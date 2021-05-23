Successfully reported this slideshow.
"Aunque nada cambie, si yo cambio, todo cambia". Marcel Proust.

  1. 1. UN NUEVO MUNDO ES POSIBLE Walter González Crisanto
  2. 2. MANIFIESTO Me gustaría proponer una reflexión. 1. En el mundo somos 7800 millones de personas. 2. Una pregunta que podemos hacernos es, ¿Lo que sucede en el mundo es producto de las interacciones y acuerdos espontáneos y respetuosos entre todas las personas? 3. Si es así, y el ser humano de manera natural busca lo mejor para sí y los demás (es solidario, busca da afecto, busca aliviar el sufrimiento), ¿Porque seguimos en trabajos tan agitados? ¿Porque otros como nosotros son tratados como esclavos? ¿Porque hacen películas pornográficas con niñas? ¿Porque existe tanta desigualdad económica que hace que sigan muriendo otros como nosotros cada día? ¿Porque vemos constante injusticia de quién tiene poder sobre quién no lo tiene? ¿Porque seguimos aceptando que el beneficio deun país es la "inversión"(sin definir el sujeto=inversionistas, personas) y no un equilibrio entre los intereses de estos y de otros como nosotros que padecen contaminación de aguas, de metal, desforestación, etc? ¿Esa forma de vivir la diseñamos entre todos? 4. No. Hay personas que tienen más poder que otros. Los 7800 millones de personas, somos gobernados solo por 300 personas (los que deciden las guerras, los lineamientos económicos, quien debe gobernar y quién no, que ideas deben ser rechazadas colectivamente, el modelo de trabajo que debe existir, etc). 5. Y lo que vivimos en el día a día, es a veces un estado de sometimiento a modos de vivir establecidos, algunos claramente injustos y que atentan contra la calidad de vida y dignidad de otros como nosotros. 6. Antes, cuando uno como nosotros (una persona, un humano) la pasaba mal, las personas, sobre todo los hombres expresábamos nuestra agresividad (no necesariamente nuestra violencia), nos rebelábamos. Expresar agresividad es decir "Eso no me gusta, no estoy de acuerdo", es mantenerse lucido y tener
  3. 3. una actitud activa de indagación ante los eventos que pasan, sintiéndonos un contrapeso real capaz de tomar acción de ser necesario, en vez de tomar una sumisión pasiva. Y si no son receptivos con nuestros justos reclamos, viene la rebeldía. Violencia justificada y lucha por un estado de bienestar general. 7. Esa sumisión "pacífica" contra un estado de las cosas claramente dañino para la mayoría de nosotros, muchas veces es delineada por el modelo económico/laboral actual (no siempre fue así): Me despierto temprano, salgo a trabajar para subsistir, regreso tarde y cansado, cumplo mis responsabilidades familiares, ... ¿Hay tiempo para ser un ciudadano vigilante de mis derechos? 8. Epílogo: Hoy en día pasan cosas intolerables para un ser humano, para un hombre que se precie de serlo...Y no hay revoluciones. Existen también escapismos impuestos para "tolerar" lo intolerable: A- El individualismo. B- La cápsula mental de creer que el mundo soy yo mi pareja y mis hijos y el resto son "otros" diferente a mi ("gente"). C- Anestesiar nuestra conciencia y tratar de fingir que este mundo es perfecto. Buscar no ser aguafiestas y sobre todo no ser diferente al resto... Porque te excluyen, y eso duele. D. Caer en la trampa de pensar que criticar, quejarse es "ACTUAR" y limitarnos a buscar excelentes críticas y comentarios sobre lo que sucede en el día a día... SIN ACTUAR. 9. Conclusión: Para cambiar el mundo se necesita cambiar la conciencia colectiva y el sentido común general, y para ello no hace falta que seamos la mitad más uno (3600 millones más uno) para lograr ese punto de quiebre. La cantidad de personas necesarias ha sido definida por experimentos como el del "centésimo mono" en las islas japonesas en 1945. Los científicos descubrieron que cuando un mono aprendía algo nuevo (ej. Lavar los bananos que tenían arena) y lo enseñaba a los demás, al alcanzar estos cierta "masa crítica", hacía que los monos ubicados en una isla cercana y que no sabían de ese aprendizaje, actuarán como si lo supieran. Esta cantidad es "Raíz cuadrada del 1% de la población". El 1% de 7800 millones es 78 millones.
  4. 4. Ahora la raíz cuadrada. 78 está entre 8×8=64 y 9×9=81. Entonces es 8.5 aprox. Al punto: Se necesitan solo de 8500 personas para cambiar el mundo. Los 300 que nos gobiernan lo saben y por eso fomentan la fragmentación en base al individualismo, el miedo (incendios, más asesinatos, más crisis económica, la idea que en cualquier momento y a cualquier persona "Le puede dar" una enfermedad, la idea de un dios castigador, la idea de que somos los hijos bastardos de un creador que no nos quiere porque nos ha dejado solos y nunca se ha mostrado ante nosotros. Cualquier cosa y a cualquier precio... Incluso generar epidemias como el coronavirus. Aun con eso, este año es un año de valentía. Hubo rebeldía en Chile, en Ecuador, en Colombia, en España, en el oriente, las personas defendieron con más fuerza sus derechos... y eso no se hace, porque puede generar una revolución. Existe desigualdad. Existe injusticia. Existe racismo. Hay personas que mueren de hambre, mientras otros mueren de obesidad. Hay personas que usan a otras como esclavos. Hay personas que abusan sexualmente de niñas. Hay personas como nosotros que mantienen en la pobreza e ignorancia a casi toda la población del mundo. Y todos los actores que intervienen en esta pesadilla llamada planeta tierra, tanto los causantes de mal como los afectados, somos seres humanos. Si, hay otros como nosotros, hay otros de nuestra especie, hay otros hermanos como yo, que abusan, hieren, atacan, y dañan a otros como nosotros. Eso son hechos, no palabras. ¿Hasta cuándo vamos a seguir dormidos, intentando creer que las cosas ABOMINABLES que vemos, oímos y sentimos cada día -y que son INCONCEBIBLES para cualquier ser humano- "Están lejos", "No nos tocan", "No nos pasan a nosotros", buscando de manera inconsciente y a la vez desesperada creer que "El mundo no esta tan mal"? Es hora de reconocernos como seres humanos. Reconocer que lo que nos define como seres humanos, es "Buscar enriquecer la vida de los demás". No solo "Enriquecer la vida de los demás", porque eso está sujeto a "Mis ganas", "Mi tiempo", "Mis conveniencias", "Mis responsabilidades" "Mis paradigmas". No.
  5. 5. "Buscar enriquecer" es una acción premeditada: He allí personas como yo, por tanto, en cierta medida, ellos soy yo. A veces el problema puede ser que somos demasiados. Llevemos lo a 2 personas solos en una isla. Si te encontrarás con otro como tú, ¿Lo ignorarías? ¿Seguirías con “Tus pensamientos”, “Tus responsabilidades”, “Tu vida”? ¿Quien definió el lineamiento de que la vida es "Tu vida" y no "Nuestra vida" (comunidad)? ¿Quien definió el paradigma humano de "Estoy solo y separado", en vez de "Estamos juntos y unidos"? Si reconoces eso, para cambiar el mundo no necesitas vender tus bienes y dejarlo todo. Solo sal al mundo (alza la mirada) y ejerce tu humanidad: 1. Da afecto. Despójate de la falacia de que solo debes dar afecto a "Los tuyos" (esposa, familia monoparental, tus compatriotas, tu raza, tu equipo de fútbol... y 2. Expresa compasión (busca aliviar tu sufrimiento y el de los demás). Cancela la creencia de que los que asumen la responsabilidad de aliviar el sufrimiento propio y ajeno, los que se "Encargan" de ello, son personas: A- Con intereses espirituales (que no compartes). B- Con formación religiosa (que no tienes). C- Con tiempo (del cual no dispones). Reconocer que buscar aliviar el sufrimiento ajeno es tu naturaleza, cambia por completo tu cosmovisión del mundo... Y te hace más feliz. Probadamente, el afecto y la compasión son los mayores generadores del bienestar en tu vida. Ahora sal y mira a los ojos de las personas. Mira al vendedor del bus al cual no le vas a comprar. Pero mírale. El, más que la compra, necesita que lo valides como ser humano, que lo reconozcas como uno igual a ti y no una cosa, que es más importante para ti que ver novedades en las redes en tu móvil. Y al mirarlo, exprésale afecto, compasión... que existe para ti. Escucha a quien no posee tus mismas creencias y valores. En vez de buscar atacar e imponer tu punto de vista, busca comprender y aclarar… ¿Cómo habrá llegado a esa conclusión? Eso requiere interés. Interés de unos por otros. Saluda al encargado de la limpieza, al encargado de velar por la seguridad, mira a tus hijos, aun cuando te sea difícil intimar, el contacto emocional más profundo es a través de
  6. 6. la mirada. En las escrituras dice: "Cristo los vio, y los amo". Y Bécquer escribió: "Se puede besar con los ojos, se puede acariciar con la mirada". "Aunque nada cambie, si yo cambio, todo cambia". Marcel Proust.

