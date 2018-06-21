Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. TP N° 5: Rúbrica Digital. Alumna: Camila Leppez. Docente: Gesualdi Eduardo. Turno: Mañana. Institución: IFTS N° 1. Materia: Taller de Informática.
  2. 2. Rúbrica Digital. Es un sistema desarrollado por la Superintendencia de Seguros de la Nación para remplazar la rúbrica de los libros de papel.
  3. 3. Ventajas. Sus virtudes son:  La posibilidad de subir datos vía web usando archivos XML o TXT mediante créditos.  La eliminación de los datos subidos ante un error.
  4. 4. Créditos. Para poder subir archivos se deben comprar créditos, estos se compran como paquetes, su forma de pago es mediante redes de cobranza o bancos.
  5. 5. Métodos de subida de datos. Existen tres maneras simples:  Cargar dentro de la SSN.  Mediante sistema de nube.  Generar el archivo mediante un programa.
  6. 6. Sistema de nube para la Rúbrica. Estos permiten gestionar y emitir en simultaneo con diversas compañías, accediendo a generar el archivo necesario.
  7. 7. Sistema de carga online.  Rubrica Online- www.rúbricaonline.com .  Web Pas- www.webpas.com.ar .  NST Rúbrica Digital- www.rubrica- digital.com .
  8. 8. Validación de la carga. Si se valida correctamente, muestra la leyenda “El archivo fue validado correctamente” y se deben corroborar los datos analizados por la App.
  9. 9. Encargados de generar la Rúbrica. Quienes deben presentar la información vía web son:  Compañías de seguros.  Nuevos productores asesores de seguros.  Productores que ya terminaron libros rubricados.
  10. 10. Conclusión. El sistema de Rúbrica digital le permite a los productores asesores de seguros y compañías aseguradoras, llevar adelante su cartera de clientes y operaciones relacionadas, proveyéndole el archivo a la SSN y de esta forma cumplir con los requisitos de registro de operaciones, cobranzas y rendiciones según las normas vigentes.

