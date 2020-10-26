Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
OBJETOS VIRTUALES DE APRENDIZAJE (OVA) PRESENTADO POR: Camilo vega villera GRADO: 10°2
QUE ES EL OVA Los Objetos Virtuales de Aprendizaje (OVA) son un conjunto de recursos digitales, auto contenible y reutiliz...
CARACTERISTICAS Reutilización: Podría ser reutilizado muchas ocasiones en diversas materias, A partir de dos o más ovas se...
ventajas para los educadores: Evita la necesidad de recrear los recursos existentes diseño y proceso de desarrollo consist...
Utilidades el OVA  Orientar el aprendizaje autónomo  Componentes de los cursos en entornos digitales  UTILIDADES  Sirv...
herramientas para crear ovas WIKI DREAMWEVER Subir información para los demás usuarios. Es un programa para ordenador cuya...
GO ANIMATE Es un servicio que nos permitirá crear animaciones online, sin necesidad alguna de saber dibujar ni instalar ni...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

OBJETOS VIRTUALES DE APRENDIZAJE (OVA)

34 views

Published on

OVA

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

OBJETOS VIRTUALES DE APRENDIZAJE (OVA)

  1. 1. OBJETOS VIRTUALES DE APRENDIZAJE (OVA) PRESENTADO POR: Camilo vega villera GRADO: 10°2
  2. 2. QUE ES EL OVA Los Objetos Virtuales de Aprendizaje (OVA) son un conjunto de recursos digitales, auto contenible y reutilizable. Hacen posible el acceso a contenidos educativos, integrando diferentes elementos multimedia para presentar un recurso más didáctico para el estudiante. El proceso de aprendizaje es más dinámico e interactivo. Consiste en la presentación de contenidos de manera agradable al estudiante y el desarrollo de actividades para practicar lo aprendido. Los OVA son recursos portables y pueden publicarse en un portal web, un LMS, descargarse al computador o compartirse a través de un CD o USB.
  3. 3. CARACTERISTICAS Reutilización: Podría ser reutilizado muchas ocasiones en diversas materias, A partir de dos o más ovas se puede poseer y disfrutar un nuevo elemento de enseñanza y esto evitara que los educadores tornen a crear recursos que ya están Interoperabilidad: es el contenido que posee un procedimiento o un sistema, cuyas interfaces son completamente reconocidas, para trabajar con diferentes productos o sistemas y eso sin limitación de acceso o de ejecución. Flexibilidad: Pueden ser cambiados modificados en cualquier instante para dar utilidad a los contenidos dependiendo de las necesidades Durabilidad: la actividad y los diferentes espacios de progreso y ejecución de una materia se disminuyen Accesibilidad: Puede ser dirigido a cualquier tipo de plataforma o ambiente tecnológico pedagógico y formativo
  4. 4. ventajas para los educadores: Evita la necesidad de recrear los recursos existentes diseño y proceso de desarrollo consistentes Facilita la búsqueda de contenido existente Reutilizables en diferentes contextos educativos y para diferentes alumnos capaz de supervisar el uso de los materiales por los alumnos. Accesible en el mediano y largo plazo Estandariza contenido para un uso extendido. Desventajas para los educadores: Falta de experiencia en producción de e-learning Necesita contar con recursos Requiere considerable apoyo tecnológico, falta de experiencia en el uso de los procesos de instrucción. Falta de experiencia en la evaluación de los OVA. Requiere tecnología de información, incluyendo acceso a Internet de banda ancha y un sistema de gestión del aprender. Ventajas para los Estudiantes: La apariencia de los recursos instruccionales promueve la comodidad Disponibilidad "Just-in-time" Puede individualizar la educación. Sirve para una variedad de estilos de aprendizaje individuales. Desventajas para los Estudiantes: Falta de familiaridad con el proceso de instrucción Disponibilidad Limitada. Requiere que el alumno desarrolle un nivel de comodidad con el computador como herramienta de instrucción. VENTAJAS Y DESVENTAJAS
  5. 5. Utilidades el OVA  Orientar el aprendizaje autónomo  Componentes de los cursos en entornos digitales  UTILIDADES  Sirve como soporte para el proceso educativo:  Conceptos  Procedimientos  Actitudes  LAS UTILIDADES DE UN OVA  Desarrollar competencias en los estudiantes
  6. 6. herramientas para crear ovas WIKI DREAMWEVER Subir información para los demás usuarios. Es un programa para ordenador cuya función es conectarse remotamente a otro equipo. Entre sus funciones están: compartir y controlar escritorios, reuniones en línea, videoconferencias y transferencia de archivos entre ordenadores. TIKATOK Thank you! PHOTOSCAPE Elaborar imagenes en movimiento y tipos de juegos con las imagenes. YOUBLISER Es una aplicación web que nos permite crear cuentos ilustrados; la aplicación nos ofrece todo lo que necesitamos para escribir nuestra historia y para comenzar a utilizarla es necesario crear una cuenta en el sitio introduciendo algunos datos básicos. Es un sitio que permite crear revistas digitales, a partir de un documento en formato PDF. Tan sólo hay que subir el archivo y Youblisher le dará formato y lo convertirá a formato Flash.
  7. 7. GO ANIMATE Es un servicio que nos permitirá crear animaciones online, sin necesidad alguna de saber dibujar ni instalar ningún tipo de software en nuestro ordenador. Tener un atractivo cuaderno privado en línea al que pueden dar muchos y variados usos. COMIC LIFE PHOTOFUNIA crear álbumes fotográficos utilizando la maquetación típica de los comics. Es decir, dividiendo páginas en viñetas, añadiendo bocadillos, diálogos y otras rotulaciones. PREZI Una herramienta que nos permite jugar con nuestras fotografías, tener un efecto divertido y colocarlas en diferentes situaciones. Un software el cual nos sirve para realizar presentaiones interactivas al para espectador.

×