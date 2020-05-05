Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
FUNC¸ ˜OES: DEFINIC¸ ˜AO, DOM´INIO, IMAGEM E GR´AFICO DE FUNC¸ ˜AO Prof. Dr. Carlos A. P. Campani DEFINIC¸ ˜AO DE FUNC¸ ˜A...
Podemos tamb´em representar esta mesma fun¸c˜ao por meio de uma tabela que relaciona os elementos do dom´ınio com os do co...
Isso signiﬁca que um elemento do conjunto de partida, o dom´ınio, n˜ao pode relacionar-se com mais de um elemento do conju...
IMAGEM Seja f : A → B. Dado x ∈ A, o elemento f(x) ∈ B ´e chamado de valor da fun¸c˜ao no ponto x ou de imagem de x por f....
Exemplos: 1. f(x) = x2 com dom(f) = R x f(x) ... ... -3 9 -2 4 -1 1 0 0 1 1 2 4 3 9 ... ... 5
2. f(x) = x com dom(f) = R x f(x) ... ... -3 -3 -2 -2 -1 -1 0 0 1 1 2 2 3 3 ... ... 6
3. f(x) =    −2 se x ≤ −2 2 se − 2 < x ≤ 2 4 se x > 2 com dom(f) = R Este tipo de fun¸c˜ao ´e chamada de fun¸c˜ao modul...
N˜ao ´e uma fun¸c˜ao porque um elemento do dom´ınio se relaciona com mais de um elemento do codom´ınio. Para veriﬁcar isso...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

FUNÇÕES: DEFINIÇÃO, DOMÍNIO, IMAGEM E GRÁFICO DE FUNÇÃO

32 views

Published on

polígrafo

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

FUNÇÕES: DEFINIÇÃO, DOMÍNIO, IMAGEM E GRÁFICO DE FUNÇÃO

  1. 1. FUNC¸ ˜OES: DEFINIC¸ ˜AO, DOM´INIO, IMAGEM E GR´AFICO DE FUNC¸ ˜AO Prof. Dr. Carlos A. P. Campani DEFINIC¸ ˜AO DE FUNC¸ ˜AO Uma fun¸c˜ao f : A → B ´e uma lei ou regra que a cada elemento de A faz corresponder um ´unico elemento de B. • A - dom´ınio de f, dom(f) • B - codom´ınio ou contra-dom´ınio de f, cod(f) Funcionalidade: f : A → B ou f : BA Que ´e lido como “f de A sobre B”. A ﬁgura a seguir apresenta um exemplo de fun¸c˜ao usando diagrama de setas: Neste exemplo, dom(f) = A = {1, 2, 4, 6} e cod(f) = B = {3, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10} 1
  2. 2. Podemos tamb´em representar esta mesma fun¸c˜ao por meio de uma tabela que relaciona os elementos do dom´ınio com os do codom´ınio: A B 1 3 2 3 4 9 6 7 O que signiﬁca uma fun¸c˜ao ser uma “lei ou regra”? O que signiﬁca “cada elemento de A corresponder a um ´unico elemento de B”? Uma lei ou regra estabelece uma rela¸c˜ao entre dois conjuntos. Por exem- plo, as leis do nosso c´odigo penal, atribuem puni¸c˜oes para cada um dos delitos. Uma lei ou regra s´o pode ter um resultado poss´ıvel, nunca mais de um. Vejamos o exemplo de uma fun¸c˜ao que associasse a cada produto, de um mercado por exemplo, o seu pre¸co. N˜ao faz nenhum sentido que um produto seja associado a mais de um valor. Mas dois produtos podem ter o mesmo valor. Vejamos isso ilustrado nos seguintes diagramas de setas: Este diagrama ´e uma fun¸c˜ao Esse diagrama n˜ao ´e uma fun¸c˜ao 2
  3. 3. Isso signiﬁca que um elemento do conjunto de partida, o dom´ınio, n˜ao pode relacionar-se com mais de um elemento do conjunto de chegada, o codom´ınio, mas um elemento do conjunto de chegada pode relacionar-se com mais de um elemento do conjunto de partida. Vejamos um segundo exemplo. Vamos assumir um carro deslocam-se por uma estrada. Sua posi¸c˜ao na estrada ao longo do tempo, em rela¸c˜ao a um ponto de origem, pode ser dado por uma fun¸c˜ao que mapeia tempo, em segundos, na posi¸c˜ao do carro em metros. Vamos assumir a seguinte fun¸c˜ao representada na forma canˆonica f(x) = α onde α ´e uma express˜ao em x. Por exemplo, f(t) = t/2 + 5 onde t ´e dado em segundos e f(t) em metros, representando o deslocamento do carro. A seguinte tabela mostra esta fun¸c˜ao para alguns valores: t (segundos) f(t) (metros) 1 s 5, 5 m 2 s 6 m 3 s 6, 5 m ... ... Observe-se que a deﬁni¸c˜ao de fun¸c˜ao imp˜oe que um elemento dom´ınio (neste caso, tempo em segundos) n˜ao pode estar associado a mais de um elemento do codom´ınio (neste caso, posi¸c˜ao no espa¸co em metros). Ou seja, o carro n˜ao pode ocupar duas posi¸c˜oes no espa¸co ao mesmo tempo! 3
  4. 4. IMAGEM Seja f : A → B. Dado x ∈ A, o elemento f(x) ∈ B ´e chamado de valor da fun¸c˜ao no ponto x ou de imagem de x por f. O conjunto de todos os valores assumidos pela fun¸c˜ao ´e chamado de con- junto imagem de f e ´e denotado por img(f). Exemplos: 1. Onde: dom(f) = {1, 2, 4, 6}, cod(f) = {3, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10} e img(f) = {3, 7, 9}. 2. Seja f : N∗ → N∗ , com f(x) = 2x. Logo, img(f) = {2, 4, 6, 8, . . . }, ou seja, o conjunto dos n´umeros pares. 3. Seja f : R → R, com f(x) = x2 . Logo, dom(f) = R e img(f) = [0, +∞). GR´AFICO DE FUNC¸ ˜OES Seja f uma fun¸c˜ao. O gr´aﬁco de f ´e o conjunto de todos os pontos (x, f(x)) de um plano coordenado, onde x pertence ao dom´ınio de f. Assim, o gr´aﬁco consiste no conjunto de pares ordenados {(x, y) ∈ R2 |x ∈ dom(f) ∧ y = x2 }. 4
  5. 5. Exemplos: 1. f(x) = x2 com dom(f) = R x f(x) ... ... -3 9 -2 4 -1 1 0 0 1 1 2 4 3 9 ... ... 5
  6. 6. 2. f(x) = x com dom(f) = R x f(x) ... ... -3 -3 -2 -2 -1 -1 0 0 1 1 2 2 3 3 ... ... 6
  7. 7. 3. f(x) =    −2 se x ≤ −2 2 se − 2 < x ≤ 2 4 se x > 2 com dom(f) = R Este tipo de fun¸c˜ao ´e chamada de fun¸c˜ao modular pois ´e deﬁnida por casos. TESTE DA RETA VERTICAL O seguinte gr´aﬁco representa uma fun¸c˜ao? 7
  8. 8. N˜ao ´e uma fun¸c˜ao porque um elemento do dom´ınio se relaciona com mais de um elemento do codom´ınio. Para veriﬁcar isso, basta tra¸car uma reta vertical passando por mais de um ponto da curva do gr´aﬁco. Este teste ´e chamado de teste da reta vertical. 8

×