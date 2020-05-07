Benefits of Neck Therapy Wraps You Might Not Know

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Using a therapy wrap has proven more beneficial and successful pain relief, without the worries that come from using over-the-counter prescription medications.

  2. 2. Introduction • After a long day of stress, sitting in the same position may cause ache in our neck. Too often, we pop a pill to find relief from the neck pain. • But using a therapy wrap has proven more beneficial and successful pain relief, without the worries that come from using over-the-counter prescription medications.
  3. 3. Causes of Neck Pain • Rheumatoid Arthritis: Although most people don’t associate Rheumatoid Arthritis with neck pain, it can certainly affect this area of the body, resulting in stiffness and extreme neck pain. • Pinched nerve: Arthritis, herniated discs, and spinal canal narrowing can all lead to pinched nerves. • Fibromyalgia: Sore muscles and achy joints are the main symptoms of fibromyalgia, and this can extend to your neck as well. • Emotional stress: When you have stressed your muscles become very tight and stiff. You may not even realize you are stressed until you notice tension in your neck muscles.
  4. 4. Relieving aches and pains with Heat and Cold Therapy • Heat therapy can be a great choice for natural, accessible relief from pain caused by muscle tension and stress. For optimal results with heat therapy, it’s important that you understand how to use it safely and effectively. It is important that you choose the right therapy for the type of pain you are experiencing. • Cold therapy can give successful pain relief in a non-toxic way. Ice pack therapy outperforms any cold pack by offering a consistent temperature in a convenient modality.
  5. 5. Pain management with Heat and Cold Neck Therapy wraps ● Decreasing Muscle spasm: If part of your pain stems from muscle spasm, neck therapy wraps are a great option to choose. For neck and shoulder spasms or arm spasms, applying a heated therapy wrap can relax the muscle gently and stop the spasm from occurring again. The heat forces your muscles to relax without the need for any medication, effectively stopping spasm in their tracks. ● Reducing Stiffness: If you are finding it hard to move your neck because your muscles have become stiff from sleeping in the same position or just a general lack of mobility, neck therapy wraps are a wonderful treatment option. A small amount of time is needed in the microwave or a bit of time in the refrigerator, and you have got a beautiful warm or cold sensation, whichever you opted for when combined with gradual stretching, can help ease any stiffness in your muscles. ● Increasing Blood Flow: Heat helps increase blood flow in your body. If you have been injured and still experiencing some pain, heat therapy may help you as increased blood flow can help an injury heal faster. This requires using heat therapy directly to the injured area. For example, if you have pulled a muscle in your neck, a heated therapy wrap would be an excellent source of therapy.

