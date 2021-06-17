Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Best Catering Service for a Birthday Party
ABOUT US Camberwell Curry House is the place to attain salvation for the votaries of Indian food belief. Camberwell Currie...
Our Services Camberwell Melbourne’s FINE DINING INDIAN NEPALESE RESTAURANT Order a side of well-cooked plain, Garlic or Ka...
Birthday Party Catering in Melbourne Camberwell Curry House is your one-stop destination for supplying hot, delicious, del...
BIRTHDAY PARTY CATERING From first birthdays to extravagant teenagers’ parties, through to more senior parties such as com...
WHY BIRTHDAY PARTY CATERING IN MELBOURNE BY CAMBERWELL CURRY HOUSE? • Several menu categories to choose from for your birt...
FOLLOWING ARE THE STUFFS WE GIVE SPECIAL INSISTENCE TO WHILE CATERING FOR A BIRTHDAY PARTY • Venue: You select. We are qui...
EMAIL ADDRESS: PHONE NUMBER: ADDRESS: (03) 9882 3399 509 Riversdale Road, Camberwell, VIC - 3124 WEB: Info@camberwellcurry...
THANK YOU!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
7 views
Jun. 17, 2021

Best catering service for a birthday party

Camberwell Curry House is your one-stop destination for supplying hot, delicious, delectable food for all types of events.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Best catering service for a birthday party

  1. 1. Best Catering Service for a Birthday Party
  2. 2. ABOUT US Camberwell Curry House is the place to attain salvation for the votaries of Indian food belief. Camberwell Curries have the exclusive signature of Cheer and endowmentótrue artists who are zealous to craft taste from the handpicked ingredients. The bespoke customer care that graces your presence to the varying needs truly makes this abode of taste a forte of gastronomic joy. Thus, Camberwell Curry House is considered among the best Indian Nepalese restaurant in Melbourne. The result is a vivacious, classy place full of energy; it is a place for gatherings, and celebrations, a place for business and pleasure, a Nepalese restaurant in Melbourne, Australia you can’t stop coming to.
  3. 3. Our Services Camberwell Melbourne’s FINE DINING INDIAN NEPALESE RESTAURANT Order a side of well-cooked plain, Garlic or Kashmiri naan to scoop up the flavourful sauce of the tender chicken tikka masala.
  4. 4. Birthday Party Catering in Melbourne Camberwell Curry House is your one-stop destination for supplying hot, delicious, delectable food for all types of events. We provide exceptional, exclusive birthday party catering services in Melbourne. We can make birthday party an outright success. Your relatives are going to love it, your colleagues will cherish you, and your rivals—they will burn in jealousy. Your classroom crush will finally notice how cool you’re.
  5. 5. BIRTHDAY PARTY CATERING From first birthdays to extravagant teenagers’ parties, through to more senior parties such as coming-of-age 18th and 21st birthday parties as well as the big milestones: 30th, 40th, 50th, 60th, 70th, 80th and 90th birthday parties, our birthday party catering in Melbourne can make them unforgettable. For those who are lucky enough to celebrate their 100th birthday parties, we would love to see you partying.
  6. 6. WHY BIRTHDAY PARTY CATERING IN MELBOURNE BY CAMBERWELL CURRY HOUSE? • Several menu categories to choose from for your birthday party • Make your menu if none of the categories suits your needs • Vast assortment of indigenous Indian delicacies to choose from: north-Indian or south-Indian, east or west. • Tens of desserts to satisfy the taste of every guests • Customise the menu to match the party theme • Special children menu
  7. 7. FOLLOWING ARE THE STUFFS WE GIVE SPECIAL INSISTENCE TO WHILE CATERING FOR A BIRTHDAY PARTY • Venue: You select. We are quite flexible be it your home, a beach, park or your backyard • Theme: Ask us if you’re out ideas what should be theme of your birthday party. • Cake: The pinnacle of every birthday party. Ask our chefs. They are expert in this front. • Party Flavours: Find your own. Google is your friend. We can give you some great ideas too.
  8. 8. EMAIL ADDRESS: PHONE NUMBER: ADDRESS: (03) 9882 3399 509 Riversdale Road, Camberwell, VIC - 3124 WEB: Info@camberwellcurryhouse.com.au www.camberwellcurryhouse.com.au Contact Us
  9. 9. THANK YOU!

×