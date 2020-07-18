Successfully reported this slideshow.
SOFTWARE LIBRE Y SOFTWARE GRATIS. Presentado por: María CamilaVega Herrera.
Software gratis. ■ Es un tipo de software que se distribuye sin costo, disponible para su uso. Aunque mantienen restriccio...
Ventajas y desventajas del software gratis: ventajas ■ Investigar y aprender. ■ Cooperar con la comunidad local. ■ Aprende...
Software libre. ■ Se refiere al conjunto de software que por elección manifiesta de su autor, puede ser copiado, modificad...
Caracteristicas del software libre: ■ libertad para usar un programa significa la libertad para cualquier persona u organi...
Ventajas y desventajas de un software libre: Ventajas ■ Libre uso. ■ Rapida corrección de errores facilitado por el trabaj...
DIFERENCIA DEL LIBREY DEL GRATIS. El software libre fue utilizado por Richard Stallman para crear un sistema operativo lib...
Y esto es todo.
  1. 1. SOFTWARE LIBRE Y SOFTWARE GRATIS. Presentado por: María CamilaVega Herrera.
  2. 2. Software gratis. ■ Es un tipo de software que se distribuye sin costo, disponible para su uso. Aunque mantienen restricciones en su copyright, por lo tanto no se puede modificar, vender o utilizar libremente como el software libre.
  3. 3. Ventajas y desventajas del software gratis: ventajas ■ Investigar y aprender. ■ Cooperar con la comunidad local. ■ Aprender de otras personas. ■ Libertad de elección. ■ Programar el conocimiento. Desventajas ■ Gran probabilidad de poner el equipo en riesgo. ■ No respeta las 4 libertades básicas del software libre. ■ No contienen todos los privilegios de software premiun. ■ No es compatible con todos los sistemas operativos.
  4. 4. Software libre. ■ Se refiere al conjunto de software que por elección manifiesta de su autor, puede ser copiado, modificado o estudiado. Utilizando libremente con cualquier fin y distribuir con o sin cambios o mejoras.
  5. 5. Caracteristicas del software libre: ■ libertad para usar un programa significa la libertad para cualquier persona u organización de usarlo en cualquier tipo de sistema informatico, para cualquier clase de trabajo ■ Libertad de distribuir copias debe incluir tanto las formas binarias o ejecutables del programa como su código fuente, sean versiones modificadas o sin modificar (distribuir programas de como ejecutable es necesario para los sistemas operativos libres sean fáciles de instalar).
  6. 6. Ventajas y desventajas de un software libre: Ventajas ■ Libre uso. ■ Rapida corrección de errores facilitado por el trabajo comunitario a traves de internet y su libre acceso al código fuente. ■ Libertad de conocimiento y trabajo comunitario a través de internet y de su libre acceso al código fuente. Desventajas ■ Ausencia de garantía . El software libre no se hace responsable por los daños. ■ Dificultad en el intercambio de archivos (doc, de texto) dan errores o también se pierden datos. ■ Desconocimiento. El usuario común esta muy familiarizado con los soportes de microsoft.
  7. 7. DIFERENCIA DEL LIBREY DEL GRATIS. El software libre fue utilizado por Richard Stallman para crear un sistema operativo libre es decir, tener la libertad de distribuir copias y de distribuir copias y de mejorar el programa. Por otro lado el software gratis fue creado con el fin de obtener sin costo, es decir, poder utilizarlo de manera gratuita. Aclaro que no con las condiciones que adquirimos con el software libre ya que ese no respeta las 4 libertades básicas del software libre.
