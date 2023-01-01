Odoo Implementation Check List - Greens247.pdf

1.
Odoo Implementation Check List
This article will help you provide the general requirements needed for the implementation of Odoo.
This list does not contain module specific requirements. Module specif requirements, are requested
separately.
Adding a Company in Odoo:
1. Company name as you want it to appear on the company invoice.
2. Company address as you want it to appear on the company invoice.
3. Phone, Email, Website, Tax ID, and Company Registry as you want them to appear on the company
invoice.
4. Main company currency, to be used as the main reporting currency in the invoices, and financial
reports.
5. Main company logo, to appear on login screen and company invoices. Logo format should be in
1000px by 1000px in jpg or png.
This is to be repeated for each company being implemented in Odoo.
Adding a Company User in Odoo:
1. Full Name.
2. Email address.
3. Default company.
4. Companies this user can access.
5. Profile photo for this user, format should be in 1000px by 1000px in jpg or png.
6. User interface language.
7. User time zone.
8. Access rights in Odoo can be given to a user by adding them to a group with the necessary access
rights. Groups are configured in Odoo by default and optimized for specific roles. If you have certain
concerns or custom access rights that you would like to implement, this is the time to report it to
Greens247.
This is to be repeated for each company user to be added, it can be provided to the implementation team
as a spread sheet.
Odoo General Settings applicable to all companies:
1. Additional languages that will be available to company users.
2. Business documents paper size is A4 by default, if you want to change it, now is the time to inform
Greens247 with the paper size used by your company for printing invoices for example.