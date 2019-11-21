Caitlin short film mind map

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. MY SHORT FILM SHORT SYNOPSIS: In a small town, a teenage girl disappears and her heartbroken best friend is left to figure out what happened. TARGET AUDIENCE: My aim for this short film is for it to appeal to teenagers who fall under the ‘mainstream’ or ‘struggler’ category, which I’ll hopefully achieve by making the film fit the stereotypical codes and conventions of teen horror/suspense films and make the film entertaining so the ‘strugglers’ can escape from their lives for a bit. I will also make the main characters teenagers with likeable personalities so my audience can relate and root for them. TITLE: ‘Small Town Secrets’ I chose this title because it relates to the plot of my film, it’s cliché and is catchy, which are essential for appealing to my target audience.
  2. 2. CHARACTER PROFILES Protagonist: Maria Walker Protagonist’s helper: Kyle Johnson Dynamic Character: Ashley West Antagonist : Sarah West “Now you’re gone I’m left with nothing but my thoughts” 17 female. Physical traits: long blonde hair, blue eyes, average height, white. Fashion: bohemian. Personality: carefree, funny, confident, loyal. Her role as the impact character is to be the catalyst for Maria’s character change and is pivotal for the plot of this film. The audience could relate to the loyalty she has for her friends and family and her age. 17 female. Physical traits: Short dyed blonde hair, brown eyes, tall, pale. Fashion: dark grunge. Personality: cynical, quiet, closed-off, understanding, sensitive. Her role as the protagonist is to figure out the secrets around Ashley’s disappearance and to be relatable for the audience. She’s relatable to my target audience as she’s also a teen “We’ll always look out for each other, Ria” “She got what was coming to her” 17 female. Physical traits: long blonde hair, blue eyes, average height, white. Fashion: smart and preppy. Personality: selfish, jealous, cruel, deceptive, charming. Her role as the antagonist is to cause conflict for Maria and to build tension. She’s not supposed to be relatable to my intended audience however they may relate with feeling envy for another 18 male. Physical traits: medium length brown hair, brown eyes, tanned. Fashion: casual. Personality: quiet, obsessive, perceptive, awkward, loyal. His role as the protagonist’s helper is to help Maria discover what happened to Ashley. His awkward demeaner is relatable to a lot of teenagers and his casual fashion style is also popular with ‘mainstream’ teens.

