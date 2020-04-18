Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MATEMÁTICA ELEMENTAR PROVAS DE TEOREMAS Prof. Carlos Campani
PROVAS DE TEOREMAS ● Uso da lógica para provar verdades da matemática (teoremas) ● Existem diversas técnicas, mas apresent...
PROVA DIRETA Para provar P→Q ou Se P Então Q, lançar como hipótese P e tentar deduzir Q
EXEMPLO DE PROVA DIRETA Provar que se x é par então y=x+5 é ímpar.
EXEMPLO DE PROVA DIRETA Prova: (1) Assumimos que x é par (hipótese) (2) Assim, x=2k, para (3) y=x+5=2k+5=(2k+4)+1=2(k+2)+1...
PROVA POR REDUÇÃO AO ABSURDO Para provar P, assumimos como hipótese e tentamos deduzir uma contradição
EXEMPLO DE PROVA POR REDUÇÃO AO ABSURDO Provar que se x é par então y=x+5 é ímpar.
NEGANDO O ENUNCIADO ● O enunciado é uma implicação, Se P Então Q ou P→Q, onde P= “x é par” e Q= “y=x+5 é ímpar” ● Sabemos ...
EXEMPLO DE PROVA POR REDUÇÃO AO ABSURDO Prova: (1) Assumimos x é par e y é par (hipótese) (2) Então y=x+5=2m, para (3) Seg...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Aula sobre prova de teoremas

45 views

Published on

Matemática elementar

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Aula sobre prova de teoremas

  1. 1. MATEMÁTICA ELEMENTAR PROVAS DE TEOREMAS Prof. Carlos Campani
  2. 2. PROVAS DE TEOREMAS ● Uso da lógica para provar verdades da matemática (teoremas) ● Existem diversas técnicas, mas apresentaremos apenas duas: prova direta; e prova por redução ao absurdo
  3. 3. PROVA DIRETA Para provar P→Q ou Se P Então Q, lançar como hipótese P e tentar deduzir Q
  4. 4. EXEMPLO DE PROVA DIRETA Provar que se x é par então y=x+5 é ímpar.
  5. 5. EXEMPLO DE PROVA DIRETA Prova: (1) Assumimos que x é par (hipótese) (2) Assim, x=2k, para (3) y=x+5=2k+5=(2k+4)+1=2(k+2)+1 (4) Fazemos n=k+2, para (5) Assim, y=2n+1, e se 2n é par, 2n+1 é ímpar (6) Logo, o enunciado está provado.
  6. 6. PROVA POR REDUÇÃO AO ABSURDO Para provar P, assumimos como hipótese e tentamos deduzir uma contradição
  7. 7. EXEMPLO DE PROVA POR REDUÇÃO AO ABSURDO Provar que se x é par então y=x+5 é ímpar.
  8. 8. NEGANDO O ENUNCIADO ● O enunciado é uma implicação, Se P Então Q ou P→Q, onde P= “x é par” e Q= “y=x+5 é ímpar” ● Sabemos que a negação de uma implicação P→Q é ● Então a negação do resultado é “x é par e y é par”
  9. 9. EXEMPLO DE PROVA POR REDUÇÃO AO ABSURDO Prova: (1) Assumimos x é par e y é par (hipótese) (2) Então y=x+5=2m, para (3) Segue-se que x=2m-5=(2m-6)+1=2(m-3)+1 (4) Fazemos k=m-3, para (5) Assim, x=2k+1 e x é ímpar, o que é uma contradição com a hipótese que x é par

×