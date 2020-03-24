Tecnologia (1) (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. TRABAJO DE TECNOLOGIA : Métodos estadísticos, Población, muestra Distribución de frecuencias y Tablas CALEB HENRY CARVAJAL BASTIDAS GRADO 11-1 GULLIERMO MONDRAGON CASTRO I.E LICEO DEPARTAMENTAL TECNOLOGIA E INFORMATICA SANTIAGO DE CALI 2020
  2. 2. ¿QUE ES LA ESTADÍSTICA? R//La estadística es una ciencia y una rama de las matemáticas a través de la cual se recolecta, analiza, describe y estudia una serie de datos a fin de establecer comparaciones o variabilidades que permitan comprender un fenómeno en particular. RAMAS DE LA ESTADÍSTICA: Se dividen en dos ramas, la estadística descriptiva y estadística inferencial. •ESTADÍSTICA DESCRIPTIVA: La estadística descriptiva o deductiva permite presentar de manera resumida y organizada los datos numéricos obtenidos tras un estudio o análisis en particular. Su objetivo, por lo tanto, es describir las características principales de los datos reunidos y evitar generalizaciones. •ESTADÍSTICA INFERENCIAL: La estadística inferencial o inductiva es el estudio que utiliza técnicas a partir de las cuales se obtienen generalizaciones o se toman decisiones en base a una información parcial o completa obtenida mediante técnicas descriptivas. Su objetivo es extraer conclusiones de utilidad sobre el total de las observaciones posibles basándose en la información obtenida. APLICACIONES DE LA ESTADÍSTICA •EN LA EDUCACIÓN: La estadística ha resultado de mucha utilidad porque es un papel clave en la investigación, se usa como un valioso auxiliar de los campos del conocimiento y es importante para la toma de decisiones. Los educadores se valen de ella para llegar a una aproximación efectiva del conocimiento de la realidad, especialmente para determinar la veracidad de sus observaciones y mediciones; Por otra parte el razonamiento estadístico, es un medio de mucha utilidad para desarrollar la capacidad intelectual y de análisis en la formación humana integral. •EN CONTADURÍA : La estadística como ciencia fáctica, prolonga las bases y fórmulas cuantitativas y cualitativas, mediante las cuales debe basarse la contabilidad para determinar
  3. 3. el funcionamiento económico de una empresa, puesto que tomando datos anteriores se puede proyectar el comportamiento de la producción de las ventas, los gastos, las perdidas y todo lo referente a ésta, y así en un futuro cercano poder realizar las diferentes estrategias que se requieran para evitar problemas más adelante. •EN LA ADMINISTRACIÓN: Es una herramienta del control como parte del proceso administrativo (Planeación, organización, dirección y control) ya que la estadística ayuda a recolectar, estudiar y al final interpretar los datos que se obtienen al terminar el proceso administrativo. •EN LA GERONTOLOGÍA: Es la rama de la ciencia que se aboca a analizar las características y comportamientos de las personas ancianas para así ayudar a mejorar su estilo de vida, Se necesita de la estadística para recolectar información demográfica que una sociedad nos puede brindar (Ancianos). •EN EL DEPORTE: La estadística proporciona al individuo una herramienta fundamental en su futuro desempeño como deportista, pues le permite realizar un análisis mas objetivo, tanto cualitativo como cuantitativo de los datos que su entrenador recoge, para así ayudar a que se obtenga un mejor proceso en el desempeño del deportista. •EN LA ECONOMÍA: La economía necesita de la Estadística ya que con la ayuda de esta se confeccionan los planes de desarrollo de la economía nacional, se supervisa el control de su cumplimiento y se determinan las necesidades de recursos por territorios, así como las reservas con que cuenta la economía a cualquier nivel. Además, la estadística constituye un instrumento de suma importancia para que se conozca el comportamiento de la economía a diferentes niveles ya sea en una empresa, municipio, provincia, nación, así como a escala internacional. A continuación, se definirán los términos usados en la estadística, los cuales son los siguientes:
  4. 4. •Hipótesis: Una hipótesis estadística es un supuesto que se establece sobre las características de una distribución poblacional, el estudio se plantea para la toma de decisión, es decir aceptar o rechazar el supuesto establecido respecto de algún parámetro de la población. •Variable: La variable estadística se refiere a una característica o cualidad de un individuo que está propenso a adquirir diferentes valores. Estos valores se caracterizan por poder medirse. •Dato: Los datos estadísticos, son los valores que se obtienen al llevar a cabo un estudio de tipo estadístico. Se trata del producto de la observación de aquel fenómeno que se pretende analizar •Población: La población estadística consiste en la recolección de un conjunto de elementos o sujetos que gozan de características comunes, con el fin de estudiarlos y sacar conclusiones específicas para determinar resultados, Según el tamaño de la población estudiada, el resultado puede ser finito o infinito. Si el resultado de los conjuntos investigados es infinito, estos se consideran conceptuales o artificiales, ya que toda población debe tener un resultado específico al ser estudiada. •Muestra: La muestra estadística consiste en la porción que se extrae de una población estadística para un determinado estudio, con el fin de representar, conocer y determinar los aspectos de dicha población. •Nivel de medición nominal: El nivel de medición se refiere a la relación entre los valores que se asignan a los atributos de una variable. •Distribución de frecuencias: Es una ordenación en forma de tabla de los datos estadísticos, asignando a cada dato su frecuencia correspondiente. •Nombre de la variable: El nombre de la variable es la forma usual de referirse al valor almacenado, esta separación entre nombre y contenido permite que el nombre sea usado independientemente de la información exacta que representa.
  5. 5. •Frecuencia absoluta: Es el número de veces que aparece un valor, se representa con (F ¡) Donde el subíndice representa cada uno de los valores. La suma de las frecuencias absolutas es igual al número total de datos, representado por (N). •La frecuencia relativa porcentual: La frecuencia porcentual es la frecuencia relativa (h i) expresada en forma porcentual. En otras palabras, es la frecuencia relativa (h i) multiplicada por 100. Completa la tabla: cuadro de frecuencias de la variable/ lanzamiento de un dado no cargado en 25 ocasiones. R// CUADRO COMPLETO

