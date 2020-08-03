Successfully reported this slideshow.
ÁREA: Tecnología E Informática GRADO: Quinto DOCENTE: Ing. Carlos Andrés Hernández Cabrera
CONTENIDO 1. Competencias y desempeños 2. Tópicos generativos y metas de comprensión 3. Estrategias de evaluación 4. Condi...
1. COMPETENCIAS Y DESEMPEÑOS • Reconozco principios y conceptos propios de la tecnología, así como momentos de la historia...
• Relaciono el funcionamiento de algunos artefactos, productos, procesos y sistemas tecnológicos con su utilización segura...
2. TOPICOS GENERATIVOS Y METAS DE COMPRENSIÓN 3. Historia y evolución del computador 3.1 Historia del computador. 3.2 Evol...
2.1 METAS DE COMPRENSION • ¿Cuáles son los principales eventos en la historia del computador? Meta • Diseñar una línea de ...
META DE COMPRENSION 2 • ¿Cuáles son los principales avances en la evolución del computador?Meta • Diseñar una línea de tie...
3. ESTRATEGIAS DE EVALUACIÓN Taller escrito 3 – Historia del computador.  Se debe realizar la lectura del documento guía....
Taller Práctico 5 – Historia del computador.  Se debe realizar de acuerdo a la lectura del documento guía.  Elaborar la ...
Taller escrito 4 – Evolución del computador.  Se debe realizar la lectura del documento guía.  Se debe copiar la present...
Taller Práctico 2 – Evolución del computador.  Se debe realizar de acuerdo a la lectura del documento guía.  Elaborar la...
Evaluación final  Se realiza al final del periodo  La evaluación tiene preguntas tipo prueba saber  Equivale al 20% de ...
Auto Y Co-evaluación  Se realiza al final del periodo  Se realiza teniendo en cuenta el pacto de aula  Se evalúa el com...
4. PACTO DE AULA  Desarrollar las guías de actividades programadas para el periodo.  Realizar de manera completa y corre...
 Enviar las actividades dentro del plazo estipulado en las guías.  Comunicarse (Netiqueta) de manera correcta a través d...
Acuerdo tercer periodo quinto - no presencial
Acuerdo tercer periodo quinto - no presencial

Acuerdo pedagógico correspondiente al tercer periodo del área de tecnología e informática

