemen sewa adalah suatu bangunan yang terdiri dari beberapa unit hunian yang didalamnya terdapat kehidupan bersama, dapat dihuni dengan membayar sewa dalam batas waktu tertentu.
  2. 2. JENIS APARTEMEN BERDASAR KETINGGIAN • Low Rise Apartment : Ketinggian bangunan sampai dengan 6 lantai. • Medium Rise Apartment : Ketinggian bangunan 6 s.d. 9 lantai. • High Rise Apartment : Ketinggian bangunan sampai dengan 40 lantai. BERDASAR PENCAPAIAN VERTIKAL • Elevated Apartment : Pencapaian melalui elevator atau lift dengan ketinggian lebih dari 4 lantai. • Walk-up Apartment : Pencapaian melalui tangga, dengan ketinggian tidak lebih dari 4 lantai. BERDASAR SISTEM KORIDOR • Single Loaded Corridor : Koridor satu sisi • Double Loaded Corridor : Koridor dua sisi • Center Loaded Coridor : Koridor terpusat BERDASAR PENYUSUNAN LANTAI • Simplex : Unit hunian terdapat dalam satu lantai. • Duplex : Unit hunian terdapat dalam dua lantai. • Triplex : Unit hunian terdapat dalam tiga lantai. BERDASAR BENTUK MASSA • Bentuk Massa Slab : Massa bangunan memanjang dengan bentuk sirkulasi berupa koridor, biasanya menggunakan lebih dari satu sistem sirkulasi vertikal. • Bentuk Massa Tower : Massa bangunan memusat dengan bentuk sirkulasi berupa hall atau ruang perantara. • Bentuk Massa Varian : Penggabungan antara bentuk slab dan tower. KlasifikasiAparetemen 1. Berdasarkan tipe pengelolanya, terdapat tiga jenis apartemen ( Akmal 2007 ) yaitu : • Serviced Apartemen Aparetemen yang dikelola secara menyeluruh oleh manajaemen tertentu biasanya menyerupai cara pengelolaan sebuah hotel, yaitu penghuni mendapatkan pe;ayanan ala hotel bintang lima, misalnya unit berperabot lengkap, housekeeping, layanan kamar, laundry, business centre.
  3. 3. • Apartemen Milik Sendiri Apartemen yang dijual dapat dibeli oleh individu. Mirip dengan apartemen sewa, apartemen ini juga memiliki pengelola yang mengurus fasilitas umum penghuninya. • Apartemen Sewa. Apartemen yang disewa oleh individu tanpa pelayanan khusus. Meskupun demikan tetap ada manajemen apartemen yang mengatur segala sesuatu berdasarkan kebutuhan bersama seperti sampah, pemeliharaan bangunan, lift, koridor dan faslitas umum lainnya. 2. Bila dipandang dari kategori jenis dan besar bangunan ( Akmal, 2007 ) Apartemen terdiri atas : • High-rise Apartemen Bangunan apartemen yang terdiri atas lebih dari sepuluh lantai. Dilengkapi area parkir bawah tanah, sistem keamanan dan servis penuh. Struktur apartemen lebih kompleks sehingga desain unit apartemen cenderung standar. Jenis ini banyak dibangun di pusat kota. • Mid-Rise Apartemen Bangunan apartemen yang terdiri dari tujuh sampai dengan sepuluh lantai. Jenis apartemen ini lebih sering dibangun dikota satelit. • Low-Rise Apartemen Apartemen dengan ketinggian kurang dari tujuh lantai dan menggunakan tangga sebagai alat transportasi vertikal. Biasanya untuk golongan menengah ke bawah. • Walked_Up Apartemen Bangunan apartemen yangv terdiri atas tiga lantai sampai dengan enam lantai. Apartemen ini kadang-kadang memiliki lift, tetapi bisa juga tidak. Jenis apartemen ini disukai oleh keluarga yang besar ( keluarga inti ditambaha dengan orang tua ). Gedung apartemen hanya terdiri dari dua atau tiga unit apartemen. • Garden Apartemen Bangunan apartemen dua sampai empat lantai. Apartemen ini memiliki halman dan taman disekitar bangunan. Apartemen ini sangat cocok untuk keluarga inti yang memiliki anak kecil karena anak-anak dapat mudah mencapai ke taman. Biasanya untuk golongan menengah ke atas. 3. Jenis apartemen berdasrakan tipe unitnya ada empat ( akmal, 2007 ), yaitu : • Studio
  4. 4. Unit apartemen yang hanya memiliki satu ruang. Ruang ini sifatnya multi fungsi sebagai runag duduk, kamar tidur, dan dapur yang semula terbuka tanpa partisi. Satu-satunya ruang yang terpisah biasanya hanya kamar mandi. Apartemen tipe studio relatif kecil. Tipe ini sesuai dihuni oleh satu orang atau pasangan tanpa anak. Luas unit ini minimal 20-35 m2 . • Apartemen 1, 2, 3 kamar / apartemen keluarga Pembagian ruangan apartemen ini mirip rumah biasa. Memiliki kamar tidur terpisah serta ruang duduk, ruang nakan, dapur yang bisa terbuka dalam satu ruang atau terpisah.luas apartemen tipe ini sangat beragam tergantung ruang yang dimiliki serta jumlah kamarnya. Luas minimal untuk satu kamar tidur adalah 25 m2 , 2 kamar tidur 30 m2 , 3 kamar tidur 85 m2 dan 4 kamar tidur 140 m2 . • Loft Loft adalah bangunan beas gudang atau pabbrik yang kemudian dialihfungsikan sebagai apartemen. Caranya adalah dengan menyekat-nyekat bangunan besar ini menjadi beberapa unit hunian. Keunikan loft apartemen adalah biasanya memiliki ruang yang tinggi, mezzanine atau dua lantai dalam satu unit. Bentuk bangunan pun cenderung berpenampilan industrial. Tetapi beberapa pengembangan kini menggunakan istilah loft untuk apartemen mezaanine atau dua lantai tetapi dalam banguna yang baru. Sesungguhnya ini salah kaprah karena kekhasan loft justru pada konsep bangunan bekas pabrik dan gundangnya. • Penthouse Unit hunian ini berada di lantai paling atas sebuah bangunan apartemen luasbya lebih besar daripada unit-unit dibawahnya. Bahkan kadang-kadang satu lantai hanya satu atau dua unit saja. Selain mewah, penthouse juga sangat privat karena memiliki lift khusus untuk penghuninya. Luas minimal adalah 300 m2 . 4. Berdasarkan tujuan pembangunan, apartemen dibagi menjadi tiga ( akmal, 2007 ), yaitu : • Komersial Apartemen yang hanya ditujukan untuk bisnis komersial yang mengejar keuntungan atau profit. • Umum Apartemen yang hanya ditujukan untuk semua lapisan masyarakat, akan tetapi biasanya hanya dihuni oleh lapisan masyarakat kalangan menengah kebawah. • Khusus
  5. 5. Apartemen yang hanya dipakai oleh kalangan tertentu saja. Dan biasanya dimiliki suatu perusahaan atau instansi yang dipergunakan oleh para pegawai maupun tamu yang berhubungan dengan pekerjaan. 5. Berdasrakan golongan sosial apartemen dibagi menjadi empat yaitu : • Apartemen sederhana. • Apartemen menengah. • Apartemen mewah. • Apartemen super mewah. Yang membedakan keempat tipe diatas adalah fasilitas yang terdapat dalam apartemen tersebut. Semakin lengkap fasilitas dalam sebuah apartemen, maka semakin mewah apartemen tersebut. Pemilihan bahan bangunan dan sistem apartemen juga berpengaruh. Semakin baik kualitas material dan semakin banyak pelayanannya, maka semakin mewah apartemen tersebut. 6. Berdasarkan penghuni jenis apartemen dibagi menjadi empat, yaitu : • Apartemen Keluarga Apartemen ini dihuni oleh keluarga yang terdiri dari ayah, ibu, dan anaknya. Bahkan tidak jarang orang tua dari ayah atau ibu tinggal bersama. Terdiri dari 2 hingga 4 kamar tidur. Belum termasuk kamar tidur pembantu yang tidak selalu ada/. Biasanya dilengkapi dengan balkon untuk interkasi dengan dunia luar. • Apartemen Lajang Apartemen ini dihuni oleh pria atau wanita yang belum menikah biasanya tinggal bersama teman meraka. Mereka mengguanakan apartemen ini sebagai tempat tinggal, bekerja, dan beraktifitas lain diluar jam kerja. • Apartemen Pebisnis / Ekspatrial Apartemen ini digunakan oleh para pengusaha untuk bekerja karena mereka telah mempunyai hunian sendiri diluar apartemen ini. Biasanya terletak dekat dengantempat kerja sehingga memberi kemudahan bagi pengusaha untuk mengontrol pekerjaannya. • Apartemen Manula Apartemen ini merupakan suatu hal yang baru di indonesia, bahkan bisa dibilang tidak ada meskipun sudah menjadi sebuah kebutuhan. Diluar negeri seperti Amerika, China, Jepang dan lain-lain, telah banyak ditemui apartemen unutk hunian manusia usia lanjut. Desain
  6. 6. apartemen disesuaikan dengan kondisi fisik para manula dan mengakomodasi manula dengan alat bantu jalan. 7. Klasifikasi apartemen berdsarkan kepemilikan ( Chiara, 1986 ), yaitu : • Apartemen Sewa Pemilii membangun dan membiayai operasi serta perawatan bangunan, penghuni membayar uang sewa selama jangka waktu tertentu. • Apartemen Kondominium Penghuni membeli dan mengelola unit yang menjadi haknya, tidak ada batasan bagi penghuni untuk menjual kembali atau menyewakan kembali unit miliknya. Penghhuni biasanya membayar uang pengelolaan ruang bersama yang dikeloala oleh pemilik gedung. • Apartemen Koperasi Apartemen dimiliki koperasi, penghuni memiliki saham didalamnya. Sesuai dengan unit yang ditempatinya. Bila penghuni pindah ia dapat menjual sahamnya kepada koperasi atau calon baru dengan persetujuan koperasi. Biaya operasional dan pemeliharaan ditanggung oleh koperasi. 8. Klasifikasi apartemen berdasarkan pelayanannya ( Chiara, 1986 ). Dibagi menjadi empat yaitu : • Apartemen full Service Apartemen yang menyediakan layanan standart hotel bagi penggunanya, seperti laundry, cattering, kebersihan, dan sebagainya. • Apartemen Fully Furnished Apartemen yang menyediakan furniture atau perabotan dalam unit apartemen. • Apartemen Full Furnished and Full Service Gabungan antara apartemen full service dan full furnished. • Apartemen building only Apartemen yang tidak menyediakan layanan ruang atau furniture.
  7. 7. KEBUTUHAN RUANG STANDAR RUANG Pengelompokkan ruang-ruang yang dibutuhkan : 1. Ruang unit hunian. 2. Ruang pengelola dan service 3. Fasilitas penunjang Ruang unit hunian. Ruang unit hunian berupa ruang yang digunakan untuk tempat tinggal penghuni apartemen dan terdiri dari ruang-ruang : 1. Ruang Tidur Utama 2. Ruang Tidur tambahan (anak-anak, pembantu) 3. R. makan 4. R. Keluarga 5. K. Mandi/WC 6. Balkon 7. Dapur/Pantry 8. Gudang 9. R. Jemur
  8. 8. Ruang pengelola dan service 1. R. Manager 2. Bagian Keuangan 3. Bagian Administrasi 4. Bagian Pemasaran 5. Bagian personalia 6. Ruang Rapat 7. Ruang PABX dan Operator 8. Toilet Fasilitas penunjang 1. Kolam Renang 2. Klinik Bersama 3. Laundry 4. Restoran 5. coffee shop 6. Mini market 7. Gym 8. Swimming pool 9. Barbeque area 10. Children playground 11. Spacious parking lot. 12. Tempat Parkir Basement 13. Ruang Serba Guna 14. Trek lari 15. Ruang santai AKTIVITAS Aktivitas pemakai pemakai apartemen dapat digolongkan dalam dua kelompok yaitu : 1. Kelompok penghuni/penyewa apartemen. 2. Pengelola Aktivitas Penghuni (penyewa apartemen) Aktivitas penghuni diuraikan berdasarkan kegiatan berbeda dari suami dan istri. 1. Aktivitas suami PAGI HARI : 6.00 - 7.00 Bangun, diteruskan olah-raga ringan, mandi, sarapan.Sarapan keluarga biasanya dilaksanakan di dapur. 7.30 - 8.30 Berangkat kerja SIANG HARI :
  9. 9. 12.00 - 13.00 Makan siang, pada umumnya dilakukan di luar rumah kecuali pada hari libur atau khusus. SORE HARI : 17.00 - 18.00 Pulang kantor, melakukan kegiatan fitness, di fitness centre atau istirahat di rumah sambil membaca koran/nonton TV. MALAM HARI : 18.00 - 19.00 Makan malam bersama keluarga di ruang makan, atau seminggu sekali makan malam di luar bersama keluarga, atau sering menjamu teman/relasi di rumah maupun di luar/di restaurant, biasanya jamuan didahului dengan minum-minum. 23.000 - 24.00 Waktu menjelang tidur digunakan untuk persiapan pekerjaan di kantor besok. 2. Aktivitas istri PAGI HARI : Bangun antara pukul 5.00 - 6.00 untuk menyiapkan sarapan pagi keluarga. SIANG HARI : Berolah raga bersama teman-teman, berbelanja, bekerja sambilan. MALAM HARI : Makan malam bersama keluarga, atau mengatur catering bila mengadakan jamuam makan malam dengan bantuan tenaga catering service. Acara bersama keluarga, santai di ruang keluarga sesudah makan malam bersama. 3. Aktivitas Pengelola. Penyelenggaraan operasional apartemen perlu ditunjang oleh pengelolaan yang efektif. Susunan dan tugas pengelola biasanya sebagai berikut : 1. Pimpinan dan Pengurus Administrasi : Tugasnya mengkoordinasikan berlangsungnya kegiatan kepegawaian, keuangan dan tata usaha dalam bangunan apartemen. 2. Penerangan / Resepsionis Bertugas menerima pesan, menerima pengaduan dan informasi dari penghuni apartemen. Menjadi perantara untuk menerima tamu penghuni. 3. Tenaga penunjang kegiatan. Memberikan pelayanan kesehatan, rekreasi dan kebutuhan sehari-hari. 4. Mekanikal dan Elektrikal
  10. 10. Bertanggung-jawab atas pemeliharaan dan perbaikan dari seluruh unsur ME bangunan. 5. House Keeping. Bertanggung-jawab atas pengaturan kegiatan kerumahtanggaan seperti cleaning dan laundry. 6. Pelayanan kesehatan Melayani kebutuhan pelayanan kesehatan bagi para penghuni apartemen bila dibutuhkan. 7. Security Bertanggung jawab atas keamanan penghuni bangunan. ANALISA LINGKUNGAN 1. PERENCANAAN LINGKUNGAN KOTA Dalam perencanaan lingkungan ini tetap mengikuti ketentuan-ketentuan yang telah ditetapkan oleh Pemda Pekanbaru, sehingga dapat menunjang program pembangunan kota secara menyeluruh. Yang mana proyeksi perencanaan bangunan ini disesuaikan terhadap proyeksi perencanaan di tahun-tahun mendatang, dimana dalam perencanaan yang dimaksudkanini telah tertata secara keseluruhan di mana daerah-daerah yang wilayahnya cukup luas dan lingkungannya yang telah dibagi-bagi untuk permukiman, ruang hijau, komersial, jalur lalu-lintas sesuai dengan perencanaan kota di kemudian hari. Dalam perencanaan lingkungan bangunan apartemen kelas menengah ini dimaksudkan bentuknya menyatu dengan lingkungannya, yaitu proyeksi dari lingkungannya yang telah ditata kembali sesuai dengan masterplan yang telah dibuat. Sehingga diharapkan akan adanya suatu kesinambungan saling mengisi dan melengkapi antara bangunan yang direncanakan dengan lingkungan sekitarnya. 2. KONSEP TERHADAP RUANG LUAR Ruang luar mempunyai peranan yang penting sehingga dapat dikatakan sebagai suatu wadah arsitektur tanpa atap. Ruang luar merupakan salah satu sarana yang menunjang aktivitas bagi penghuni, yaitu berupa: jalan-jalan, olah-raga, bermain, duduk-duduk dan sebagainya. Bentuk ruang luar akan terjadi berdasarkan pengaruh dari orientasi-orientasi terhadap tapak, lingkungan, bangunan-bangunan yang ada di sekeliling tapak. Sehingga ruang luar juga mempunyai pengaruh yang kuat terhadap persepsi pengamat. Dalam konsep perancangan ruang luar diharapkan adanya unsur-unsur yang menyatu dengan lingkungan sekitar sehingga bangunan yang dibangun disamping mempunyai ciri khas tersendiri juga memberikan sumbangan yang berarti bagi lingkungannya. SISTEM KELOMPOK KEGIATAN 1. KELOMPOK KEGIATAN PRIBADI
  11. 11. Privacy suatu rancangan merupakan tuntutan yang mendasar. Disamping itu privacy dapat mendatangkan rasa aman dan nyaman bagi penghuni. Kegiatan privacy biasanya dilakukan dalam ruang tidur, ruang kerja, toilet dan sebagainya dalam satu unit hunian. 2. KELOMPOK KEGIATAN BERSAMA Kegiatan bersama ini biasanya dilakukan oleh penghuni bersama-sama dengan penghuni yang lainnya baik disengaja maupun tidak. Dimana dalam kegiatan ini menimbulkan interaksi bagi sesama penghuni maupun masyarakat luar, dimana kegiatan ini biasanya terjadi pada ruang-ruang penunjang kegiatan dalam lingkungan hunian. 3. KELOMPOK KEGIATAN PELAYANAN SERVICE gambar  4.1    :  ilustrasi  ruang  privacy                                                                         sumber    :    dok.  penulis   Privacy pada ruang tidur dan Kamar mandi / WC pada Denah Unit hunian gambar  4.2    :  ilustrasi  ruang  public  /  bersama                                                                         sumber    :    dok.  penulis  
  12. 12. Kegiatan pelayanan merupakan pelayanan penunjang/pelengkap dalam kehidupan sehari-hari dimana memberikan kemudahan-kemudahan bagi penghuni. Dimana kegiatan ini biasanya tidak dilakukan oleh staff pelayanan yang bertugas menjalankan kegiatan tersebut. ZONING 1. ZONING PUBLIK Merupakan daerah yang dipergunakan baik oleh penghuni, tamu maupun pengelola, daaerah ini antara lain meliputi: lobby, ruang serbaguna, pertokoan, minimarket, restaurant dan sebagainya. 2. ZONING SEMI PRIVAT Merupakan daerah yang dapat dikunjungi oleh orang-orang tertentu saja. 3. ZONING PRIVAT Merupakan area yang terpenting dan bersifat pribadi dan hanya digunakan oleh orang-orang berkepentingan saja. 4. ZONING SERVICE Merupakan tempat pelayanan apartemen, misalnya : dapur. laundry dan linen, ruang elektrikal dan mekanikal, lift service dsb.
  13. 13. APARTEMEN WATER PALACE SURABAYA Waterplace Residence Gambaran Umum : Name : Waterplace Residence Location : Kompleks Pakuwon Indah, West Surabaya Building Area : 316,083 m2 Site Area : 42,028 m2 Towers : 7 Floors : - Tower A, B, C, D (twin) : 38 - Tower E : 30 - Tower F : 35 Units : 2400 Status : Under Construction Developer : PT. Pakuwon Dharma ( Pakuwon Group ) Architect : Architect Indomegah.
  14. 14. Nuansa Pantai di Hunian Tengah Kota. Sesuai dengan namanya, Waterplace Residences mengintegrasikan wisata air ke dalam setiap massa apartemen. Berbagai bentuk dan pengolahan kolam air menjadi daya tarik tersendiri bagi penghuni Waterplace Residences. Hunian vertikal dalam bentuk apartemen merupakan solusi terbaik untuk menghemat lahan di perkotaan. Waterplace Residences hadir di Surabaya untuk menjawab kebutuhan akan hunian modern. Memiliki lokasi strategis di Surabaya Barat, Waterplace Residences dekat dengan pusat perbelanjaan terbesar di Surabaya, Supermal dan Pakuwon Trade Center. Hubungan dengan fasilitas sekitar menjadi salah satu daya tarik apartemen ini. Tidak lebih dari 5 menit bagi penghuni untuk mencapai Sekolah Petra dan Pakuwon Golf & Family Club. Apartemen ini terbagi dalam 2 bagian yaitu 4 tower Waterplace Residences dan 2 tower Grande Waterplace. Keindahan alam tropis dalam hunian yang dibalut suasana khas Mediterania. Desain tower Waterplaces Residences mengadaptasi Mediteranian Style dengan komposisi warna-warna lembut khas Mediterania. Fasada bangunan kaya akan detail bukaan dengan hiasan jalusi. Untuk memberi kesan natural khas Mediteranian, warna dipilih coklat dan krem. Perbedaan tinggi setiap tower dimanfaatkan secara maksimal sebagai efek dinamis dari bentuk massa bangunan. Permainan bentuk atap dengan menghadirkan bentuk atap miring sebagai konsekuensi bangunan tropis juga diterapkan di sini.
  15. 15. Site  plan  of  4  tower  
  16. 16. Berbeda dengan Waterplace Residences, Gerande Waterplace didesain dengan gaya klasik Romawi. Bentuk pilar-pilar dan ornamen sebagai ciri khas gaya klasik Romawi dihadirkan secara dominan di area publik. Suasana damai, tenang, dan nyaman begitu melekat dalam area ini. Hunian ekslusif bagi eksekutif yang dirancang untuk memberi suasana ruang yang nyaman dan rekreatif bagi penghuninya. Konsep yang ditawarkan oleh Waterplace yaitu hunian ekslusif bagi eksekutif muda dengan tema apartment with lagoon. Area ruang terbuka didominasi dengan kolam air yang ditata sedemikian rupa untuk memberi suasana ruang yang nyaman dan rekreatif bagi penghuninya. Kolam air tersebut dibedakan berdasarkan ukuran, bentuk dan fungsinya menjadi lap pool, beach pool, continuous pool, dan kids and baby pool. Untuk Grande Waterplace, selain menawarkan konsep yang lebih ekslusif dan privasi bagi penghuni, 2 tower apartemen ditambah dengan fasilitas indoor pool dan barbeque area. Kolam  renang   Peta  lokasi  
  17. 17. APARTEMEN COSMOPOLIS Apartemen Cosmopolis Gambaran Umum : Name : Apartemen Cosmopolis Location : Kompleks Pakuwon Indah, West Surabaya Building Area : 316,083 m2 Site Area : 42,028 m2 Towers : 4 Floors : - Tower A, B, C,D (twin) Units : - Status : Finish Spesifikasi 1 Unit Apartemen : spesifikasinya : TIPE : 1 BEDROOM GROSS 42 M2, ground floor (pemandangan langsung ke kolam renang ! ) 1 KAMAR, KITCHEN SET, BATHROOM, AC 2 Unit 500jt NEGO EXTERIOR WALL Wall : Plastering brick wall, wethershield ICI paint Dulux/Mowilex Window frame : Aluminium Anodize/ powder coating Window glass : Clear glass 5mm
  18. 18. LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, BEDROOM Floor : Ceramic tile 40x40cm WALL : Emulsion Paint ICI Catylac Ceiling : Painted Exposed Concrete Door : Wooden door Fittings : Saklar, stop kontak, TV & telpon sket Outlet by Legrand PANTRY Floor : Ceramic tile 40x40cm WALL : Emulsion Paint ICI Catylac : combine with Ceramic tile Counter tops : Ceramic tile 20x20 cm TOILET Floor : Ceramic tile 20x20 cm Wall : Ceramic tile 20x20 cm Ceiling : Kalsiboard Door : PVC Door Sanitair :TOTO ELECTRICITY Capacity : 2,200 VA (ectended 3,500 VA) Genset : back up Metering : individual KWH Meter for each unit VALUE ADDED FEATURES MATV : 1 TV outlet Communication : 1 direct telephone line installed per unit , 1 outlet cable TV, 1 Outlet internet broadband Safety Devices : fire extinguisher, fire alarm, hydrant system, UL/FM fire pumps system, fire escape LOKASI : Dekat Salah satu Mall terbesar di surabaya,Galaxy Mall Dekat kampus ITS, HANG TUAH, dsb Terletak hanya 200 m dari jalan raya lingkar timur Surabaya, akses jalan by pass dari Surabaya selatan ke Surabaya Utara Terletak di tengah2 hunian elite ARAYA BUMI MEGAH, PURI GALAXY, REGENCY.
  19. 19. Facilites dari pihak apartement : coffee shop . Mini market . Gym . Swimming pool . Barbeque area . Cgildren playground . Spacious parking lot. Nuansa di Hunian Tengah Kota. Sesuai dengan namanya, Cosmopolis Residences mengintegrasikan wisata air ke dalam setiap massa apartemen. Berbagai bentuk dan pengolahan kolam air menjadi daya tarik tersendiri bagi penghuni Cosmopolis Residences. Hunian vertikal dalam bentuk apartemen merupakan solusi terbaik untuk menghemat lahan di perkotaan. Cosmopolis Residences hadir di Surabaya untuk menjawab kebutuhan akan hunian modern. Memiliki lokasi strategis di Surabaya Timur, Cosmopolis Residences dekat dengan pusat perbelanjaan di Surabaya timur, Seperti Galxy Mall, Universitas hang tuah dan ITS. Hubungan dengan fasilitas sekitar menjadi salah satu daya tarik apartemen ini. Tidak lebih dari 5 menIt bagi penghuni untuk mencapai tempat ini. Apartemen ini terbagi dalam 2 bagian yaitu 5 tower. Keindahan alam tropis dalam hunian yang dibalut suasana khas Modern. Desain tower Cosmopolis Residences mengadaptasi Style jaman sekarang dengan komposisi warna-warna lembut khas . Fasada bangunan kaya akan detail bukaan dengan hiasan jalusi. Untuk memberi kesan natural khas, warna dipilih putih dan krem. Perbedaan tinggi setiap tower dimanfaatkan secara maksimal sebagai efek dinamis dari bentuk massa bangunan.
  20. 20. APARTEMEN MEDITERANIA II Waterplace Residence Gambaran Umum : Name : Mediterania Garden Residence. Location : Tanjung Duren, Jakarta Utara Building Area : 316,083 m2 Site Area : 42,028 m2 Towers : 6 Floors : - Tower A, B, C, D (twin) : 38 - Tower E : 30 - Tower F : 35 Units : 320 Status : Under Construction Developer : PT. Pakuwon Dharma ( Pakuwon Group ) Architect : Podomoro Group. Nuansa Pantai di Hunian Tengah Kota. Sesuai dengan namanya, Mediterania Garden Residence II mengintegrasikan wisata air ke dalam setiap massa apartemen. Berbagai bentuk dan pengolahan kolam air menjadi daya tarik tersendiri bagi penghuni Mediterania Garden Resindence II. Hunian vertikal dalam bentuk apartemen merupakan solusi terbaik untuk menghemat lahan di perkotaan. Mediterania Garden Residences II, hadir di Jakarta Utara untuk menjawab kebutuhan akan hunian modern. Memiliki lokasi strategis di Jakarta Utara, Mediterania dekat dengan pusat perbelanjaan terbesar di Jakarta Utara, Mall taman anggrek, Bukit Gading Villa Kintamani, Tampak Siring, Sanur, Kuta. Atha Gading Villa, Gading Mediterania, Villa Gading Indah, Mitra Gading Villa, Permata Gading Villa, Gading Kirana, Gading Kusuma, Gading Nirwana, Gading Park View, Gading
  21. 21. Riviera, Gading Royal Mansion. Gading indah, gading indah utara, gading elok, gading putih, janur elok, janur asri, janur indah, janur kuning, kelapa cengkir, kelapa hibrida, kelapa hijau, kelapa kopyor, kelapa puyuh, kelapa molek, kelapa sawit, kelapa lilin, kelapa nias, kelapa puan, kelapa nias timur, puspa gading, summagung. Gading Arcadia, Gading Griya Lestari, Gading Surya, Pondok Gading Utama, Taman Pegangsaan Indah. Apartemen Wisma Gading Permai, Apartemen Summerville, Apartemen Mediterania, Apartemen Paladian Park, Kondominium Kelapa Gading, Apartemen The Summit. Kompleks Ruko Bukit Gading Indah, Ruko Gading Batavia, Kokan Permata Gading, Ruko Artha Gading, Ruko Sentra Bisnis, Ruko Gading Kirana. Mall Kelapa Gading, Mall Artha Gading, Kelapa Gading Trade Centre, Sports Mall, Mall of Indonesia.Hubungan dengan fasilitas sekitar menjadi salah satu daya tarik apartemen ini. Apartemen ini terbagi dalam 2 bagian yaitu Mediterania Garden Residence 1 dan 2. Mediterania Garden Residence 1 dan 2 menyajikan.Keindahan alam tropis dalam hunian yang dibalut suasana khas Mediterania. Desain tower Mediterania mengadaptasi Mediteranian Style dengan komposisi warna-warna lembut khas Mediterania. Fasada bangunan kaya akan detail bukaan dengan hiasan jalusi. Untuk memberi kesan natural khas Mediteranian, warna dipilih coklat dan krem. Perbedaan tinggi setiap tower dimanfaatkan secara maksimal sebagai efek dinamis dari bentuk massa bangunan. Permainan bentuk atap dengan menghadirkan bentuk atap miring sebagai konsekuensi bangunan tropis juga diterapkan di sini.

