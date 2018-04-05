any format Download Perspectives on Tort Law, Fourth Edition (Perspectives on Law Reader Series) PDF,TXT,EPUB Download file

<p> With Robert Rabin’s <b>Perspectives on Tort Law</b>, students will gain a thorough understanding of the relevant legal principles – case by case, issue by issue. Presenting the text as an exploration of the ideological roots of tort law, the material can be used as either a supplementary volume in an introductory course or as the primary text in an advanced course or seminar. </p> <p> <b>Look for this text to include: </b> </p> <ul> <li> <b>Essays</b> written over the past century <b>by tort scholars Oliver Wendell Holmes, Charles Gregory, James Henderson</b>, and others on the development and rationale of the United States tort system </li> <li> Extensive <b>coverage of consideration of liability for unintentional harm</b> , along with additional <b>coverage of negligence, strict liability, no-fault compensation systems,</b> and r<b>eferences to foreign systems </b> </li> </ul> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p>

by Robert L. Rabin

