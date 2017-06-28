PLAN DE TRABAJO JORNADA DE PRÁCTICA 5 – 15 DE ABRIL Lic. En educación preescolar 6° semestre Grupo: B Alumna: Camy Elizabe...
1 Planeación “Mi cuerpo por dentro “ Martes 5 de Abril Aprendizaje esperado:Percibe ciertos cambios que presenta su cuerpo...
2 Miércoles 6 de Abril Aprendizaje esperado: Percibe ciertos cambios que presenta su cuerpo. Materiales:  Lámina para hac...
3 Viernes 8 de Abril Aprendizaje esperado: Percibe ciertos cambios que presenta su cuerpo. Materiales:  2 botellas de 2 l...
4 Lista de alumnos Alumnos Criterios de desempeño Puntaje final Practica medidas básicas preventivas y de seguridad para p...
5 CENTRO REGIONAL DE EDUCACIÓN NORMAL “DR. GONZALO AGUIRRE BELTRÁN” LICENCIATURA EN EDUCACIÓN PREESCOLAR TUXPAN VER. PLAN ...
6 Taller de alimentación saludable Dirigido a niños de tercer grado de preescolar. Propósito: que el niño experimente come...
7 Miércoles 13 de Abril Materiales:  Plátano  Fresas  Brócoli  Plato raso  Cubierto  Plato del buen comer Inicio: *u...
8 Viernes 15 de Abril Materiales:  Plato del buen comer con las frutas y los órganos Inicio: *se comentarán las frutas qu...
9 Lista de alumnos Alumnos Criterios de desempeño Puntaje final Practica medidas básicas preventivas y de seguridad para p...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Situación Didáctica: Mi cuerpo por dentro

20 views

Published on

Son actividades enfocadas al campo formativo Desarrollo físico y salud

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
20
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Situación Didáctica: Mi cuerpo por dentro

  1. 1. PLAN DE TRABAJO JORNADA DE PRÁCTICA 5 – 15 DE ABRIL Lic. En educación preescolar 6° semestre Grupo: B Alumna: Camy Elizabeth Salas González Jardín de práctica: Francisca Cano Educadora: Cristina Pérez Sequera Grado y grupo: 3° “C”
  2. 2. 1 Planeación “Mi cuerpo por dentro “ Martes 5 de Abril Aprendizaje esperado:Percibe ciertos cambios que presenta su cuerpo. Materiales:  Video de los órganos del cuerpo  Computadora con bocinas  Modelo de cuerpo humano con órganos  Hojas de trabajo  Lápices Inicio: * Se comenzará preguntando a los niños si conocen las partes del cuerpo, y pidiendo que las nombren e identifiquen. *se comentará con los niños que dentro de nuestro cuerpo hay órganos que ayudan a que este funcione, y preguntaré si es que conocen algunos. *después de escuchar los comentarios de los niños,se presentará un video de órganos del cuerpo y la función de cada uno de estos. Desarrollo: *se comentará el video, que órganos componen nuestro cuerpo y que función tiene cada uno. *se presentará el modelo del cuerpo humano con órganos para que los niños observen en físico su ubicación dentro del cuerpo humano. *se preguntará a los niños si pueden sentir los órganos dentro de su cuerpo. Cierre: *se presentarán las hojas de trabajo a los niños,explicándoles que tienen que colorear los órganos del cuerpo,recortarlos y pegarlos dentro del cuerpo humano. * Se escribirá en el pizarrón el nombre de cada parte del cuerpo y los niños tendrán que copiarlo en su hoja de trabajo. *se pedirá de tarea que investiguen,que función tienen los riñones. Campo formativo: Desarrollo físico y salud Aspecto: Promoción de la salud Competencia: Practica medidas básicas preventivas y de seguridad para preservar su salud, así como para evitar accidentes y riesgos en la escuela y fuera de ella Edad: 5 y 6 años
  3. 3. 2 Miércoles 6 de Abril Aprendizaje esperado: Percibe ciertos cambios que presenta su cuerpo. Materiales:  Lámina para hacer el modelo de una niña  Lámina para hacer el modelo de un niño  6 globos  Listón Inicio: *se recordarán los órganos que vimos el día anterior y su funcionamiento de cada uno. *se preguntará quienes hicieron la tarea,comentaremos la función que tienen los riñones. *se comentará si es que pueden sentirlos,asícomo que puede hacer para mantenerlos sanos. *se explicará a los niños que haremos dos cuerpos humanos yles pondremos sus órganos,primero comenzaremos por los riñones. Desarrollo: *se organizará a los niños por equipos, los equipos se formaran por 4 mesas de trabajo *una mesa hará el modelo de una niña, se colocará una niña sobre la lámina y se marcará su forma, se recortará. *otra mesa hará el modelo de un niño, se colocará un niño sobre la lámina y se marcará su forma, se recortará. *los otros dos equipos realizarán los riñones, uno para cada modelo, los riñones se realizarán llenando 3 globos de agua, se pegará un listón a cada globo y se juntaran los tres listones simulando los riñones y la vejiga. Cierre: *comentaremos la consistencia que tiene cada órgano, si es duro, blando, etc. *Se esperara a que sequen los materiales y se colocaran los órganos en el cuerpo, con cinta adhesiva .*Se colocará el modelo en la pared para agregar después los órganos que se vayan creando, se le pondrá un nombre a cada modelo, ya que es un cuerpo humano que estamos formando. *De tarea los niños investigarán la función de los pulmones, cerebro y corazón. Jueves 7 de Abril Aprendizaje esperado:Percibe ciertos cambios que presenta su cuerpo. Materiales:  Dos botellas de 2 litros  Maicena  Papel higiénico  Agua  Pegamento  Recipientes  Cinta adhesiva  Popotes Inicio: *se observará el avance del cuerpo que vamos formando,recordando para que sirve cada órgano del cuerpo. *preguntaré quien hizo la tarea y comentaremos la función que tienen los pulmones, el corazón y el cerebro. *haremos ejercicios de respiración para sentir como trabajan los pulmones y comentaremos como debemos cuidarlos. Desarrollo: *explicaré que ahora haremos los pulmones, corazón y cerebro de nuestro cuerpo. *igual que el día anterior se trabajará en equipo por mesas. * una mesa elaborara dos cerebros, partiendo pedazos de papel higiénico y depositándolos dentro de un recipiente,después se le agregará agua y pegamento y se mezclará, cuando este la mezcla, se moldeará la forma del cerebro. *otra mesa realizará dos corazones,se mezclará en un recipiente harina de maicena, agua y colorante rojo, ya hecha la mezcla se verterá sobre el recipiente y se dejará secar. * dos equipos realizaran los pulmones, uno para cada modelo se pegará con cinta adhesiva un globo en la
  4. 4. 3 Viernes 8 de Abril Aprendizaje esperado: Percibe ciertos cambios que presenta su cuerpo. Materiales:  2 botellas de 2 litros y dos botellas de 600 ml  Cinta adhesiva  Tijeras  Papel crepé  Plastilina Inicio : *observaremos cómo va la formación del modelo del cuerpo humano con los órganos, recordando la función de cada uno de estos. *preguntaré quien hizo la tarea y comentaremos el funcionamiento del estómago y los intestinos. *preguntaré a los niños si pueden sentir estos órganos dentro de su cuerpo. *preguntaré a los niños si han cuidado estos órganos y de qué manera. Desarrollo: *se realizará el modelo del estómago con las botellas, dos equipos realizarán un estómago cada uno: se cortara la parte inferior de la botella de 600 ml y se cortará la boquilla de la botella de 2 litros, se juntarán ambas fijándolas con cinta adhesiva, la de arriba será la más pequeña, se recortarán papelitos que se introducirán por la botella más pequeña hasta que caigan a la más grande simulando ser la comida dentro del estómago. *los otros dos equipos realizarán los intestinos,unos para cada modelo,el grupo y el delgado:con plastilinase moldearán los intestinos gruesos y delgados y se colocarán en el modelo según su acomodación. Cierre: *una vez terminados los modelos se pegaran con cinta adhesiva al cuerpo humano, recordando su funcionamiento y ubicación. parte inferior de un popote, se repetirá el proceso dos veces,se colocaran los dos popotes con globos dentro de la botella, se pegara la boquilla de la botella a los popotes para fijarlos. Cierre: *los niños colocarán los órganos realizados dentro del modelo del cuerpo humano con cinta adhesiva. *se recordará el funcionamiento de cada uno *de tarea se pedirá a los niños que investiguen el funcionamiento del estómago y los intestinos. Lunes 11 de Abril Aprendizaje esperado: Percibe ciertos cambios que presenta su cuerpo. Materiales:  Modelo del cuerpo humano con órganos Inicio: *pediré a los niños que expongan el cuerpo humano que formaron, recordando el nombre que le dieron. *se pedirá que expliquen cada órgano y para que funciona. Desarrollo: *después de la exposición,se mostrará el modelo del cuerpo sin órganos, colocando por un lado, sobre una mesa, los órganos. *se hará una adivinanza de acuerdo al funcionamiento de cada órgano (por ejemplo:es el órgano del cuerp o que bombea la sangre a todo el cuerpo...el corazón), y el niño que adivine que órgano es, tendrá que identificarlo y pegarlo en el lugar que le corresponde dentro del cuerpo humano. Cierre: *se realizarán varias adivinanzas de cada órgano hasta formar todo el cuerpo humano.
  5. 5. 4 Lista de alumnos Alumnos Criterios de desempeño Puntaje final Practica medidas básicas preventivas y de seguridad para preservar su salud Practica medidas básicas preventivas para evitar accidentes y riesgos en la escuela y fuera de ella. 1.- 2.- 3.- 4.- 5.- 6.- 7.- 8.- 9.- 10.- 11.- 12.- 13.- 14.- 15.- 16.- 17.- 18.- 19.- 20.- Rubrica de ev aluación Campo formativo: Desarrollo físico y salud Aspecto: Promoción de la salud Competencia: Practica medidas básicas preventivas y de seguridad para preservarsu salud, asícomo para evitar accidentes y riesgos en la escuela y fuera de ella INDICADORES DE EVALUACION NIVELES DE DESEMPEÑO LO HACE (5 PTS) A VECES LO HACE (4 PTS) LO HACE CON AYUDA (3 PTS) LO INTENTA (2PTS) Practica medidas básicas preventivas y de seguridad para preservar su salud Practica de forma propia medidas básicas preventivas y de seguridad para preservar su salud Practica solo en ocasiones medidas básicas preventivas y de seguridad para preservar su salud Practica con ayuda medidas básicas preventivas y de seguridad para preservar su salud practica solo algunas medidas básicas preventivas y de seguridad para preservar su salud Practica medidas básicas preventivas para evitar accidentes y riesgos en la escuela y fuera de ella. Practica de forma propia medidas básicas preventivas para evitar accidentes y riesgos en la escuela y fuera de ella. Practica solo en ocasiones medidas básicas preventivas para evitar accidentes y riesgos en la escuela y fuera de ella. Practica con ayuda medidas básicas preventivas para evitar accidentes y riesgos en la escuela y fuera de ella. Practica solo algunas medidas básicas preventivas para evitar accidentes y riesgos en la escuela y fuera de ella.
  6. 6. 5 CENTRO REGIONAL DE EDUCACIÓN NORMAL “DR. GONZALO AGUIRRE BELTRÁN” LICENCIATURA EN EDUCACIÓN PREESCOLAR TUXPAN VER. PLAN GENERAL DE TRABAJO Jornada de practica 4 – 15 de Abril Lunes Martes Miércoles Jueves Viernes 9:00- 9:10am 9:00-9:10am 9:00-9:10am 9:00-9:10am 9:00-9:10am AC TI FI VA SI CI CA ON 9:15-10:00am 9:15-10:00am 9:15-10:00am 9:15-10:00am 9:15-10:10am Actividad Actividad Actividad Actividad Actividad 10:00-10:40am 10:00-10:40am 10:00-10:40am 10:00-10:40am 10:00-10:40am AL Y MU ER RE ZO CE SO 10:40-11:30 pm 11:00-12:00 pm 11:00-12:0 pm 11:00-12:00 pm 11:00-12:00 pm Actividad Actividad Actividad Actividad Actividad 11:30 – 12:00 pm 12:00 – 12:30 pm 12:00 – 12:30 pm 12:00 – 12:30 pm 12:00 – 12:30 pm Ritmos, cantos y juegos Ritmos, cantos y juegos Actividad Educación física Educación física 12:00-12:15 12:00-12:15 12:00 12:00-12:15 12:00-12:15 Colación Colación Salida Colación Colación 12:15-1:30 12:15-1:30 12:15-1:30 12:15-1:30 Actividad Actividad Actividad Actividad 1:30 Salida y acuerdos con la educadora 1:30 Salida y acuerdos con la educadora 1:30 Salida y acuerdos con la educadora 1:30 Salida y acuerdos con la educadora
  7. 7. 6 Taller de alimentación saludable Dirigido a niños de tercer grado de preescolar. Propósito: que el niño experimente comer alimentos que sean benéficos para su salud, como lo son las frutas y verduras, volviéndose un hábito para ellos e identificando en que benefician a cada uno de los órganos de su cuerpo. Campo formativo: Desarrollo físico y salud Aspecto: Promoción de la salud Competencia: Practica medidas básicas preventivas y de seguridad para preservar su salud, así como para evitar accidentes y riesgos en la escuela y fuera de ella Aprendiaje esperado: •Identifica, entre los productos que existen en su entorno, aquellos que puede consumir como parte de una alimentación correcta. Edad: 5 y 6 años Martes 12 de Abril Materiales:  Sandia picada  Zanahoria  Naranjas  Plato del buen comer con divisiones para cada órgano del cuerpo  Plato raso  Cubierto Inicio: *un día anterior se pedirá a los niños que investiguen los alimentos que ayudan a los pulmones ylos riñones, así como que traigan zanahoria, sandia, naranjas sin picar. *comentaremos los alimentos que ayudan al buen funcionamiento de los riñones y pulmones, así como por qué sucede esto. *Se explicará a los niños que armaremos un menú saludable para nuestro cuerpo,que será el plato del buen comer, donde colocaremos los alimentos que nos ayudan a cada órgano del cuerpo que vimos Desarrollo: *Se presentará el plato del buen comer,donde colocaremos los alimentos que ayudan a cada órgano, según como los vayamos viendo en clase. *los niños dibujaran en su libreta los alimentos que se vieron y escribirán su nombre a cada uno. Cierre: *se explicará a los niños que ellos prepararan sus alimentos, con su platito y cubierto, cortaran la fruta y la acomodaran como ellos prefieran. *prepararan la fruta a su gusto (con chile, limón, sal, etc), para después comerla, en la hora del almuerzo. *después del almuerzo se comentará los beneficios que comer fruta tiene para el cuerpo, y lo fácil y bueno que es comerla.
  8. 8. 7 Miércoles 13 de Abril Materiales:  Plátano  Fresas  Brócoli  Plato raso  Cubierto  Plato del buen comer Inicio: *un día anterior se pedirá a los niños que investiguen los alimentos que ayudan al corazón y el cerebro. * Se comentara los beneficios que tiene el plátano para el cerebro y el brócoli y fresas para el corazón. Desarrollo: *colocaremos en el plato del buen comer, los alimentos que ayudan al corazón y el cerebro, así como el órgano que corresponde a cada espacio. *se pedirá a los niños que dibujen en su libreta los alimentos que vimos y se escriba su nombre. * Se hará una presentación especial en la acomodación de la fruta, para que sea de atracción para los niños. * Los niños prepararán sus alimentos, con su platito y cubierto, cortaran la fruta y la acomodaran como ellos prefieran. Cierre: *prepararan la fruta a su gusto (con chile, limón, sal, etc), para después comerla, en la hora del almuerzo. *después del almuerzo se comentara los beneficios que comer fruta tiene para el cuerpo, y lo fácil y bueno que es comerla. Jueves 14 de Abril Materiales:  Manzana  Papaya  Yogurt  Granola  Plato raso  Cubierto  Plato del buen comer Inicio: *un día anterior se pedirá a los niños que investiguen los alimentos que ayudan al estómago e intestinos. * Se comentará los beneficios que tiene la manzana y papaya para el estómago y el yogurt con granola para los intestinos. Desarrollo: *colocaremos en el plato del buen comer,los alimentos que ayudan al estómago y los intestinos, así como el órgano que corresponde a cada espacio. *se pedirá a los niños que dibujen en su libreta los alimentos que vimos y se escriba su nombre. *se comentará a los niños que haremos un coctel de frutas y preguntarles si antes han hecho uno. * Los niños prepararán sus alimentos,con su platito y cubierto, cortaran la fruta primero, después agregaran el yogurt y la granola. Cierre: *después de preparar su coctel de fruta, los niños lo comerán. *después del almuerzo se comentará los beneficios que comer fruta tiene para el cuerpo, y lo fácil y bueno que es comerla.
  9. 9. 8 Viernes 15 de Abril Materiales:  Plato del buen comer con las frutas y los órganos Inicio: *se comentarán las frutas que vimos y comimos, así como los beneficios que aportaban a cada uno de los órganos *se colocará el plato del buen comer con los órganos, por un lado una mesa con todas las frutas que se trabajaron. *jugaremos a las adivinanzas, primero yo diré una acerca de las frutas (por ejemplo: esta fruta ayuda a que nuestro corazón este fuerte... fresas) *el niño que conteste la adivinanza colocara la fruta en el espacio del corazón, dentro del plato del buen comer Desarrollo: *se invitará a que los niños vayan diciendo las adivinanzas de las frutas, según los beneficios que tengan para los órganos. *se dirán varias adivinanzas hasta que el plato este completo con las frutas y los órganos. Cierre: Se pedirá a los niños que dibujen el plato en su libreta y le pongan como título “ menú saludable” Rubrica de ev aluación Campo formativo: Desarrollo físico y salud Aspecto: Promoción de la salud Competencia: Practica medidas básicas preventivas y de seguridad para preservarsu salud, asícomo para evitar accidentes y riesgos en la escuela y fuera de ella INDICADORES DE EVALUACION NIVELES DE DESEMPEÑO LO HACE (5 PTS) A VECES LO HACE (4 PTS) LO HACE CON AYUDA (3 PTS) LO INTENTA (2PTS) Practica medidas básicas preventivas y de seguridad para preservar su salud Practica de forma propia medidas básicas preventivas y de seguridad para preservar su salud Practica solo en ocasiones medidas básicas preventivas y de seguridad para preservar su salud Practica con ayuda medidas básicas preventivas y de seguridad para preservar su salud practica solo algunas medidas básicas preventivas y de seguridad para preservar su salud Practica medidas básicas preventivas para evitar accidentes y riesgos en la escuela y fuera de ella. Practica de forma propia medidas básicas preventivas para evitar accidentes y riesgos en la escuela y fuera de ella. Practica solo en ocasiones medidas básicas preventivas para evitar accidentes y riesgos en la escuela y fuera de ella. Practica con ayuda medidas básicas preventivas para evitar accidentes y riesgos en la escuela y fuera de ella. Practica solo algunas medidas básicas preventivas para evitar accidentes y riesgos en la escuela y fuera de ella.
  10. 10. 9 Lista de alumnos Alumnos Criterios de desempeño Puntaje final Practica medidas básicas preventivas y de seguridad para preservar su salud Practica medidas básicas preventivas para evitar accidentes y riesgos en la escuela y fuera de ella. 1.- 2.- 3.- 4.- 5.- 6.- 7.- 8.- 9.- 10.- 11.- 12.- 13.- 14.- 15.- 16.- 17.- 18.- 19.- 20.-

×