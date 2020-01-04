Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Lullaby Girl Audiobook download free | The Lullaby Girl Audiobook mp3 for MAC The Lullaby Girl Audiobook download | Th...
The Lullaby Girl Audiobook download free | The Lullaby Girl Audiobook mp3 for MAC Detective Angie Pallorino took down a se...
The Lullaby Girl Audiobook download free | The Lullaby Girl Audiobook mp3 for MAC Written By: Loreth Anne White. Narrated ...
The Lullaby Girl Audiobook download free | The Lullaby Girl Audiobook mp3 for MAC Download Full Version The Lullaby Girl A...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Lullaby Girl Audiobook download free | The Lullaby Girl Audiobook mp3 for MAC

5 views

Published on

The Lullaby Girl Audiobook download | The Lullaby Girl Audiobook free | The Lullaby Girl Audiobook mp3 | The Lullaby Girl Audiobook for MAC

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Lullaby Girl Audiobook download free | The Lullaby Girl Audiobook mp3 for MAC

  1. 1. The Lullaby Girl Audiobook download free | The Lullaby Girl Audiobook mp3 for MAC The Lullaby Girl Audiobook download | The Lullaby Girl Audiobook free | The Lullaby Girl Audiobook mp3 | The Lullaby Girl Audiobook for MAC LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. The Lullaby Girl Audiobook download free | The Lullaby Girl Audiobook mp3 for MAC Detective Angie Pallorino took down a serial killer permanently and, according to her superiors, with excessive force. Benched on a desk assignment for twelve months, Angie struggles to maintain her sense of identity-if she's not a detective, who is she? Then a decades-old cold case washes ashore, pulling her into an investigation she recognizes as deeply personal. Angie's lover and partner, James Maddocks, sees it, too. But spearheading an ongoing probe into a sex-trafficking ring while keeping Angie's increasing obsession with her case in check is taking its toll. As startling connections between the parallel investigations emerge, Maddocks realizes he has even more than Angie's emotional state to worry about. Driven and desperate to solve her case, Angie goes rogue, risking her relationship, career, and very life in pursuit of answers. She'll learn that some truths are too painful to bear, and some sacrifices include collateral damage. But Angie Pallorino won't let it go. She can't. It's not in her blood.
  3. 3. The Lullaby Girl Audiobook download free | The Lullaby Girl Audiobook mp3 for MAC Written By: Loreth Anne White. Narrated By: Julie McKay Publisher: Brilliance Audio Date: November 2017 Duration: 12 hours 34 minutes
  4. 4. The Lullaby Girl Audiobook download free | The Lullaby Girl Audiobook mp3 for MAC Download Full Version The Lullaby Girl Audio OR Get Book now

×