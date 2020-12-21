Successfully reported this slideshow.
Maria Camila Chupatecuia Diego Alejandro Palencia La Enseñanza de la Química
El constructo del modelo científico constituye una sección importante de la filosofía de la ciencia contemporánea (Adúriz-...
Pregunta problema El enfoque primordial del escrito es obtener las respuestas a estas cuestiones que tienen que surgir de ...
Objetivos Objetivo general: Definir estrategias de enseñanza que reflejen de manera más auténtica la naturaleza del pensam...
Durante la historia, la educación de la química en los niveles introductorios se ha preocupado por comunicar los conocimie...
Actividades para la recolección de datas Se realizó una encuesta de selección múltiple de forma cualitativa donde se reali...
Análisis de datos Además ha sido claro que en las respuestas tienen la posibilidad de examinar las diversas perspectivas q...
CONCLUSIONES Concluyendo se hizo evidenciar, examinar e interactuar con la educación de la química a partir de la epistemo...
● Martínez, Alexander & Bertomeu Sánchez, José & Jensen, William & Seeman, Jeffrey & House, Mark & Talanquer, Vicente & Ch...
ANEXOS Enlace de la encuesta: https://forms.gle/vfpvYCsL2WLoSSkC6 Esta encuesta ha sido desarrollada por estudiantes de li...
GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÒN Y RECUERDEN ESTUDIAR
El constructo del modelo científico constituye una sección importante de la filosofía de la ciencia contemporánea.

  1. 1. Maria Camila Chupatecuia Diego Alejandro Palencia La Enseñanza de la Química
  2. 2. El constructo del modelo científico constituye una sección importante de la filosofía de la ciencia contemporánea (Adúriz-Bravo, 2009) En la práctica química, los modelos conforman un recurso omnipresente para describir los hechos de todo el mundo. Las prácticas y conocimientos asociados con la Química han jugado un papel central en el cual hacer y maneras de pensar de los alumnos, donde se han utilizado herramientas para examinar la estructura de cada sustancia con la que se tenga contacto y para sintetizar nuevos materiales. Este entendimiento nos dió la función de cambiar no sólo el ámbito, sino además el cuerpo humano y la mente. Con la suficiente competencia de transformador el entendimiento, las maneras de hacer y pensar, así como de los productos tangibles de la química, realizan imperativo que todos los sujetos adquieran los conocimientos químicos mínimos que les permitan tomar o contribuir a tomar elecciones causantes referente a cómo utilizarlos. Se puede deducir que la supervivencia es dependiente del triunfo que tengamos en educar a las novedosas generaciones para que puedan examinar de manera crítica las secuelas y beneficios de los productos de la ciencia. INTRODUCCIÓN
  3. 3. Pregunta problema El enfoque primordial del escrito es obtener las respuestas a estas cuestiones que tienen que surgir de un estudio de la naturaleza de la química, sus prácticas y maneras de pensar, su historia y filosofía, así como de la indagación educativa sobre los esfuerzos que afrontan los sujetos para entender ideas y conceptos en la química.
  4. 4. Objetivos Objetivo general: Definir estrategias de enseñanza que reflejen de manera más auténtica la naturaleza del pensamiento relativo en química. Objetivos específicos: ● Resultar de utilidad de la química para comprender. ● Elaborar un análisis histórico y filosófico que sirve como guía para proponer cambios en el qué y el cómo enseñamos la química. ● Predecir importantes dificultades conceptuales asociadas con el aprendizaje.
  5. 5. Durante la historia, la educación de la química en los niveles introductorios se ha preocupado por comunicar los conocimientos disciplinarios que los químicos han acumulado sobre las características de sustancias y procesos químicos. El rasgo común entre los currículos de química presentes y anteriores es su enfoque en la comunicación de conocimientos que los químicos han adquirido sobre diversos tipos de sistemas. Esta forma clásico de definir los currículos de química, de alguna forma desdeña el valor de que los alumnos comprendan qué tipo de cuestiones nos ayuda a contestar la química y qué formas de pensar nos permiten descubrir las respuestas. La atención se reúne en la química como un grupo de conocimientos establecidos, en vez de la química cómo una forma de pensar sobre el planeta. Marco Teórico
  6. 6. Actividades para la recolección de datas Se realizó una encuesta de selección múltiple de forma cualitativa donde se realizaron seis preguntas donde se pudo recolectar información referente a una actitud científica en explicación de la aplicación de la filosofía y epistemología para fundamentar la autonomía de la enseñanza de la química como ciencia.
  7. 7. Análisis de datos Además ha sido claro que en las respuestas tienen la posibilidad de examinar las diversas perspectivas que poseen los individuos ante la química y la filosofía, claro está que hay personas que relacionan estas 2 ciencias y otras que sencillamente toman cada una por aparte, lo que es una concepción errada de lo cual se quiere llegar, debido a que como ha sido comentado previamente el propósito primordial es conceptualizar tácticas de educación que reflejen de forma más auténtica la naturaleza del pensamiento relativo en química con interacción a la filosofía y sus diferentes procedimientos de la comprensión para que sea significativa, no lo vean como algo alejado de la verdad sino más bien sea adaptable a su propio entorno.
  8. 8. CONCLUSIONES Concluyendo se hizo evidenciar, examinar e interactuar con la educación de la química a partir de la epistemología y el desarrollo, vemos que en todo el escrito se entiende que la filosofía requiere y hace parte de la ciencia colectiva en tal caso la química, además en el lapso de este escrito se ha podido hacer un estudio histórico y filosófico del entendimiento y de las maneras de hacer y de pensar en la química con base a su contribución en el aprendizaje y la educación. En enseñanza de esta ciencia se han desarrollado ideas presentadas que surgieron de los maestros de química que se beneficiarían de los resultados de trabajos de averiguación y meditación histórica y filosófica que, reconociendo los inconvenientes centrales en la educación y aprendizaje de la disciplina, nos ayudarán a comprender las diferencias y similitudes en las maneras de pensar y hacer en química comparadas con otras ciencias. Historia, Filosofía y Enseñanza de la química como ciencia, en la que se identifiquen las propiedades fundamentales como las múltiples maneras de pensar y valores de los alumnos, donde se seguirá manteniendo en un plano secundario en la definición de estándares y competencias en enseñanza en ciencias, los cuales, comunmente, enfatizan y promueven una perspectiva de la naturaleza de las ciencias que no precisamente captura la esencia de la disciplina.
  9. 9. ● Martínez, Alexander & Bertomeu Sánchez, José & Jensen, William & Seeman, Jeffrey & House, Mark & Talanquer, Vicente & Chamizo, José. (2011). Química: Historia, filosofía y educación. ● Fernandez, C.(2010). La importancia de la Historia de la Química en la enseñanza escolar: análisis del pensamiento y elaboración de material didáctico de profesores en formación. ● Díaz, C.(2016). La filosofía de la química como referencia epistemológica en la construcción de una “naturaleza de la ciencia” para la formación del profesorado de química. Universidad de Buenos Aires. BIBLIOGRAFÍA
  10. 10. ANEXOS Enlace de la encuesta: https://forms.gle/vfpvYCsL2WLoSSkC6 Esta encuesta ha sido desarrollada por estudiantes de licenciatura en química de la universidad pedagógica para recolectar datos a diferentes personas sobre las visión que tiene de los filosófico con la educación de la química. Desde los datos logrados se realizará un estudio de tipo experimental.
  11. 11. GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÒN Y RECUERDEN ESTUDIAR

