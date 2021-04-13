GET NOW : https://great.ebookexprees.com/php-book/0999873008

It was not the first time he had pedaled toward a horizon thousands of miles away but never before had there been no horizon. From under the inexorable cloud of an abandoned promise Michael Renati relinquished every possession unable to fit in bicycle panniers with only one goal in mind to become a stranger navigating strange lands under his own power. Headwinds and climbs tailwinds and descents exploration introspection distance vision resolve saying goodbye and starting over poignantly blend with exoticlocale photography to tell the true story of a man on an allornothing journey to reintegrate body and soul.For devotees and aspirants ONCE UPON A TIME ON A BICYCLE includes a Notes from the Road appendix detailing the author's expedition inventory bicyclebuild specifications and equipment evaluations.From novelist Richard S. W