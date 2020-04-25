Successfully reported this slideshow.
Los ritmos envolventes de Milky Chance llenan una Riviera efervescente Tras colgar el sold out días antes, los alemanes Mi...
Arrancaron con ‘Fallen’, ‘Right From Here’ y ‘Fado’, de su último disco con el que actualmente se encuentran girando, Mind...
A pesar de los consumos exacerbados, Cerati siempre fue alguien alejado de los escándalos, más allá de algún que otro desl...
Maroon 5 es una banda musical de pop rock1 estadounidense. El grupo se formó originalmente entre 1994 y 1995 como Kara's F...
VISUAL KEI EL ROCK EXTRAVAGANTE JAPONES Japón es una tierra de tradiciones milenarias oculta del mundo occidental por much...
Revista de ilustración Digital -Linea gráfica manga.

Hablemos de ROCK

  1. 1. Los ritmos envolventes de Milky Chance llenan una Riviera efervescente Tras colgar el sold out días antes, los alemanes Milky Chance debutaron en la Riviera con un directo que fue de menos a más y un público especialmente centrado en los principales hits de la banda Cuando creas un hit que se convierte en millones de reproducciones enYouTube o en una de las canciones más buscadas en Shazam como es el caso de “Stole Dance” corres el peligro de quedar estancado y convertirte en la banda que todo el mundo ha oído pero de cuyo nombre no me acuerdo. Milky Chance han optado por evitar correr ese peligro y, aunque su reconocido tema lanzado en 2013 les ha ayudado innegablemente a impulsar su carrera, los de Kassel han sabido establecer un crecimiento orgánico en los últimos años que les ha llevado poco a poco a colocarse en grandes carteles de varios festivales y a organizar giras por toda Europa, EEUU y Latinoamérica. Un éxito que desde luego teníamos claro que se iba a ver reflejando en La Riviera que colgó el sold out días antes al igual que ocurrió la última vez que pasaron de gira por la capital. Ante una Riviera formada por un público especialmente joven y deseoso de saltar al ritmo de las pegadizas melodías del indie-folk de la banda, los alemanes aparecieron con ritmo tranquilo y pausado entre la oscuridad del escenario para luego, ya colocados cada uno con su instrumento, comenzar a tocar los primeros acordes mientras contemplaban el efusivo recibimiento de un público que se encontraba muy entusiasmado. Con el paso de los años, a la persona encargada de seleccionar la música en la radio se le comenzó a llamar DJ, por lo que el término dejó de ser tan utilizado. Hoy en día, podríamos llamarle selector a aquella persona que sólo pone canciones, sin mezclarlas, al pobre individuo que le toca llevar la laptop o el iPod a las fiestas para poner la música desde iTunes (que triste si este es tu caso, no lo hagas, no eres una rockola, aunque si te dan Diez mil pesos por canción que pones, entonces puede ser un buen negocio).
  2. 2. Arrancaron con ‘Fallen’, ‘Right From Here’ y ‘Fado’, de su último disco con el que actualmente se encuentran girando, Mind The Moon (2019), un disco que continua en la misma línea de sonidos sintéticos y melodías folk característicos del dúo (ahora trío) alemán, pero que en líneas generales cuenta con un ritmo más pausado, envolvente y algún que otro atisbo reggae. Con una escenografía cuidada compuesta por un panel de luces de neón que creaba atmósferas diferentes en cada canción, la banda volvía a su segundo trabajo Blossom (2017) para sacar a relucir temas bien sonados como“Blossom”y“Cocoon” que hizo mantener a los allí presentes, si bien no excesivamente efusivos, muy conectados con la banda y completamente embobados con los destellos lumínicos de los neones que cubrían las espaldas de los alemanes. Tras tocar su exitoso “Down to the River”, los de Clemens volvieron a repasar algunos de los temas de su último trabajo. Un disco que cuenta con alguna que otra interesante colaboración como comentaba el vocalista, como es el caso de “Daydreaming” con Tash Sultana. Canción en la que han sabido combinar perfectamente el sello sonoro de la banda con el original estilo de la australiana para convertirlo en un tema con destellos reggae muy apetecible de escuchar también en directo.El concierto se estaba volviendo algo más pausado dadas algunas de las canciones escogidas por la banda como “The Game” o “Loveland”, que cuentan con unos ritmos más lentos y que fue aprovechado por más de uno para pedir en la barra o ir al baño. Es lo que tiene la impaciencia de algunos por el directo fácilmente explosivo y bailable, especialmente con este tipo de bandas. Pero para suerte de esos impacientes, antes de los bises el concierto cambió totalmente de tercio con “Flashed Junk Mind” y el reconocidísimo “Stolen Dance” en donde pudimos ver cómo móviles, manos y algún que otro a hombros de sus amigos se alzaron en lo alto para disfrutar de las canciones más reconocidas de la banda. Las mujeres tambien Desempeñan un papel muy importante en el Visial kie
  3. 3. A pesar de los consumos exacerbados, Cerati siempre fue alguien alejado de los escándalos, más allá de algún que otro desliz, como destrozar el baño de un hotel en alguna gira de los inicios de su carrera. Casi siempre mantuvo la compostura pública propia de un verdadero dandy forjado en la clase media porteña. “Fue nuestra mayor época de locura a nivel de viajes, drogas, sobre todo cocaína, estar muy poco en casa, realmente no tener casa prácticamente. Eran épocas que hacíamos giras muy largas y no volvíamos en seis o siete meses”, rememoró en el libro Antología del rock argentino, de la periodista Maitena Aboitiz. Con el disco Ruido blanco ya los Soda Stereo se hicieron fuertes en Nueva York: no había cómo pararlos. El coctel 'disco + gira + noches de diversión' parecía infalible. Las groupies se amontonaban en todos los rincones del continente. Se habían convertido en 'los Beatles de Latinoamérica'.Cuando cambió la década, Cerati encontró el amor de Cecilia Amenábar, la modelo chilena que supo ser su bálsamo y con quien tuvo dos hijos. Lanzó su primer disco solista en el 93: Amor amarillo, un long play que genera ambientes introspectivos. En esos días se lo vio más tranquilo.“A la vida la siento como nunca. ¨Los excesos en fiestas, tabaco y droga le pasaron la cuenta a uno de los íconos del rock latinoamericano más importantes del espectáculo¨ Hace cuatro años se fue un grande de la música. Por esa razón revivimos esta crónica que realizó el periodista argentino Tomás Eliaschev en junio del 2010 cuando Cerati ya estaba internado por el infarto cerebral que sufrió, luego de presentarse en Caracas, Venezuela. (También puedes ver: Gustavo Cerati: "Poder decir adiós, es crecer") El nacimiento de su primer hijo, Benito, le cambió la perspectiva. Unos años más tarde una reportera peruana insistió con el tema y Cerati se mostró superado: “La situación de tomar cocaína está súper out. En algún momento lo hice, pero me di cuenta de que mi vida se destruía, acelerada por meterme en esa historia”. ¿Realmente había logrado desembarazarse de la adicción al excitante polvo blanco? La década había cambiado y nuevas sustancias copaban el mercado: de la mano de la música electrónica desembarcaba el éxtasis.
  4. 4. Maroon 5 es una banda musical de pop rock1 estadounidense. El grupo se formó originalmente entre 1994 y 1995 como Kara's Flowers mientras sus integrantes cursaban la secundaria. Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, Mickey Madden y [Ryan Dusick] firmaron con A&M Records y posteriormente lanzaron un álbum, The Fourth World, en 1997. Después de una respuesta indiferente al álbum, la banda se separó de su sello discográfico y siguieron con sus carreras académicas en la universidad. En ese mismo año, la banda se reagrupó, añadió a James Valentine a la agrupación, y siguió una nueva dirección bajo el nombre de Maroon 5. Desde su debut en 2002, la banda ha vendido más de 30 millones de álbumes y 48 millones de sencillos mundialmen- te. Ganadores de tres Premios Grammy y trece nominaciones,3 la banda ha lanza- do seis álbumes de estudio: Songs About Jane (2002), It Won't Be Soon Before Long (2007), Hands All Over (2010), Overexposed (2012), V (2014) y Red Pill Blues
  5. 5. VISUAL KEI EL ROCK EXTRAVAGANTE JAPONES Japón es una tierra de tradiciones milenarias oculta del mundo occidental por mucho tiempo,posterior a la Segunda Guerra Mundial es cuando el golpe occidental llega. Como un niño que está aprendiendo, toma lo nuevo y lo mezcla con lo que conoce sin miedo a los estereotipos: así surgen muchas corrientes como el Visual Kei (VK) . El movimiento se consolidó aproximadamente en la década de los 80. Se caracteriza por su pesado maquillaje, elaborados peinados y trajes que tienden a ser estéticamente unisex, andrógino o sin temor de ser del sexo opuesto según los estándares sociales. Todo esto es parte de su protesta. El término “visual”se refiere principalmente a la apariencia estrafalaria de los artistas, mientras que “kei”significa “estilo”. Este movimiento musical nace a partir de ciertas influencias occidentales como el Glam Metal, punk, rock inglés, ademas del teatro Kabuki. Así en el VK podemos encontrar vestimentas llamativas, colores vibrantes y/u oscuras. En conjunto, es la combinación de la música y la apariencia del intérprete. Elegant Gothic Aristocrat / Aristocrat Kei Por otra parte, aunque pareciera un mundo de hombres es posible ver agrupaciones femeninas como exist†trace, Hurly Burly, inclusive las chicas de Band-Maid (aquí una reseña que hicimos de un concierto suyo) son consideradas en este genero por su peculiar imagen que destaca sobre las demás y hace contraste a su poder musical. O bien, la parte rockera de las BABYMETAL (aquí algo que escribimos al respecto). Es triste ver que en la actualidad se le considere VK exclusivamente al Kotevi cuando realmente es un mundo enorme y aún hay bandas que tienen mucho que dar, tanto por sonido como concepto de presentación que alberga lo que quieren expresar de formas únicas; pero hablaremos de ello después.

